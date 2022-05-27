42 Comics In Marvel's June Previews Catalog Now Delayed Till Later
Marvel Comics has informed retailers that "there are a number of titles appearing in the June Marvel Previews Catalog #9 for August 2022 Shipping Product that are not currently available. These titles will be available in future catalogs." Indeed, quite a lot of them. It is rather bixarre, the catalogue was only printed this Wednesday and it is already horribly out of date. This is as a result of the many printing, distribution and shipping challenegs that have been affecting the comic book industry. These comics, including all the variants, have been delayed until September (and beyond) and will now be in the July catalogue next month instead. And while some folks might think that this means Marvel will hardly publish anything in July any more, it's more that books from May an djUne will be delayed until July as well!
|A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS 2 [AXE]
|09/07/2022
|A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY 4 [AXE]
|09/14/2022
|ALIEN 1
|09/07/2022
|AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 10 [AXE]
|09/28/2022
|AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 9
|09/14/2022
|ANT-MAN 3
|09/28/2022
|AVENGERS 60 [AXE]
|09/21/2022
|AVENGERS FOREVER 9
|09/21/2022
|BLACK PANTHER 9
|09/07/2022
|CAPTAIN MARVEL 41
|09/14/2022
|CARNAGE 6
|09/21/2022
|DAREDEVIL 3
|09/14/2022
|DEFENDERS: BEYOND 3
|09/28/2022
|FANTASTIC FOUR 47 [AXE]
|09/21/2022
|GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL 3
|09/28/2022
|HULK 10
|09/14/2022
|IMMORTAL X-MEN 6 [AXE]
|09/07/2022
|IRON MAN 23
|09/14/2022
|LEGION OF X 5
|09/21/2022
|MARAUDERS 6 [AXE]
|09/07/2022
|NEW FANTASTIC FOUR 4
|09/07/2022
|PREDATOR 2
|09/14/2022
|SHE-HULK 6
|09/07/2022
|SPIDER-PUNK 5
|09/14/2022
|STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 24
|09/28/2022
|STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA 6
|09/28/2022
|STRANGE 6
|09/21/2022
|THOR 28
|09/28/2022
|VENOM 11
|09/07/2022
|WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS 3
|09/28/2022
|X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII 5
|09/14/2022
|X-MEN RED 6 [AXE]
|09/14/2022
|SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS TPB
|11/01/2022
|VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR – HEART OF THE HUNTED TPB
|11/15/2022
|X-MEN RED BY AL EWING VOL. 1 TPB
|11/01/2022
|CAPTAIN CARTER: WOMAN OUT OF TIME TPB
|11/08/2022
These comics, including all the variants, have been delayed until October (and beyond) and will now be in the August catalogue in two months instead.
|GAMBIT 4
|10/12/2022
|GHOST RIDER 7
|10/05/2022
|X-TERMINATORS 2
|10/26/2022
|SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE TPB
|11/22/2022
These comics, including all the variants, have been delayed until November (and beyond) and will now be in the September catalogue in three months instead.
|THUNDERBOLTS 4
|11/09/2022
|X-MEN LEGENDS 4
|11/02/2022