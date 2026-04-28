Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: darth maul, hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars: Darth Maul – Shadow Lord Lightsaber

A new Star Wars Force FX Lightsaber is on the way from Hasbro as they bring the Shadow Lord’s saber to life once more

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the Star Wars Darth Maul Shadow Lord Force FX Elite Lightsaber, inspired by the new Disney+ series.

The collectible Star Wars lightsaber recreates Maul’s iconic double-bladed design with red glow, sound, and clash effects.

An included adapter lets collectors connect two sabers horizontally for a full Darth Maul double-bladed display setup.

Star Wars Darth Maul Shadow Lord lightsaber preorders open April 30 on Hasbro Pulse for $269.99, shipping Fall 2026.

Darth Maul wields one of the more iconic and distinctive weapons in Star Wars and brought the first double-bladed lightsaber to the big screen. Unlike the standard single-blade design used by most Jedi and Sith, Maul's weapon features two red blades extending from either end of a long hilt. This is complemented by his highly aggressive, acrobatic fighting style, which is quite effective. However, after being sliced in half in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the weapon is lost.

Maul would later construct new lightsabers, though none became as iconic as his original double-bladed design. Hasbro now brings this iconic laser sword to life with a brand-new Force FX Lightsaber for the new Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord series. The red lightsaber will feature its red glow, sound effect, clash effects, and will come with an adapter to connect two. Pre-orders are set to go live on Hasbro Pulse on April 30, 2026, at 1 PM EST for $269.99 with a Fall 2026 release.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Force FX Lightsaber

"After the events of the Clone Wars, Maul plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. This collectible Force FX Lightsaber is detailed to look like the Maul Lightsaber from the STAR WARS: MAUL – SHADOW LORD™ series on Disney+. Combining advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, the Force FX Elite Lightsaber is the most realistic STAR WARS™ Lightsaber yet."

"Display the electronic Lightsaber on the included stand and connect two Lightsabers horizontally with the adapter piece (additional Maul Force FX Elite Lightsabers sold separately, subject to availability). Requires 3x 1.5v AA Alkaline batteries (not included). STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES roleplay items make impressive additions to any STAR WARS adult costume collection."

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