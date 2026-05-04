Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils Star Wars ARF Trooper (501st) and AT-RT Set for SDCC

May the 4th be with you as new Star Wars collectibles are on the way including the SDCC 2026 ARF Trooper and AT-RT

Article Summary Hasbro reveals the Star Wars The Black Series ARF Trooper (501st) & AT-RT set as a San Diego Comic-Con 2026 exclusive.

The Star Wars exclusive includes a 6-inch 501st ARF Trooper with removable helmet, two blasters, and display base.

The 501st AT-RT features articulated parts, blue-and-white deco, dirt weathering, and fits one Black Series figure.

Priced at $79.99, the Star Wars Black Series set hits the Hasbro SDCC booth first, then Hasbro Pulse in July 2026.

The Advanced Recon Force Trooper, commonly known as the ARF Trooper, captures the Republic's adaptability during the Clone Wars. These Clone Troopers were specially trained for scouting missions, and often operated ahead of main forces to gather intelligence and assess enemy positions. They have lighter armor and pilot speeder bikes, as well as AT-RTs. It looks like the ARF Trooper is now deploying to SDCC 2026, as Hasbro has unveiled its new Star Wars: The Black Series exclusive set.

The SDCC Exclusive ARF Trooper & AT-RT Set is ready for war, with an impressive release that captures a 501st ARF Trooper and this themed-out vehicle. The AT-RT has impressive articulation, weather deco, and will hold one 6" The Black Series figure. The included ARF Trooper is featured in his 501st armor and will come with a removable helmet, two blasters, and a rocky terrain display base. At $79.99, the ARF Trooper & AT-RT (501st) Set will be available exclusively at the Hasbro booth during the 2026 San Diego Comic-Con. It will then be dropped in limited quantities on Hasbro Pulse in July. May the 4th be with you!

Star Wars: The Black Series – ARF Trooper (501st) & AT-RT

"Controlled by Advanced Recon Force (ARF) troopers, AT-RT Walkers are two-legged open-cockpit reconnaissance vehicles. AT-RT forces faced a slew of Umbaran tanks — and swept in to save their clone brothers on the direction of Captain Rex despite Jedi General Krell's reluctance to retreat."

"Now you can pay homage to this fan-favorite STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS™ Season 4 story arc on your shelf with this set featuring collector-grade sculpt, accessories, and deco. This set includes a figure, vehicle, and 3 accessories in 6-inch scale. Both the trooper armor and the AT-RT feature blue and white deco inspired by Anakin Skywalker's clone legion, with a "501" painted on the side of the AT-RT. The vehicle also features "dirt" weathering on the feet."

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