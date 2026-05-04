Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars Clone Commander Doom 6" Figure

May the 4th be with you as new Star Wars collectibles are on the way including a new Black Series Clone Commander

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a Star Wars Black Series Clone Commander Doom 6-inch figure, inspired by The Clone Wars.

Commander Doom served under Jedi General Tiplar and fought at Ringo Vinda, known for his bold green armor.

The Star Wars figure features detailed green and yellow armor, fabric kama, dual blasters, and holsters.

Target exclusive Star Wars Black Series Commander Doom is priced at $27.99, with preorders opening May 4.

War returns to Hasbro as new Clones are deploying into action, with new Star Wars: The Black Series figures coming soon. One of these is Clone Commander Doom, a clone officer who served under Jedi General Tiplar during the Clone Wars. He is recognizable by his distinctive green markings and visor-like helmet, inspired by Marvel Comics' Doctor Doom. Doom appeared during campaigns such as the Battle of Ringo Vinda, where he worked alongside Jedi to take down the incoming Separatist threats.

Hasbro now brings Commander Doom to life with a new 6" The Black Series release that is packed with detail and ready to turn some clankers into scrap metal. Doom's green and yellow armor is faithfully brought to life, and while he does not have a removable helmet, he does get two dual blasters that can be holstered. Fabric elements will also be incorporated into Commander Doom's designs, which is always a nice touch. Star Wars fans can only find Commander Doom at Target for $27.99, and pre-orders are set to arrive on May 4th with a Summer 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Clone Commander Doom

" served alongside the twin Jedi Masters Tiplar and Tiplee, leading a flanking maneuver during the Battle of Ringo Vinda. THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This STAR WARS action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like Clone Commander Doom from THE CLONE WARS. Fans can display this figure with series-accurate sculpt, character-inspired design, and multiple articulation points in their collections. Pose out the clone commander with the included blaster accessories."

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