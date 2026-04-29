Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, spider-man

New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Marvel Legends Figure Announced

Hasbro is starting to step into the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day with some brand new Marvel Legends action figures

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day Marvel Legends figure inspired by Tom Holland’s next MCU adventure.

The Spider-Man figure features a new torso, updated spider emblem, fresh deco, and Brand New Day packaging.

Marvel Legends Spider-Man includes 6 accessories with alternate hands and web effects for dynamic display poses.

Spider-Man pre-orders are live now at Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with the Marvel Legends figure due in Summer 2026.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will continue the story of Spider-Man as portrayed by Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will follow the fallout of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the world now forgetting Peter Parker's identity. Peter will now operate his heroics entirely on his own, returning to a more grounded, street-level life in New York. The film is expected to explore Peter rebuilding his life with some appearances from Bruce Banner and The Punisher.

To celebrate the arrival of this new film, Hasbro has unveiled some new Marvel Legends figures, including a new Spider-Man. Spidey is ready for a new adventure with this new figure that will have a new torso, updated spider emblem, and new deco. You can never go wrong with a new Spider-Man figure, and Hasbro was sure to update the packaging for Brand New Day. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, and he is expected to release in Summer 2026.

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man: Brand New Day

"Spider-Man is back in action and hard at work keeping New York City safe. An anonymous hero and brilliant scientist, Peter Parker creates his own cutting edge technology and builds his own suit. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man set! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure set is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

"The Spider-Man figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including 4 alternate hands and 2 web effects. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Pose the figures and reimagine Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles."

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