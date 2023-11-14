Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day

12 Free Comic Book Day Gold Titles Lead Up to Amazing Spider-Man #50

The Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) Committee has selected the twelve Gold Sponsor comic book titles for 2024 taking place on May 4th.

Marvel leads up to Amazing Spider-Man #50 with two exclusive issues.

Iconic franchises like Hellboy and TMNT feature in fresh narratives.

Diamond Exclusive requirement for retailers unveiled for FCBD perks.

The Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) Committee has selected the twelve Gold Sponsor comic book titles for the comic book industry's annual event: Free Comic Book Day with next year's event taking place on Saturday, May 4, 2024. The Gold Sponsor titles come from the publishers including Andrews McMeel Publishing, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite Entertainment, IDW Publishing, Image Comics, Marvel, Papercutz, Random House Children's Books, and VIZ Media. As well as the following books, Bleeding Cool has also reported that IDW will have a Monster High title. The full line-up of this year's comic books will be released on Thursday, when thirty-six additional FCBD Silver Sponsor titles are announced.

Unicorn Crush

Andrews McMeel Publishing

Love and magic are in the air in this enchanting collection of Phoebe and Her Unicorn comic strips featuring Phoebe and her one-of-a-kind unicorn friend, Marigold Heavenly Nostrils.

The Worlds of James Tynion IV

BOOM! Studios

Celebrate James Tynion IV's iconic run of horror classics at BOOM! Studios in this exclusive FCBD special, featuring a curated line-up of some of his most terrifying and thought-provoking stories.

Hellboy/ Stranger Things

Dark Horse Comics

Hellboy consults a crystal ball-reader for help solving a murder, but things quickly go off the rails. In Stranger Things, Argyle and Jonathan swap fantastical and scary tales as they make one last pizza delivery for the night.

DC FCBD Special Edition

DC

It's an exciting new project from DC, but it's being kept under lock and key for the time being. Stay tuned for more details in the coming months!

Jonny Quest

Dynamite Entertainment

Join the Quest team, led by beloved 11-year-old Jonny Quest, as they tackle new government assignments, solve mysteries and apprehend sophisticated villains for the betterment of mankind!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

IDW Publishing

Free Comic Book Day 2024 marks the beginning of a new era for the heroes in a half shell! Fans will be treated to two all-new short stories as well as an exclusive preview of what's next for TMNT!

Transformers & G.I. Joe: Welcome to the Energon Universe

Image Comics/ Skybound Entertainment

Discover three all new stories from the Energon Universe, with stunning revelations for the worlds of Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Void Rivals from some of the biggest names in comics.

Ultimate Universe/ Spider-Man #1

Marvel

Just weeks ahead of Amazing Spider-Man #50, get the first taste of the return of the Goblin! Plus, prepare for the next evolutionary step of the Ultimate Universe as a powerful new hero debuts!

Blood Hunt/ X-Men #1

Marvel

First, witness the overture to this summer's major crossover event starring the Avengers in Blood Hunt! Then, get a glimpse of the future of mutantkind as Jubilee learns that you cannot go home again!

Disney's Encanto & Turning Red: The New Adventures

Papercutz

In Encanto, Mirabel, Camilo, and Antonio battle a bully by spinning a yarn about an even bigger baddie. Meanwhile, in Turning Red, Meilin Lee struggles with containing her inner furry self and turns to he friends and family for help!

Witches of Brooklyn

Random House Graphix

The smash-hit series Witches of Brooklyn returns on Free Comic Book Day! Join Effie and friends on a one-of-a-kind, magical adventure featuring fun activities. Perfect for new and existing fans!

Pokémon Adventures: Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire/ Splatoon 3

VIZ Media

In Pokémon, Sapphire and Emerald need Ruby's help to stop a crisis of planetary proportions. Namely, a meteor hurtling toward their home! Then, in Splatoon, Goggles travels to the Splatlands, meets an inkling named Braid, and embarks on a fresh series of adventures.

Diamond retailers must order at least twenty copies of the Diamond Exclusive FCBD GOLD titles listed below to qualify as an official participating FCBD Retailer on comicshoplocator.com.

FCBD 2024 UNICORN CRUSH

FCBD 2024 THE WORLDS OF JAMES TYNION IV

FCBD 2024 JONNY QUEST

FCBD 2024 DISNEYS ENCANTO & TURNING RED NEW ADV

FCBD 2024 POKEMON ADV RUBY ALPHA SAPPHIRE & SPLATTOON 3

