Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Scare Glow Joins Mattel's Masters Of The Universe Chronicles

Eternia awaits as Mattel is back with a new selection of collectibles from the world of Masters of the Universe like Scare Glow

Mattel has unveiled a new selection of Masters of the Universe figures that are on the way, including a new Scare Glow. The Masters Of The Universe Chronicles series is here, which is a new 1:12 scale set of figures that will feature updated articulation and detail. It looks like Mattel is trying to distribute more collectibles that can pair well with other 6" figures, which is always appreciated. Scare Glow is one of Eternia's most mysterious and eerie villains from the Masters of the Universe universe. Just like his original, a new 1:12 scale release is here, and Mattel was sure to capture his iconic glow-in-the-dark features with a glowing head and arm elements.

It was this feature in the original figure that gave Scare Glow a more haunting presence, truly making him stand out among other MOTU villains. Despite the glowing details, Scare Glow will feature sleek, glossy, translucent green flames, along with matte and metallic deco throughout its design. For accessories, he comes with an extra pair of hands and his signature Scythe of Doom. Pre-orders are not live yet for the new Masters Of The Universe Chronicles Scare Glow, but it will arrive in 2026.

Masters Of The Universe Chronicles Scare Glow

"As the inaugural item in the exciting new Masters of the Universe Chronicles line, this Scare Glow stands apart. This action figure is designed at 1:12 scale with 32 points of articulation for dynamic posing. With intricate details from face to body to armor, collectors are sure to be excited by this Evil Ghost of Skeletor figure and it's ushering in of the MOTU Chronicles line featuring improved articulation and relatable scale. Details include a translucent green glow of flames around his head, and metallic and leather-like details throughout. Colors and decorations may vary."

Special elements of this figure include glossy translucent green flames around his head and matte and metallic details throughout. An elegantly curved Scythe of Doom accessory and an extra set of hands are included.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!