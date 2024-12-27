Posted in: Comics, Current News, Manga | Tagged: Anji Matono, seven seas

100 Ghost Stories by Anji Matono in Seven Seas' March 2025 Solicits

100 Ghost Stories That Will Lead To My Own Death by Anji Matono launches in Seven Seas Entertainment's March 2025 solicits and solicitations.

100 GHOST STORIES THAT LEAD TO MY DEATH GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252176

(W) Anji Matono (A) Anji Matono

Night in. Night out. No matter what. The boy continues telling his tales. One by one, he heads toward one hundred… Why, it's almost as if he's possessed.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

GENE BRIDE GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252189

(W) Hitomi Takano

A sci-fi drama about a woman sick of workplace misogyny and the man she just happened to be matched with in a middle school experiment! Isahaya Ichi is fed up with men, a woman navigating a world where she's underestimated at work because of her gender and sexually harassed. But when her former classmate, Masaki, unexpectedly shows up, everything changes. He claims to be the other half of her "destined pair" from a junior high school event called "Gene Bride," where genetic information matched students into couples for a day. While Ichi barely remembers the event, Masaki's sudden reappearance sparks a journey of rediscovery and buried secrets.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

365 DAYS TO WEDDING GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252177

(W) Tamiki Wakaki (A) Tamiki Wakaki

Oohara Takuya and Honjouji Rika are ready to take their relationship to the next step. But it's turning out to be one giant leap! Even though the two have already confessed their feelings for each other, going from fake engagement partners to real lovers is proving to be more nerve-racking than they expected! Who knew romance could make you feel even more anxious than the threat of getting sent to work in Siberia?

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

BACKSTABBED IN A BACKWATER DUNGEON GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252178

(W) Shisui Meikyou (A) Takashi Ohmae, tef

Light has at last dealt out to Sasha the fate she had coming! Now it's time to take a trip to the beautiful Dark Elf Islands for a little rest, relaxation, and revenge! Sionne, the Dark Elf scientist who betrayed Light, is holed up in her laboratory… which also happens to be a fiendishly difficult, dimension-spanning dungeon! Is it tough enough to deter Light and his party of Level 9,999 companions?!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

BLACK NIGHT PARADE GN VOL 06 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252179

(W) Hikaru Nakamura (A) Hikaru Nakamura

Miharu is whisked away from right under Knecht's invisible nose by Drosselmeyer, an enigmatic tinkerer who is one of the masterminds behind the construction of the Santa Claus House. He finds himself in Silent Night, a surreal space where the December 24th of that year is on a continuous loop, experiencing a world beyond his wildest dreams. Discover Knecht's true intentions for recruiting Miharu to the Santa Claus House!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

CAT COMPANIONS MARURU & HACHI GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252181

(W) Yuri Sonoda

Stray cats Maruru and Hachi were taken in by Yasuo the Catnapper and are now living in the shelter. Maruru used to be a house cat, so he's friendly with the humans, but Hachi won't let his guard down. While at the shelter, they're reunited with another stray friend, Sabi-neesan, and are living pretty peaceful lives-until Hachi is taken away by Yasuo, and they hear him scream…

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

CAT MAN GN

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252182

(W) PARARI

A poignant story that exposes the cognitive bias rampant throughout modern society, from the point of view of a man who happens to be a cat! In a world where humans and humanoid cats coexist, shy cat man Hachisuke struggles with being seen as just a "cute" object. Trying to fit in among humans who don't fully understand him, he faces society's hidden biases head-on. With wit and warmth, this story challenges us to see the world differently-through the eyes of a cat who just wants to belong.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

CHECKMATE GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252183

(W) TAN

Detached. Disinterested. Dispassionate. All words used to describe Soohyun and his uneventful, mediocre life. Yet as a teen, he had a fire, a passion burning within, all thanks to one person: bright-haired and brilliant Eunsung. Throughout high school, Soohyun obsessively competed with Eunsung for the top spot in all things, only to consistently come in second place. And as high school ended without victory, so did his passion for anything. But all this changes when, as an adult, he suddenly sees Eunsung again-except the other man is in the news, embroiled in scandal! Something ignites in Soohyun. Fiery hate, long thought dead, comes alive within him once more. Determined to see a fallen Eunsung with his own eyes, Soohyun reinvents himself as a reporter and begins dishing out one dirty article after another. He's sure that with each scathing hit piece, Eunsung will come crawling to Soohyun and begging for mercy. Except it doesn't happen. Eunsung doesn't react at all the way Soohyun expects! Just who is being manipulated, and who is the manipulator?

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

CONDEMNED VILLAINESS GOES BACK IN TIME GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252184

(W) Bakufu Narayama (A) Rat Kitaguni

Claudia, the daughter of a duke, is engaged to the crown prince. That is, until her half-sister Fermina sells her to a brothel, where she dies from illness. To her great surprise, however, Claudia awakens to discover she has gone back in time, back to her childhood body! Armed with a second chance, Claudia must use every wily trick she learned at the brothel to gather allies and keep history from repeating itself.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

DANCE IN VAMPIRE BUND AGE OF SCARLET ORDER GN VOL 14

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252185

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Nozomu Tamaki

The vampire god has broken free of his melodic trance, triggering an island-wide battle that thrusts the Vampire Bund into its most perilous crisis yet-and Mina Tepes has still not returned! Amidst the chaos, Kajikawa and Akira engage in a fierce struggle against the malevolent vampire deity, a corrosive poison threatens the flooded Cradle, and a determined venture capitalist pursues his own agenda of launching a rocket from the Bund. With unexpected alliances and sacrifices at every turn, will the Bund succumb to the vampire god's control?

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

DANGEROUS CONVENIENCE STORE GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252186

(W) 945/gusao (A / CA) 945/gusao

It's been three years since Eui-joon last saw Gunwoo and there have been a lot of changes. Eui-joon no longer works his punishing graveyard shift at the convenience store, but instead works in sales at a small company where, as the newest employee, he's constantly running errands for his boss. He's even dating again, having found someone who reminds him of Gunwoo, but without all the hang-ups. The days of his whirlwind romance with Gunwoo are far behind him, until he receives a call from an unknown number. What will happen to Eui-joon's new normal if Gunwoo suddenly shows back up in his life?

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

DOES IT COUNT IF LOSE VIRGINITY TO ANDROID GN VOL 05 (MR) (C

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252187

(W) Yakinikuteishoku

Beautiful, brainy Tsuda Akane is indispensable at the robotics manufacturer where she works, but her colleagues never saw her private side. At home, Akane's a hot mess with an apartment that looks more like a landfill than a living space. When she drunkenly orders a maid to help her tidy up, the lady android who arrives is a horny hottie who's about to give Akane more service than she bargained for!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

DUNGEON PEOPLE GN VOL 05 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252188

An unexplored dungeon, filled with monsters and traps. An expert thief, searching for her lost father. When Clay delves into the dungeon deeper than any adventurer has ever gone, she is offered a job by the dungeon's caretaker! Now, instead of exploring, Clay must learn how to interview new monsters, set traps and position slimes around the dungeon. Will this new career path bring her any closer to finding her father?

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

GLASSES WITH A CHANCE OF DELINQUENT GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252190

(W) Naruki (A) Naruki

Momose, who hates delinquents, somehow ended up dating the ex-delinquent, Ichikura. Momose isn't sure if Ichikura-kun actually likes her or if he's just dating her so she won't blab about his past, but she becomes more and more attracted to him as they spend time together. She even sees that he has a kind side to him. And he's kept his promise to not pick fights! But when a hardcore delinquent that knows Ichikura shows up, will Ichikura stick to his peaceful ways?

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

GRAVITATION COLLECTORS ED GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252191

(W) Maki Murakami (A) Yukino Sonoyama

Shuichi has been whisked away to none other than the United States! His relationship with Yuki now in shambles, Shuichi decides to make his American debut and forget all about Japan-Yuki included. But when Shuichi finally returns home, Yuki is there to greet him at the airport!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

GREAT SNAKES BRIDE GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252192

(W) Fushiashikumo (A / CA) Fushiashikumo

For five hundred years, a giant snake god has lived in the ancient mountain. Miyo, an unlucky woman from the nearby village, is offered as tribute to the great snake. Miyo fears that she will be devoured, but the snake treats her like a wife rather than a meal: his flicking tongue vibrates through gentle words as his giant slithering body wraps around hers in an embrace. What does it truly mean to be the bride of a beast?

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

HEADHUNTED TO ANOTHER WORLD SALARYMAN GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252193

(W) Muramitsu (A) Benigashira

Uchimura and his companions have overcome a series of dangerous challenges to free Kuryuu from the grip of an evil tyrant, stop an impending Calamity, and achieve their ultimate goal of rescuing Ulmandra. However, any hope of downtime upon their return to the Demon Kingdom is short-lived. The Holy King of Starfrost warns them of multiple Calamities occurring simultaneously and calls for an alliance to confront these threats. Tasked with spearheading this effort, Uchimura is dispatched to the Sylvania Empire… only to find himself unexpectedly surrounded by heavily armed individuals?! This merger promises to be quite the tall order!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

HOW HEAVY ARE DUMBBELLS YOU LIFT GN VOL 17 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252194

(W) Sandrovich Yabako (A / CA) MAAM

Hibiki is a teenage girl who loves to eat, but when she notices her waistline expanding, she decides to check out the local gym. The gym is full of buff dudes… and Akemi, the student council president?! When Akemi tries to convince Hibiki to take up weight training, Hibiki resists-until she meets pretty boy trainer Machio. Now, Hibiki is willing to do whatever it takes to get fit!

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

HOW NOT TO SUMMON DEMON LORD GN VOL 21 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252195

(W) Yukiya Murasaki (A / CA) Naoto Fukuda

Takuma was just another awkward gamer, but a twist of fate sees him summoned to another world-in the body of a demon lord! And no one's more terrified of the prospect than Takuma himself. He may have power, but he's in way over his head. So he decides to pretend to be the monster he looks like, and accidentally winds up with a pair of gorgeous slaves: a voluptuous elf and cat girl. It's not what any of them wanted, but they'll have to figure out how to work together if they want to survive!

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

I GET FEELING THAT NOBUKUNI LIKES ME GN VOL 06 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252196

(W) Kousuke Yasuda (A) Kousuke Yasuda

Nobukuni Nodoka has spent most of her adolescence with her face buried in a book. Dating was the furthest thing from her mind. But all that changed when Sasaki, a boy from Tokyo, transferred to her school. She doesn't know the first thing about romance or relationships, but with tried-and-true advice from a dating guru named Meeko, maybe she'll have a chance at love?!

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

IDEAL SPONGER LIFE GN VOL 18 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252197

(W) Tsunehiko Watanabe (A / CA) Neko Hinotsuki

One day, average salaryman Yamai Zenjirou has an out-of-this-world experience-literally! He's pulled from Earth and dragged to another world where magic thrives and a gorgeous, powerful queen needs a consort. Now he's being pressured to marry that very monarch and help her bear a child. Will Zenjirou accept this life of lazy, luxurious love at the cost of leaving his home behind?

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

IDOL X IDOL STORY GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252198

(W) Shoutarou Tokunou

From the author of New Game! comes an exciting story about an idol competition to make the best group ever! Meet Mimi, a college grad working part-time at a convenience store. Once an aspiring idol, she abandoned her dream when her group failed to make it big. Enter Ibuki, a rising star inspired by Mimi's past. Their unexpected encounters reignite Mimi's passion for the spotlight. Together, they decide to audition for a high-stakes idol competition show. Can they achieve their dreams and forge an unbreakable bond, or will the intense rivalry tear them apart?

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

KASESAN & YAMADA GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252199

(W) Hiromi Takashima (A / CA) Hiromi Takashima

After the events of the first five Kase-san and… manga volumes, Kase-san and Yamada are now university students. Yamada's working diligently in her horticulture program, while Kase-san is training hard at her university. There might be a long train ride between their schools and hectic new schedules to plan around, but they'll always make time for each other!

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

KINGDOMS OF RUIN GN VOL 10 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252200

(W) yoruhashi (A / CA) yoruhashi

For ages, humanity flourished through the power of magic, a gift from witches to aid mankind. But times have changed. The scientific Gear Expansion has made both magic and witches obsolete. In order to liberate humanity from the blight of magic, the mighty Redia Empire began a ruthless hunt to exterminate all witches. Adonis was only a boy when the hunt began, apprentice to a witch he dearly loved. When she perishes at the hands of the empire, Adonis vows revenge. By this furious wizard's power, blood will flow!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

KUMA KUMA KUMA BEAR GN VOL 11

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252201

(W) Kumanano (A / CA) Sergei

Fifteen-year-old video game addict Yuna is set for life: she funds her shut-in lifestyle by playing the stock market and then spends every other free moment playing her favourite virtual reality MMO. After a game update, Yuna receives a way-too-cute bear outfit that's super overpowered! There's no way Yuna would ever wear something that embarrassing, but after being sucked into a fantasy world, she might not have a choice!

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

LEVEL 1 DEMON LORD AND ONE ROOM HERO GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252202

(W) Toufu (A) Toufu

The Demon Lord has been defeated by a brave warrior, but is destined to arise again! Ten years later, he emerges early from his slumber to exact his revenge. However, he returns to find that neither the world nor the legendary hero are what they once were. Can the powers of darkness triumph over… a shut-in slob?

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

LIFE WITH ORDINARY GUY REINCARNATED KNOCKOUT GN VOL 06 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252203

(W) Yu Tsurusaki (A) Shin Ikezawa

32-year old nerdy office worker Tachibana Hinata has once again blundered at a singles mixer, no thanks to his hunky best friend who is always by his side. While he's grumbling nonstop about it on the way home, a naked goddess appears out of nowhere and sends the two friends to another world! Furthermore, the goddess plays a prank and turns Tachibana into a blond woman with a peerless body?! To return him to his manly form, the two set off on a journey to defeat the demon king, but thanks to his beauty they'll find trouble everywhere they go! Can they save the world before their lifelong bromance becomes a… romance?

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

LONG SUMMER OF AUGUST 31 GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252204

(W) Ikkado Ito

From the creator of I'm Not Meat. Two teens discover they're stuck in a never-ending time-loop right at the end of summer vacation; can a new love reset them? Caught in an endlessly repeating August 31st, high schoolers Suzuki Takaya and Takagi Kana are the only ones who remember each loop. The likely cause? Suzuki's unfinished summer mission to secure a girlfriend and lose his virginity-the ultimate teenage goal. A hilarious yet heartfelt time-loop comedy!

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

MALEVOLENT SPIRITS MONONOGATARI GN VOL 10 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252205

(W) Onigunsou (A) Onigunsou

After one of the new Saenome staying at the Nagatsuki house is brutally attacked, suspicion turns to the Nagatsuki Dowry. Even Hyoma's considered a suspect, and no amount of evidence seems to be enough to dissuade the powerful Yachimata family from locking everyone up. Now the Nagatsuki Dowry faces a fate worse than death, and Hyoma is unable to free himself of his own bonds to help. It's up to Botan-and an unlikely ally-to uncover the truth before it's too late!

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

MII-CHAN WANTS TO BE KEPT GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252206

(W) Waka Takase

One man winds up with the purrfect woman after the stray cat he took in suddenly transforms into a human! Nice guy grocery manager Iori is stuck in a rut. He's overworked, underappreciated, and still grieving the disappearance of his beloved cat. But one fateful night, after rescuing a stray on his way home, Iori wakes up to a shock: the stray is gone, and in its place is a feisty, naked girl! Pushy, adorable, and oddly familiar, Mii-chan isn't just crashing at Iori's place-she's hiding a big secret. As Mii-chan paws at his heart, Iori's life is about to take a purr-fectly unpredictable turn!

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

MISS KOBAYASHIS DRAGON MAID ELMA DIARY GN VOL 09 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252207

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A / CA) Ayami Kazama

Some people live to work, others work to live. But Elma works to… eat! Elma is a Harmony Dragon who came to the human world to bring fellow dragon Tohru back home. In order to stay close to Tohru, Elma has taken a job as an office lady (OL). This charming series from the world of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid follows the 9-to-5 adventures of Elma as she learns to work and eat her way through the OL life. From mixed-up mixers to death marches, Elma learns that being an OL is just as hard as being a dragon!

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

MODERN DUNGEON CAPTURE GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252208

(W) Yuuki Kimikawa (A) Sturkey

After becoming an official government adventurer, Mizuki catches the eye of adventurer Himata, who attempts to force Mizuki to join a planned coup. With Kessie's quick wit, Mizuki somehow escapes danger, but it's out of the frying pan and into the fire when a boss chimera starts raging. Will this become Mizuki's final battle?! The story of a salaryman's rise from background character to a starring role reaches its grand finale!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

MY CAT IS SUCH A WEIRDO GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252209

(W) Umetane (A / CA) Abi

A new wind blows into the bright lives of Ton-chan, the pack leader, Shino-san, the easygoing cat, and Taneo, the rascal, as an axolotl joins the Tamagoyama family. How will the cats react to this unusual creature?

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

MY GIRLFRIENDS CHILD GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252210

(W) Mamoru Aoi (A) Mamoru Aoi

Sachi and her boyfriend Takara are your average high school couple. They go to school together, hang out, and even engage in the more intimate side of dating. However, as time passes, Sachi starts to get the feeling that something isn't right and decides to buy a pregnancy test. Later, in the bathroom of a family restaurant far from her home, she sees the two red lines that will change both her and Takara's life forever…

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

MY KITTEN IS A PICKY EATER GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252211

(W) Migiri Miki (A) Migiri Miki

Taiyo continues his journey of becoming a responsible cat owner for his pet cat Yuki. In fact, he's really getting the hang of it! So much so that he's helping his older sister Asahi find her perfect feline match. While visiting the cat café, Asahi is captivated by a particular cat with piercing eyes. Will it be a match made in kitty heaven?

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

MY NEW BOSS IS GOOFY GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252212

(W) Dan Ichikawa

The manga that inspired the hit anime! Forced to change jobs after being constantly bullied by his old boss, 26-year-old Momose Kentaro is understandably anxious about what's in store for him at his new workplace. After all, what if his new boss ends up being just as cruel? However, Momose's fears vanish once he meets Shirosaki Yuusei, a deadpan yet competent manager who is anything but scary. In fact, he's actually a little… goofy!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

MY NEW LIFE AS A CAT GN VOL 09

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252213

(W) Konomi Wagata (A) Konomi Wagata

Nao Kazushiro is a normal high school student-until he gets in a traffic accident and winds up in the body of a cat! At first, it's all fun and games as he gets used to his new feline form, but then the novelty wears off and hunger sets in. Luckily, he's picked up by Chika, a cute girl his age who gives him food and a home off the streets. Will Nao (now Nyao) develop feelings for her? Or will he wake up in his human body once and for all?

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCES GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252214

(W) Nujima (A) Nujima

A few days after the Hime-uo Vtuber incident the King of Cats finally makes his appearance! Faced with the entity behind all the supernatural occurrences in the region, the Adashino siblings find themselves in an unprecedented crisis, and it is up to Shizuku to come to the rescue! She forms a new duo with Sumireko, and together they must discover the occult truth of the King of Cats before it's too late!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

NO LOVE ZONE GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252215

(W) Danbi (A) Danbi

When Eunkyum and Jihyuk have sex, things get intense-so intense that Jihyuk leaves Eunkyum in tears. Just when he's trying to explain why he gets so out of control, they're interrupted by an urgent business call that culminates in Jihyuk leaving the country. Will his absence be a relief for Eunkyum or the source of even more angst?

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

PERFECT BUDDY GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252216

(W) Lash (A) daki

In the aftermath of sleeping with his incredibly girthy coworker Baek Youngchan, Seo Hyunsoo is in a panic. Youngchan's nonchalance doesn't help matters. Shouldn't it be a bigger deal that the two slept together after Hyunsoo got wasted at a work dinner? Instead, Hyunsoo and Youngchan agree to keep things casual… including the sex. With the arrival of a new team in the office-comprised of Hyunsoo's ex-coworkers-everyone's workloads increase, leading to first Youngchan, then Hyunsoo falling ill. As they nurse each other back to health, they realize their feelings are much stronger than casual. But can they own up to their feelings?

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

PUNKS TRIANGLE GN (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252217

(W) Yuho Okita

A Boys' Love romcom about fanboys and hidden identities. Fashion student Chiaki dreams of seeing his designs on the runway, worn by none other than Ai-the charismatic male model who changed his life. When a prestigious competition promises to make that dream come true, Chiaki is fired up to win. But his hopes are dashed when he's paired with the clumsy and unfashionable Enaga for the project. One fateful night, after a run-in with some delinquents, Chiaki is unexpectedly saved by his idol Ai. Even more shocking, Ai seductively offers to teach him how to have fun at night. Caught between the alluring, mysterious model he worships and a clumsy, rough-around-the-edges classmate who can't seem to stay out of trouble (but may be hiding a surprising secret), Chiaki faces a heart-pounding, pure boy's love dilemma that will turn his world upside down!

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

REBORN RICH GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252219

(W) JP (A) BG

After thirteen years as a loyal employee of the Soonyang Group, South Korea's largest business empire, Hyeonwoo is rewarded with betrayal-and murdered-by his employers! Miraculously, he's given a second chance, reborn back in time as Dojun Jin, grandson of the founder of the corporate dynasty that betrayed him. In a daring quest to rewrite destiny, he will not only attempt to settle the score; he will aim for the ultimate hostile takeover.

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

REINCARNATED AS A SWORD GN VOL 14

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252220

(W) Yuu Tanaka (A) Tomowo Maruyama

Fran enters the Cook King Contest to prove that Teacher's curry is the greatest food in the world! Looking for ingredients to use in their dish, Fran and Teacher visit the Crystal Cage, but a powerful monster awaits them within. However, a mysterious adventurer helps her face down the beast. Will Fran be able to get the delicious ingredients she needs?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

SKULL DRAGONS PRECIOUS DAUGHTER GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252221

(W) Ichi Yukishiro (A / CA) Ichi Yukishiro

In a faraway land, there exists a forest where all manner of beings go to dispose of their trash. One day, a young girl named Eve is abandoned along with the usual debris, but she is quickly found by an aging dragon who decides to take her in and raise her as its own. Under this ancient being's watchful eye, Eve grows up happy and healthy, but soon their peaceful life together is interrupted by impending tragedy. Yet months later, Eve does something truly astonishing for the sake of reuniting with her dragon guardian.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

SOMEONES GIRLFRIEND GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252222

(W) Nikumaru (A) Nikumaru

Riku can't get Shizuku out of his head to the point where she's invaded his dreams. Then one day, she stops by his house and comes on to him hard: "Do whatever you want to me." The catch? She's his best friend's girlfriend. In their last year of high school, a dangerous romance brews!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

STRANGE HOUSE GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252223

(W) Uketsu (A) Kyo Ayano

Yuzuki is not who she claimed to be. I now know that her sister lived in the Tokyo house, but this murder mystery is far from solved. In fact, it's only getting stranger and more disturbing. After Yuzuki tells Kurihara and me about the tragedy that occurred just a week before her sister's disappearance, I realize there's only one path forward-we must visit the house where her cousin was murdered.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

SWEET ROOM ESCAPE GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252224

(W) Owari (A) Owari

Globetrotting businessman Haruto has achieved the optimal formula for work-life balance-work hard and party harder off-hours. With a hookup in each city, Haruto thinks he has it made. But en route to France, the hotshot meets his match in the genteel, winsome Albrecht. From an invitation to drinks to the best sex ever in a luxury suite, it's as if fate itself brought them together! But now Haruto can't seem to escape that heavenly night and resume his carefully crafted no-strings-attached game plan… especially when Albrecht seems to be plotting to capture Haruto's heart!

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

TIGER & DRAGON GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252225

(W) Mizuki Hoshino (A) Mizuki Hoshino

Konomi thought she knew her childhood friends Kagetora and Tatsuomi, but she's learning every day just how much these boys have changed! Having faced both of their feelings head-on, she resolves to finally choose which one she'll give her heart to. Yet things get complicated when a new contender joins the fray, turning this love triangle into a love quadrangle!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

TOKYO REVENGERS SERIES GUIDE REMEMBER YOU SC

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252226

(W) Ken Wakui

The definitive Tokyo Revengers series compendium, full of exclusive content! Written as a celebration of all things Tokyo Revengers, this is the ultimate series guidebook for fans who want to know everything about everyone in the world of the Tokyo Manji Gang. Packed with art, character profiles, and brand-new bonus episodes about all seven of Toman's founders, it also includes special extras like original location designs direct from Wakui-sensei's notes. Fans won't want to miss this collection, comprising material from three separate books previously only available in Japan!

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

TOMO CHAN IS A GIRL OMNIBUS GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252227

(W) Fumita Yanagida

The hilarious story of a girl who will do anything to win her best bud's heart! Tomo and Jun have been best buds since they were children, but now that they're in high school, Tomo wants to be more than friends. Too bad Jun just sees her as "one of the guys." Tomo may be a tomboy, but she's determined to prove to Jun that she's a woman, too! Contains Volumes 7-8 of the manga in a single omnibus paperback.

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

VS LOVE GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252228

(W) Chise Ogawa

Two schools alike in dignity, in fair Japan where we set our scene. Fuun High and Raiden High are two rival schools locked in an intense turf war, led by their top students, Ibuki Marin and Tsuzumi Nikoru. But one day, away from the rivalry and fighting, the two gang leaders meet. Unaware they're enemies, a love begins to blossom between them. Though they're destined to be enemies, will these star-crossed lovers come together… or is this story destined to be a tragedy? A BL take on Romeo and Juliet set against the backdrop of a colorful cast of delinquents and their youthful struggles!

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

WORLDS FASTEST LEVEL UP GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252229

(W) Nagato Yamata (A) Atsushi Suzumi

Years have passed since dungeons popped up all around the world. When dedicated adventurer Amane Rin awakens to a unique skill called Dungeon Teleporting, he finds he no longer needs to abide by the rules of dungeon diving like everyone else. Follow Rin's journey to become the strongest adventurer in the world-at the fastest speed possible!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

YES NO OR MAYBE GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252230

(W) Michi Ichiho (A) Yukimura

Kunieda Kei is the up-and-coming Prince Charming of the evening news, but inside, he's anything but princely. He's brash, hot-tempered, and prickly as can be. For years, he's been able to juggle his private and professional personas, but a run-in with animator Ushio Tsuzuki threatens to bring his self-control crashing down. Will Kei's mask slip and expose him for who he is, or is there someone who might love and accept both his sides?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

YONOI TSUKIHIKOS HAPPY HELL GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252231

(W) Hina Sakurada (A / CA) Hina Sakurada

For the sake of her family's farm, Hanabata Mikan has been arranged to marry the heir of a food and holdings company, Yonoi Tsukihiko. Mikan refuses, saying she already has a man she loves, only for Tsukihiko to laugh in her face! He finds romance and love unnecessary and has no intentions of changing his views. But Mikan can't get married to a man who doesn't believe in love… right? Is this pair doomed to rot, or can a love ripen between two total opposites?

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

KINNPORSCHE L NOVEL VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252232

(W) Daemi (A) Tamtam

Ever since the tragic death of his parents, Porsche's life has been a balancing act between attending college and bartending to support his younger brother and pay off his deadbeat uncle's gambling debt. When he witnesses a gang of thugs attacking a handsome young man in the alley behind his bar, he's reluctant to intervene-until he's offered fifty thousand baht to help the stranger escape. The stranger is known as Kinn, the second son of a notorious crime family. Impressed with Porsche's fighting skills, Kinn makes a proposition: if Porsche agrees to become his personal bodyguard, his debts will be absolved. Porsche doesn't want any trouble, especially not the kind of trouble Kinn deals in. But Kinn always gets what he wants.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

RIVERBAY ROAD MENS DORMITORY SC NOVEL VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252233

(W) Fei Tian Ye Xiang

Multimillionaire movie director Zhang Yuwen has it all-fame, fortune, and a successful career. But what he really craves is to create a novel he can call true art. Passionate about this dream, he abandons the film industry to pursue writing full-time, only to hit an unexpected roadblock: his characters feel flat, lacking the authenticity he longs for. The problem? Zhang Yuwen has spent most of his life alone and hasn't had much real-world interaction to draw from. As a single gay man with a luxurious villa full of empty rooms, Zhang Yuwen comes up with an unconventional solution. Why not rent those rooms out to other gay men and use them as inspiration for his novel's characters? Enter his four new roommates: Yan Jun, a single father; Chen Hong, a fitness coach; Zheng Weize, a shy young livestreamer; and Chang Jinxing, a playboy and aspiring photographer. Each brings their own unique story and quirks, giving Zhang Yuwen the perfect opportunity to study real people up close. But as Zhang Yuwen dives deeper into their lives, one question remains: can these very different men manage to coexist long enough for him to finish his masterpiece? Or will the chaos of living together become the real story?

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

RE MONSTER GN VOL 10 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JAN252218

(W) Kanekiru Kogitsune (A / CA) Kobayakawa Haruyoshi

Tomokui Kanata has suffered an untimely death, but his adventures are far from over. He is reborn into a fantastical world of monsters and magic-as a lowly goblin! But Kanata, or Gob-Rou as he is now named, is not about to let that stop him. With a combination of memories from his old life, a brand new body, and a monstrous appetite, Gob-Rou thrives in this new world where he must devour other creatures to gain their powers. It takes strength, smarts, and a strong stomach to survive in this action-packed fantasy!

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

CONDEMNED VILLAINESS GOES BACK IN TIME SC NOVEL VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JAN252234

(W) Bakufu Narayama (A / CA) Ebisushi

When an aristocrat is murdered on his way home from a brothel, one of Claudia's rivals points the finger at her. After all, it's no longer a secret that she controls a crime syndicate. Just as Claudia launches an investigation to clear her name, a new enemy steps onto the scene: the bewitching Niamilia, a bridal candidate brought over to keep her country from going to war! Who's the real villainess among the would-be future queens?

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

REINCARNATED INTO A GAME AS HEROS FRIEND SC NOVEL VOL 04 (MR

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JAN252235

(W) Yuki Suzuki (A) Sanshouuo

Someday, the hero Mazel will battle the Demon Lord with the fate of the realm at stake. But until that day… he better be carrying plenty of potions! While the hero is off saving the kingdom, it's up to Lord Werner-a Japanese office worker reincarnated into the world of a classic RPG-to keep the rest of the world from becoming collateral damage. There's no hero, luminary, or warrior of light who doesn't need a friend like Werner! But can he truly defy the flames of fate and change the bittersweet ending of the game?

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

WEAKEST TAMER BEGAN A JOURNEY TO PICK UP TRASH L NOVEL VOL 0

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JAN252236

(W) Honobonoru500 (A) Nama

The people of Hataka Village are on edge. Strange things are happening in the forest, and it's making even the friendliest of creatures act out in surprising-and dangerous-ways! Determined to get to the bottom of things, Ivy and her friends head into the forest to investigate. Encountering the tragedy within, they determine a summoning circle is putting a spell on humans and animals alike. While Sol and Sora do their best to break the spells, Ivy searches for the summoning circle and the truth about what happened at Hataka Village.

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

