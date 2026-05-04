Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Clone Commander Thorn Reports for Duty with Hasbro

May the 4th be wth you as new Star Wars collectibles are on the way including a brand new Black Series Clone Commander

Article Summary Star Wars Clone Commander Thorn joins Hasbro’s Black Series, honoring his heroic final stand in The Clone Wars.

The 6-inch Star Wars Black Series figure features Thorn’s red-and-white Coruscant Guard armor with mixed materials.

Clone Commander Thorn includes two blasters and a heavy blaster, with series-accurate sculpt and premium articulation.

This Target-exclusive Star Wars Black Series Clone Commander Thorn goes up for pre-order May 4 for $27.99.

Clone Commander Thorn is best known for his heroic last stand in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. As a commander of the Coruscant Guard, Thorn is tasked with protecting key Republic installations on the capital planet. During a Separatist attack led by General Grievous, Thorn and his small squad defend a power generator but must face the overwhelming droid invasion. Even as his ammunition runs low, he refuses to retreat, embodying the Clone Troopers' dedication and grit.

Hasbro now honors Clone Commander Thorn with a brand new 6" The Black Series figure. Thorn is featured in his signature red-and-white Coruscant Guard armor and will feature both plastic and fabric elements. His helmet cannot be removed, but he will come with two blasters and a heavy blaster to take on the Separatists. The Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Commander Thorn is a Target Exclusive release, and pre-orders arrive today, May 4th, for $27.99. May the 4th be with you.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Clone Commander Thorn

"Thorn led the escort mission of Padmé Amidala to Scipio, falling valiantly upon facing a Separatist droid attack. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This STAR WARS action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like Clone Commander Thorn from THE CLONE WARS. Fans can display this figure with series-accurate sculpt, character-inspired design, and multiple articulation points in their collections. Pose the Clone Commander with the 3 included blaster accessories. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that devotees love (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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