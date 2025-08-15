Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, disney world, mickey mouse

Bring Home Cinderella Castle with Mickey's New Disney Parks Playset

The Most Magical Place on Earth can finally come home as Disney Parks are bringing home Cinderella’s Castle with a new playset

The playset stands 24" tall and features lights, sounds, and a motorized rotating base for interactive fun.

Includes Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy minifigures plus attractions like an elevator, monorail, and tea cup ride.

Available now at Disney Parks and online at shopDisney for $124.99—perfect for Disney fans and collectors.

Cinderella Castle is the enchanting centerpiece of Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, standing tall at 189 feet and serving as the iconic symbol of Disney magic. Inspired by various real-life European castles and Disney's animated classic Cinderella, it opened with the park in 1971 and continues to dazzle millions of visitors who enter the park each year. The castle features elegant blue turrets, golden accents, and intricate stonework; the castle feels like a fairytale brought to life, and now it can come home.

While not as intricate as the one seen in Magic Kingdom, Disney Parks has revealed its new Cinderella Castle playset! Inspired by the gorgeous attraction in Walt Disney World, this 24" tall castle is packed with fun with motorized rides, a monorail, an elevator, and a rotating base. Cinderella's Castle even has lights and sounds, allowing Disney fans to light up their collection or relive the magic of the Disney Parks' fireworks. Minifigures for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Goofy are also included, and the whole set is priced at $124.99. Fans can find the playset at Disney Parks now or online through shopDisney.

Cinderella Castle Play Set – Walt Disney World

"Join Mickey and his friends as they have a fun time at Cinderella Castle with this play set featuring lots of exciting features including lights, sounds and even a dramatic "fireworks" display. Standing two feet tall, it opens up to reveal motorized attraction rides, an elevator stage, Monorail, slide, plus three poseable figures so you'll feel like you're visiting The Most Magical Place on Earth."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort

Play set includes Cinderella Castle, Mickey, Minnie and Goofy poseable figures, attraction rides, Monorail, slide, elevator stage and base for rides

Motorized rotating base slides out from base of castle

Mad Tea Party attraction ride

Press button on castle floor to activate rotating base

Two buttons in front of castle doors activate lights and "fireworks" display

Inside of castle includes track with Monorail car

