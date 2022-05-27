42 Comics In Marvel's June Previews Catalog Now Delayed Till Later

Marvel Comics has informed retailers that "there are a number of titles appearing in the June Marvel Previews Catalog #9 for August 2022 Shipping Product that are not currently available. These titles will be available in future catalogs." Indeed, quite a lot of them. It is rather bixarre, the catalogue was only printed this Wednesday and it is already horribly out of date. This is as a result of the many printing, distribution and shipping challenegs that have been affecting the comic book industry. These comics, including all the variants, have been delayed until September (and beyond) and will now be in  the July catalogue next month instead. And while some folks might think that this means Marvel will hardly publish anything in July any more, it's more that books from May an djUne will be delayed until July as well!

42 Comic Book In Marvel's June Previews Catalog Now Removed For Later
Marvel's June Previews Catalog 
A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS 2 [AXE] 09/07/2022
A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY 4 [AXE] 09/14/2022
ALIEN 1 09/07/2022
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 10 [AXE] 09/28/2022
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 9 09/14/2022
ANT-MAN 3 09/28/2022
AVENGERS 60 [AXE] 09/21/2022
AVENGERS FOREVER 9 09/21/2022
BLACK PANTHER 9 09/07/2022
CAPTAIN MARVEL 41 09/14/2022
CARNAGE 6 09/21/2022
DAREDEVIL 3 09/14/2022
DEFENDERS: BEYOND 3 09/28/2022
FANTASTIC FOUR 47 [AXE] 09/21/2022
GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL 3 09/28/2022
HULK 10 09/14/2022
IMMORTAL X-MEN 6 [AXE] 09/07/2022
IRON MAN 23 09/14/2022
LEGION OF X 5 09/21/2022
MARAUDERS 6 [AXE] 09/07/2022
NEW FANTASTIC FOUR 4 09/07/2022
PREDATOR 2 09/14/2022
SHE-HULK 6 09/07/2022
SPIDER-PUNK 5 09/14/2022
STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 24 09/28/2022
STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA 6 09/28/2022
STRANGE 6 09/21/2022
THOR 28 09/28/2022
VENOM 11 09/07/2022
WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS 3 09/28/2022
X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII 5 09/14/2022
X-MEN RED 6 [AXE] 09/14/2022
SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS TPB 11/01/2022
VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR – HEART OF THE HUNTED TPB 11/15/2022
X-MEN RED BY AL EWING VOL. 1 TPB 11/01/2022
CAPTAIN CARTER: WOMAN OUT OF TIME TPB 11/08/2022

These comics, including all the variants, have been delayed until October (and beyond) and will now be in  the August catalogue in two months instead.

GAMBIT 4 10/12/2022
GHOST RIDER 7 10/05/2022
X-TERMINATORS 2 10/26/2022
SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE TPB 11/22/2022

These comics, including all the variants, have been delayed until November (and beyond) and will now be in  the September  catalogue in three months instead.

THUNDERBOLTS 4 11/09/2022
X-MEN LEGENDS 4 11/02/2022

