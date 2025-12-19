Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: DC Next Level, Superman/Spider-Man

31 DC Comics March 2026 Solicits, Frankensteined

31 DC Comics' March 2026 Solicits, Frankensteined, beginning with Superman/Spider-Man...

Article Summary See the full rundown of DC Comics March 2026 solicits, including new series, big events, and creative teams.

Highlights include Superman/Spider-Man #1, Lobo's wild return, and milestone Green Lantern #600.

Discover major developments for Batman, Wonder Woman, Catwoman, Nightwing, the Flash, and more fan favorites.

Get details on new indie titles and classic facsimile editions joining DC's packed March 2026 lineup.

The DC Comics Full March 2026 solicits and solicitations will drop later tonight, but for now, let's Frankenstein what we have so far…

Superman/Spider-Man #1

(W) Mark Waid (A) Jorge Jiménez (CA) Jim Lee, Daniel Sampere, Artgerm, Dave Johnson, David Nakayama, Gabriele Dell'Otto, Mikel Janín, Clayton Crain, J. Scott Campbell, Olivier Coipel, Adam Hughes

Clark Kent and Peter Parker chasing the same dangerous mystery, one tied to the villainous machinations of Brainiac and Doctor Octopus. Naturally, their investigation quickly turns into a full-blown superhero crisis once Superman and Spider-Man step into the spotlight. Other stories in the volume include:

Tom King and Jim Lee on Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson

Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisiting Jimmy Olsen—with a Carnage twist

Sean Murphy on Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099

Gail Simone and Belén Ortega are bringing together Power Girl and Punisher

Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere are exploring a meeting between Superboy Prime and Spider-Man during the black-suit era

Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott are staging a rivalry between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle

Lemire and Rafa Sandoval are delivering a heartfelt flashback centred on Pa Kent and Uncle Ben

$7.99 for the standard edition and $8.99 for cardstock variants, 25th of March 2026

LOBO #1

(W) Skottie Young (A) Jorge Corona (CA) Lee Bermejo, Juan Ferrerya, KyuYong Eom, Jorge Corona

Vrrrrroooooommmmmmmm! The Main Man's back, baby! And his ride is a motorcycle that moves at the speed of sound, but only if that sound is a rippin' guitar solo, and you better hop on before he leaves you in the dust with all the bastiches he's fragged for money or convenience! It's a guts-soaked path from DC K.O. to the end of the universe, where Lobo is going to scratch his name and number in the Source Wall with a cool knife. Don't miss the mayhem, special guests, or tasty, tasty continuity!

Batwoman #1

(W) Greg Rucka (A) DaNi (CA) Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Stjepan Šejić, Jorge Corona, Joshua "Sway" Swaby

Daughter. Sister. Soldier. Hero. But since she was 10 years old, Kate Kane has lived in the shadow of a prophecy and the machinations of a religion devoted to the end of all things. How do you fight the devil when the devil is real? And how do you win? March 11, 2026.

Deathstroke: The Terminator #1

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico (CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico, Tony Fleecs, Dan Panosian, KyuYong Eom, and Jorge Corona

Soldier-turned-superhuman assassin for hire, Slade Wilson, has made hundreds of enemies in his day, and now one of them is taking his world apart piece by piece. The hit is out on Deathstroke, as he evolves into his purest form…a terminator out for revenge and ready to kill anyone who stands in his way. cover.

GREEN LANTERN #600

Written by JEREMY ADAMS, RON MARZ, and more!

Art by XERMANICO, DARRYL BANKS, V KEN MARION, and more!

Cover by XERMANICO

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and DAVID AJA

Glow In The Dark variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Legacy wraparound variant cover by SCOTT KOBLISH

Corner Box variant cover by XERMANICO

Symbol variant cover

$5.99 US | 56 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

In this special, oversize 600th issue, Hal Jordan will be tested as never before…and a new Lantern stands poised to step in should he fail. Hal embarks on a mysterious mission while Kyle Rayner finally moves back to Los Angeles and again takes up the mantle of Green Lantern of Earth. Join Kyle as he finds a job, navigates traffic, and chases down escaped villains from Oa! All this, plus a host of legendary guest artists and writers from Lanterns past, and an answer to the question posed to Star Sapphire in the last issue…

BATMAN #7

Written by MATT FRACTION

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN, JORGE MOLINA, and RYAN SOOK

Foil variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

1:25 variant cover by DAVID AJA

Corner box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

ON SALE 3/4/26

As Batman is beckoned to Arkham Towers by the mysterious man in Room Ten, nothing will prepare him for who he finds there. Some might call him the Caped Crusader's archnemesis. Others might call him Batman's best friend. Everyone calls him the Joker.

WONDER WOMAN #31

THE WONDER WAR BEGINS!

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, JOSHUA MIDDLETON, and MATTIA DE IULIS

Corner Box variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/18/26

The Matriarch commences her crusade to rule over the DC Universe. As heroes and villains alike fall to her insurmountable power, Wonder Woman and her daughter Trinity must unite to save all that they hold dear. Time's up for the princesses of Themyscira, and the Queen of America will not rest until they bow to her will. The Eisner-nominated creative duo of Tom King (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and Daniel Sampere (Dark Crisis) is back for the most riveting installment of their Wonder Woman epic yet!

CATWOMAN #85

Written by TORUNN GRONBEKK

Art by DAVIDE GIANFELICE

Cover by SEBA FIUMARA

Variant covers by FRANK CHO, MAHMUD ASRAR, and W. SCOTT FORBES

Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/18/26

Selina Kyle's blood-soaked international tour has come to an end! Finally home in Gotham City, she discovers things have changed in her absence, and she'll have to learn how to survive the new status quo. Amid these changes, one constant remains—a very powerful enemy has been awaiting her return…and he won't remain masked any longer.

BATGIRL #17

Written by TATE BROMBAL

Art by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by KYUYONG EOM

Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/4/26

Spinning directly out of the events of DC K.O., Batgirl is back in Gotham City when she wakes up with the twisted, metahuman abilities of the Blood—the power to wield and control her blood like a weapon. But her Bat-Family reunion is cut short when she is forced to ascend Wu Corp Tower to confront her Blood relatives for answers and a reversal of this curse. Cassandra Cain has leveled up…or is it a level down? The perfect jumping-on point for new readers of this hit series, as "The Curse of the Blood"begins here!

HARLEY QUINN #60

Written by ELLIOTT KALAN

Art by CARLOS OLIVERAS

Cover by BRANDT & STEIN

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, GUILLEM MARCH, and ASET KAIRAMBAYEV

Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/25/26

My body is full of DC K.O. energy! After the thrilling conclusion of our latest crossover, I've got a new lease on life—and it's darker and grittier than ever! You know Batman? Well, you can call me Batquinn now! I'm like Batman, but I do things…a little differently! Bricks are gonna be flying tonight, baby!!!

POISON IVY #42

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant covers by KYUYONG EOM, MANNY VINCENT CARBONILLA, and NOOBOVICH

Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/4/26

It's the beginning of a brave new era of Poison Ivy as Pamela Isley ascends to the role of mayor of Gotham City. But what is her vision for Gotham's future, and how far will she go to protect it?! Let's just say things are going to get pretty bloody!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1107

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by PETE WOODS

Cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant covers by ESAD RIBIC and OZGUR YILDIRIM

Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/25/26

The Dark Knight Detective is hot on the trail of an abducted teenager with a mysterious past, but he has found himself at a dead end. In a rare moment of desperation, Batman teams up with Black Canary and Gotham City's newest resident, Green Arrow, to investigate a case with unexpected and terrifying implications for Bruce, Dinah, and Oliver's shared history. Will this trio be enough to rescue this girl and unravel the mystery of her past? Find out in this thrilling new storyline!

NIGHTWING #136

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art by DENYS COWAN

Cover by JORGE FORNES

Variant covers by JEFF SPOKES and JAE LEE

Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/18/26

A new era begins here for Bludhaven and its hero. The city's new super-highway was meant to be its lifeline but has instead become a hotbed of strange and violent incidents. Nightwing's investigation into this haunted road drives him toward a tragedy from which he may never recover—and sends him looking for answers in Bludhaven's tragic past. Superstar artist Denys Cowan joins ongoing writer Dan Watters for a supernatural noir tale of urban folklore… in a city where the unavenged dead will stay silent no longer.

ACTION COMICS #1096

Written by MARK WAID

Art by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by RYAN SOOK and ETHAN YOUNG

Reign of the Superboys variant cover by ACO

Corner Box variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Symbol variant cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/11/26

As Clark Kent reaches the spring of his sophomore year at Smallville High, things have changed for Superboy. Yes, he's become Smallville's protector, but at what cost? Buckling under the weight of his super-secret, Clark now feels more alone than ever. Could there be more out there like him? Find out as the Boy of Steel's world is turned upside down by the truth!

SUPERGIRL #11

Written by SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Art by SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by JEFF DEKAL, TERRY DODSON, and SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Reign of the Superboys variant cover by ACO

Corner Box variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/11/26

With the bottled city on fire (literally), Kara Zor-El abandons the comfort of Midvale to save the last survivors of Krypton. The youth are in revolt after a shocking secret is revealed, and the Science Council is put on trial for its crimes against the next generation. Can Supergirl find peace between the two warring factions?

SUPERMAN #36

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA, TAURIN CLARKE, and ROD REIS

Reign of the Superboys variant cover by ACO

Corner Box variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Symbol variant cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/25/26

After the shocking events of DC K.O., Superman is missing. But one hero steps up to take his place…Superboy Prime?! Normally, Prime has only been part of massive DC events, but now he gets a real shot at showing the world he can be just as great a hero as Superman! Superstar artist Dan Mora returns to Superman for an action-packed and fun adventure that changes the face of the DC Universe!

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #11

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO, RACHTA LIN, and LUCIO PARRILLO

Reign of the Superboys variant cover by ACO

Corner Box variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Symbol variant cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/18/26

What's worse than a fifth-dimensional imp? A fourth dimensional demon! Jon Kent faces off against his greatest archenemy, a terrifying time-bending foe who's attacking him years before they've ever met! Witness the final moments of Jon Kent, Superman. Also in this issue: Superboy?! No. Really? Wait. What?! Yeah. You'd better not miss this one. Call your retailer now. Reserve your copy now. Don't wait. Go. Call. Now!

EMPEROR AQUAMAN #15

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant covers by NATHAN SZERDY, KYUYONG EOM, ANTHONY MARQUES, and GUILLEM MARCH

Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/11/26

Jump into a fresh start for the king of Atlantis…and beyond! After the events of DC K.O., Aquaman finds himself on a journey of self-discovery where he must launch a brand-new mission imbued by Omega Energy—the very essence of conquest. To reach across the stars with the power of the blue, our king must first defeat the Crimson Queen and free his friends and family from her evil clutches. What is Arthur's ominous connection to the Omega that threatened to tear apart the very fabric of reality in the K.O. tournament? Find out in this jumping-on point that answers the question: What does it mean to rule with absolute power?

THE FLASH #31

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art and cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

Variant covers by BRIAN BOLLAND and GERALD PAREL

Foil variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

Corner Box variant by GAVIN GUIDRY

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/25/26

Wally West: father, husband, and fastest man alive. And now with DC K.O. in the rearview mirror, Wally can finally relax and live his best life. Or can he? Because an awful lot of people are suddenly relying on the Flash to save them— and intentionally putting themselves in danger to ensure that he does! Something sinister is happening behind the scenes…and Wally is right in the crosshairs. Also in this issue: shenanigans! Science! And the debut of an all-new all-star creative team for the Scarlet Speedster!

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #17

Written by MARK WAID

Art by CLAYTON HENRY

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO, BRIAN BOLLAND, KEVIN WADA, and STEPHEN BYRNE

Corner Box variant by DAN MORA

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/25/26

In the aftermath of DC K.O., the Justice League has to work even harder to protect mankind—and that means it's time for new blood to face new challenges! Who will join Wonder Woman and Batman to lead the new JLU?

NEW TITANS #33

Written by TATE BROMBAL

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Art by SAMI BASRI

Variant covers by ETHAN YOUNG and STEPHEN BYRNE

Corner Box variant cover by SAMI BASRI

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/18/26

After helping save the world from yet another world-ending event, the Titans have earned some much-deserved rest. Back in Titans Tower, they're glad to be reunited again…But it almost feels too good to be true. Are these Titans who they claim to be? And if they can't trust each other… can they even trust themselves? Tate Brombal and Sami Basri kick off a brand-new era for the next generation of superheroes!

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #14

Written by MORGAN HAMPTON

Art and cover by FERNANDO PASARIN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Variant covers by ARIEL COLON and SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Corner Box variant cover by FERNANDO PASARIN

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/11/26

Thanks to his newfound power after DC K.O., Guy Gardner is now being worshipped as the Allsight on Oa. After receiving constant visions of the vanished Emotional Entities, Guy puts together an elite team to track them down. At the same time, John Stewart and Katma Tui run into an old adversary on New Korugar.

The Nice House by the Sea #8

Written by: James Tynion IV

Art & Cover by: Álvaro Martínez Bueno

Variant Cover: John J. Pearson

The House, Invaded! The siege of the Nice House has begun. Shots are fired, walls are breached—and for reasons no one understands, the stars themselves vanish from the night sky as the attack unfolds. Price: $3.99 | 40 pages On Sale: March 4, 2026

Bleeding Hearts #2

Written by: Deniz Camp

Art & Cover by: Stipan Morian

Variant Covers: Alex Eckman-Lawn, Dillon Snook

A zombie apocalypse like you've never seen it before. Young Rabbit has only ever known a world overrun by the undead—until she encounters a zombie that might actually want to help her survive. Price: $3.99 | 32 pages On Sale: March 11, 2026

End of Life #2

Written by: Kyle Starks

Art by: Steve Pugh

Cover by: Gerald Parel

Variant Covers: Tyler Boss, Jeff Spokes

Eddie thought laying low in a quiet town would fix everything. Instead, he's trapped with his sick father, his ex, and a crew of hired killers called the Murder Brothers—who absolutely cannot be trusted. Price: $3.99 | 32 pages On Sale: March 18, 2026

The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery #2

Written by: Chris Condon

Art & Cover by: Jacob Phillips

Variant Covers: Christopher Mitten, Leandro Fernández

With an occult anvil stolen and a man missing, private investigator Ezra Cain follows a trail into Brooklyn's Clockworkers' Union—where a mechanical terror powered by dark forces waits for him. Price: $3.99 | 32 pages | 2 of 6 On Sale: March 25, 2026

DETECTIVE COMICS #475 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART

Art and cover by MARSHALL ROGERS

Foil variant cover by MARSHALL ROGERS ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

Holy mackerel! The Joker has surfaced again in Gotham City, enacting his most insane plan yet: a chemical concoction that fixes fish up and down the coast with the Joker's own ghastly grimace! Now, the Clown Prince of Cod wants to cash in on the copyright—and will gleefully eliminate bureaucrat after bureaucrat until he gets what he's after!

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 3/11/26

Written by FRANK MILLER

Art and cover by FRANK MILLER

Variant covers by FRANK MILLER and JOCK

Foil variant cover by FRANK MILLER ($7.99 US)

Cardstock cover ($5.99 US)

In a future where corruption and apathy have gone unchecked since Batman's disappearance years ago, his return to action begins to seriously upend the status quo. When the activities of the Mutant gang reach a violent crescendo, the Dark Knight must force a final, brutal confrontation with their monstrous leader—while a young girl seizes her chance to come to the hero's aid.

$4.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 3/25/26

Written by MIKE W. BARR

Art and cover by TODD McFARLANE

Foil variant cover by TODD McFARLANE ($6.99)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99)

The Reaper's deadly campaign against the criminal underworld continues as Batman faces the decision to break a sacred oath. When the police fail to make ground on the Reaper investigation, Batman strikes a deal with Gotham's crime families, forcing him to team up with the man who murdered Bruce Wayne's parents—Joe Chill!

$3.99 US | 32 pages

On sale 3/18/26

Written by WILLIAM MOULTON MARSTON

Art and cover by HARRY PETER

Foil variant cover by HARRY PETER ($12.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($10.99 US)

Learn the incredible lost history of the Amazons and discover how their princess, Diana, earned the right to become Wonder Woman, fighting against the evils of war in Man's World! All this and three more thrilling tales of the Amazing Amazon's early exploits by Wonder Woman's creator, William Moulton Marston!

$9.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 3/18/26

Written by OTTO BINDER

Art by AL PLASTINO, JIM MOONEY, and HOWARD SHERMAN

Cover by CURT SWAN and STAN KAYE

Foil variant cover by CURT SWAN ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

From out of the cold depths of space, a malevolent master of super-science has turned his technological terror toward Earth, shrinking the world's major cities and taking them as his own! When Superman infiltrates the alien's ship, what he discovers will change the Man of Steel's life forever! Witness the first appearance of Brainiac—and the bottled city of Kandor!

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 3/11/26

