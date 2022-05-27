42 Comics In Marvel's June Previews Catalog Now Delayed Till Later

Marvel Comics has informed retailers that "there are a number of titles appearing in the June Marvel Previews Catalog #9 for August 2022 Shipping Product that are not currently available. These titles will be available in future catalogs." Indeed, quite a lot of them. It is rather bixarre, the catalogue was only printed this Wednesday and it is already horribly out of date. This is as a result of the many printing, distribution and shipping challenegs that have been affecting the comic book industry. These comics, including all the variants, have been delayed until September (and beyond) and will now be in the July catalogue next month instead. And while some folks might think that this means Marvel will hardly publish anything in July any more, it's more that books from May an djUne will be delayed until July as well!

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS 2 [AXE] 09/07/2022 A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY 4 [AXE] 09/14/2022 ALIEN 1 09/07/2022 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 10 [AXE] 09/28/2022 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 9 09/14/2022 ANT-MAN 3 09/28/2022 AVENGERS 60 [AXE] 09/21/2022 AVENGERS FOREVER 9 09/21/2022 BLACK PANTHER 9 09/07/2022 CAPTAIN MARVEL 41 09/14/2022 CARNAGE 6 09/21/2022 DAREDEVIL 3 09/14/2022 DEFENDERS: BEYOND 3 09/28/2022 FANTASTIC FOUR 47 [AXE] 09/21/2022 GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL 3 09/28/2022 HULK 10 09/14/2022 IMMORTAL X-MEN 6 [AXE] 09/07/2022 IRON MAN 23 09/14/2022 LEGION OF X 5 09/21/2022 MARAUDERS 6 [AXE] 09/07/2022 NEW FANTASTIC FOUR 4 09/07/2022 PREDATOR 2 09/14/2022 SHE-HULK 6 09/07/2022 SPIDER-PUNK 5 09/14/2022 STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 24 09/28/2022 STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA 6 09/28/2022 STRANGE 6 09/21/2022 THOR 28 09/28/2022 VENOM 11 09/07/2022 WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS 3 09/28/2022 X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII 5 09/14/2022 X-MEN RED 6 [AXE] 09/14/2022 SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS TPB 11/01/2022 VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR – HEART OF THE HUNTED TPB 11/15/2022 X-MEN RED BY AL EWING VOL. 1 TPB 11/01/2022 CAPTAIN CARTER: WOMAN OUT OF TIME TPB 11/08/2022

These comics, including all the variants, have been delayed until October (and beyond) and will now be in the August catalogue in two months instead.

GAMBIT 4 10/12/2022 GHOST RIDER 7 10/05/2022 X-TERMINATORS 2 10/26/2022 SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE TPB 11/22/2022

These comics, including all the variants, have been delayed until November (and beyond) and will now be in the September catalogue in three months instead.

THUNDERBOLTS 4 11/09/2022 X-MEN LEGENDS 4 11/02/2022