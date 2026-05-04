Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Reveals Star Wars Concept Art Anakin Skywalker 1/6 Figure

May the 4th be with you as new Star Wars collectibles are on the way including Hot Toys new Concept Art Anakin Skywalker

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a limited-edition Star Wars Concept Art Anakin Skywalker 1/6 figure inspired by Revenge of the Sith.

The unreleased Star Wars design highlights Anakin’s darker robes, sharper features, and fall toward Darth Vader.

This Artisan Edition includes rooted wool hair, swappable good and evil eyes, and red and blue LED light bases.

Sideshow Collectibles is expected to open pre-orders soon, with only 3,000 of these Star Wars figures available.

The concept art of Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith reveals the creative exploration behind his transformation into Darth Vader. Lucasfilm artists were sure to experiment with darker costumes and sharper facial features to capture his growing internal conflict. The added details, such as the darker robe, glowing eyes, and more aggressive stances, were considered to foreshadow his fall. This concept design never made it to the big screen, but Hot Toys now brings it to life with a new 3,000-piece limited edition Star Wars figure.

Anakin is featured in a black robe with a red cloak, longer hair, and comes with swappable parts. This will include good and evil eyeballs, as well as red and blue light bases with an LED. Anakin and Darth Vader fans will not want to miss out on owning this piece of concept art that has been faithfully brought to life like never before. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but Sideshow Collectibles will have them soon in limited quantities.

Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith – Anakin Skywalker (Concept Art)

"Before Anakin Skywalker's final transformation on the big screen in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith™, visionary concept artists explored various sinister designs to depict his descent into the dark side. One of the most captivating alternate looks features Anakin draped in dark, layered robes accented by a striking dark reddish‑purple lining — a mesmerizing vision of the Sith Lord he was destined to become."

"Today, Hot Toys is incredibly excited to bring this fascinating design to life with the 1/6th scale Anakin Skywalker™ (Concept Art) Collectible Figure (Artisan Edition)! This figure features a finely crafted head sculpt that captures the likeness of Hayden Christensen, highlighted by mid-length slicked back curly hair implantation using wool material for exceptional realism."

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