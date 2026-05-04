Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Reveals New $600 Star Wars Ultimate Animatronic Grogu

May the 4th be with you as new Star Wars collectibles are on the way including the brand new and Ultimate Animatronic Grogu

Article Summary Hasbro reveals the Star Wars Ultimate Animatronic Grogu, a near life-size premium collectible priced at $600.

Inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu, the 1:1 scale figure is modeled after the on-set puppet from the film.

Ultimate Grogu features 250-plus sounds and movements, with sensors for touch, sound, and motion interactivity.

Star Wars accessories unlock special reactions, and preorders are live now on Hasbro Pulse for an early 2027 release.

The Outer Rim awaits as Hasbro is stepping into the world of The Mandalorian & Grogu with the ultimate collectible. A brand-new animatronic Grogu has just been revealed by Hasbro, designed as a high-end collectible rather than a standard toy. This special figure offers the most lifelike version of the character yet and is purchasable for a $600! Based on Grogu from The Mandalorian, this animatronic is near-life-size and modeled closely after the on-set puppet from the upcoming film.

The figure features over 250 sounds and movements, and is powered by advanced animatronics. This will allow Grogu to create realistic facial expressions, head turns, and subtle gestures. Hasbro has even added sensors that allow it to react to touch, sound, and movement, giving it a more interactive, almost pet-like presence. The included Star Wars accessories can trigger specific responses, adding to playability and bringing him to life right off the screen. Pre-orders for the Ultimate Animatronic Grogu are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $600 with an early 2027 release.

Hasbro x Disney – Star Wars Ultimate Animatronic Grogu

"Hasbro, in collaboration with Disney Consumer Products, is unveiling Ultimate Grogu, a first-of-its-kind animatronic of the beloved Star Wars™ character, Grogu. The 1:1 scale premium animatronic Grogu is crafted for collectors, fans, and cosplayers, transforming the magic of Star Wars from screen to home."

"The Ultimate Grogu product features built-in motors, sensors, and microphones to deliver over 250 animations and sounds. The animatronic boasts three different modes of play which include endearing movements like waving, giggling and even "toddling" forward, in ways that make him incredibly life-like. Ultimate Grogu features premium materials, painstakingly crafted into screen-accurate details, such as his soft skin face and rooted hair, soft fabric robe, chainmail, cross strap, satchel and beskar rondel armor inspired by the Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu film, only in theaters starting May 22, and the Disney+ series."

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