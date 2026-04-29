Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: burger king, star wars

The Force is Strong with Burger King's New Star Wars Meals

Not only will May the 4th celebrate Star Wars Day but some brand new collab meal will be arriving on the menu at Burger King

Article Summary Burger King launches limited-time Star Wars meals on May 4, 2026, inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The Star Wars Burger King menu features the BBQ Bounty Whopper, Chicken Fries, cheddar ranch tots, and blue shake.

Adult Star Wars combo meals include 1 of 4 collectible The Mandalorian & Grogu cups at participating locations.

Kids can join the Star Wars fun with a themed King Jr. Meal, collectible toys, and special Grogu or Mando crowns.

Burger King is celebrating Star Wars Day in 2026 with a limited-time, galaxy-themed menu inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. Launching on May 4 at participating locations, the promotion features several unique items, with kids and adults both getting meals with their own collectibles. For adults, Burger King is offering a limited-time "Mandalorian" menu launching May 4. The main items include:

BBQ Bounty Whopper – flame-grilled burger with Swiss, bacon, and BBQ sauce, served in a Mandalorian helmet-style box

Grogu's Garlic Chicken Fries – seasoned fries with garlic dipping sauce

Imperial Cheddar Ranch Tots – cheese-filled potato bites

Grogu's Blue Cookie Shake – a blue, dessert-style shake inspired by Grogu

You can order these individually or as combo meals/bundles, with the adult meals coming with 1 of 4 collectible: The Mandalorian & Grogu cups. For kids, Burger King is releasing a themed King Jr. Meal that will feature themed boxes and new collectibles, The Mandalorian & Grogu toys. May the 4th will be a big treat for both kids and adults at Burger King. Please also be sure to snag one of the themed Grogu or Mando crowns for your collection. May the Force be with you!

Taste the Galaxy with New Star Wars Meals at Burger King

"Burger King is bringing a galaxy far, far away to your taste buds. In celebration of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, hitting theaters May 22, Burger King is launching a limited-time menu packed with bold flavors, fun packaging, and epic Star Wars offerings designed to delight fans of all ages. When it comes to flavor, this is the way."

"Star Wars has shaped generations of fans, and as we head into the release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, we saw an opportunity to bring that excitement straight into our restaurants," said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King U.S. & Canada. "From themed packaging to bold, flavor-forward menu items, this is our way of celebrating an iconic new film with the iconic flame-grilled taste only Burger King can deliver."

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