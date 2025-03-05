$800 Exemption To Canadian Tariffs Restored... For Now

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: canada, tariffs

As part of the new tariffs being imposed on US importers from Canada and Mexico, and China, it was believed that the "de minimis exemption" would be removed, which allows imports under $800 in value to avoid added duties as part of the tariff orders. However it appears that this change has been delayed, and the de minimis exemption remains in place for Mexico, China and Canada products. The order was amended to state that duty-free de minimis treatment remains available until "adequate systems are in place" for efficient tariff revenue processing and collection from imports eligible for the exemption currently. Basically, they haven't got the staff to monitor it properly. But also, it means that Americans can order comics from Canadian sellers tax-free, whether through online stores, eBay or Amazon, unless it gets above that $800 cut-off, for now. Also, Americans can do comics runs across the border to comic stores without worry, again, for now. But the de minimis exemption is still on the chopping block, and experts say importers need to find long-term solutions that minimize their exposure to a turbulent trade environment.

"In certain areas, there may be people that are looking at near sourcing some of those goods, and looking for possibly alternate suppliers," said Scott Sangster, general manager of global logistics service providers at Descartes Systems Group, talking to Supply Chain Dive. Especially as in response to President Justin Trudeau of Canada's announced plans to reciprocate tariffs and taxes, President Donald Trump of the USA posted to social media "Please explain to Governor Trudeau, of Canada, that when he puts on a Retaliatory Tariff on the U.S., our Reciprocal Tariff will immediately increase by a like amount!"

But speaking to former Trump advisor Larry Kudlow on Fox Business, US commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, said, "Both the Mexicans and the Canadians were on the phone with me all day today, trying to show that they'll do better and the president is listening because you know he's very, very fair and very reasonable. So I think he's gonna work something out with them. It's not gonna be a pause, none of that pause stuff. But I think he's gonna figure out, 'You do more, and I'll meet you in the middle some way'. And we're going to probably be announcing that tomorrow. So, somewhere in the middle will likely be the outcome. The President moving with the Canadians and Mexicans, but not all the way."

