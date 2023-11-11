Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Cosplay | Tagged: cosplay, harrogate, thought bubble

83 Cosplay Shots From Thought Bubble Comic Con in Harrogate 2023

Thought Bubble Comic Con in Harrogate isn't cosplay focused as some shows; it's more about comics. But this weekend has seen a fine display.

Thought Bubble Comic Con in Harrogate isn't as cosp[lay focused as some shows; it's more about the comic books. But you can't keep a good cosplayer army down, and at Thought Bubble this weekend, fine designs were on display – and on the catwalk, courtesy of the cosplay parade sponsored by Dead Northern at the show. With separate prizes for kids and adults, with additional prizes for set pieces and pure spookiness, here's a look at the cosplay on display at Thought Bubble today, hosted by Kofi Smiles of BBC Humberside. There will be another cosplay parade tomorrow with all new costumes. Any participants have to head to the cosplay sign-up desk by the Dead Northern Stage from 3 pm tomorrow for the parade at 4 pm.

Thought Bubble, is taking place this weekend at the Harrogate Convention Centre on the 11th and 12th of November, from 10am-6pm. Bleeding Cool will be there… as well as the following guests: Jason Aaron, Dapo Adeola, Charlie Adlard, John Allison, Natalie Andrewson, Juni Ba, Kristyna Baczynski, Brandt & Stein, Nick Brokenshire, Abby Bulmer, Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Paul Cornell, CROM, Andy Diggle, D'Israeli, Ian Edginton, Tom Eglington, Al Ewing, The Etherington Brothers, Matt Ferguson, Kieron Gillen, Sarah Graley, Isabel Greenberg, Lewis Hancox, Abz J Harding, Luke Healy, Scott Hoffman, Kev Hopgood, Jock, Arielle Jovellanos, Kim-Joy, Shazleen Khan, Marc Laming, Roger Langridge, John Lees, Jeff Lemire, Isaac Lenkiewicz, Sonia Leong, Brian Level, Tula Lotay, Dave McCaig, John McCrea, Mick McMahon, Lize Meddings, Leah Moore, Anna Morozova, Alex Norris, Molly Knox Ostertag, Guillermo Ortego, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Alex Paknadel, Jacob Phillips, Sean Phillips, John Reppion, Patric Reynolds, Alison Sampson, Jules Scheele, Brian Schirmer, Martin Simmonds, Martin Simpson, Rachael Smith, Richard Starkings, Hamish Steele, ND Stevenson, Rachael Stott, Lucy Sullivan, Babs Tarr, Zoe Thorogood, Ram V, Judith Vanistendael, VER, John Wagner, Christian Ward, Neil Watson-Slorance, Caspar Wijngaard, Chrissy Williams, Rob Williams and Steve Yeowell.

