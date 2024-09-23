Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: ablaze, Fault Lines

Robert Cullen's Fault Lines in Ablaze December 2024 Solicits

Robert Cullen of Danger Mouse and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends cartoons has written and drawn a new graphic novel, Fault Lines.

Article Summary Robert Cullen debuts his graphic novel 'Fault Lines' in Ablaze’s December 2024 solicitations.

'Fault Lines' explores interconnected stories of a singer, a mother, and a widower across decades and cities.

Also from Ablaze: Breaker New Waves Omnibus continues martial arts saga with intense action and drama.

Ablaze showcases discounted comic bundles featuring unique works in fables and manga genres.

3Robert Cullen of Danger Mouse and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends cartoons has written and drawn a new graphic novel, Fault Lines, about a struggling singer-songwriter in Blackpool, a mother in Vancouver and a widower in Edinburgh, three stories linked across the decades. In October 2023, he wrote, "I'm finished!!! It took me almost a year, but I got there in the end.

FAULT LINES is a triptych of stories I've written and illustrated. Coming in at 125 pages, it covers Three Decades, Three Cities and Three Lives. The next challenge is to see if I can get it picked up by a publisher." And he did.

A French edition, Ligne De Fuite, was published in August 2024. And now Ablaze have an English edition of Fault Lines listed in their December 2024 solicits and solicitations, which run below. As well as a preview of the three stories in Fault Lines.

FAULT LINES GN

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

OCT240991

(W) Robert Cullen (A / CA) Robert Cullen

A struggling singer-songwriter in Blackpool becomes the Lovely Assistant in an ominous magical act. A mother in Vancouver recounts her life and death. A widow in Edinburgh is summoned to confront the guilt that's haunted him since childhood. Fault Lines presents three stories set in the three cities with their catalysts spanning three decades, all brought to you by Emmy-nominated animation veteran Robert Cullen (Danger Mouse, Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends).

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

BREAKER NEW WAVES OMNIBUS GN VOL 01 (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

OCT240984

(W) Jeon Geuk-Jin (A / CA) Park Jin-Hwan

: Time has passed since the great confrontation at the Core Business tower. After Chun-woo Han destroyed Si-woon's ki-center, depriving him of his ability to practice martial arts, Si-woon thinks his time with the Murim is done. But his status as the sole disciple of the Nine-Doors Dragon makes him a target for many clans eager for revenge!

How will he cope now that he's deprived of his ki?

Meanwhile, graffiti in praise of the Nine-Doors Dragon begins appearing all around the world for all to see, and the Murim Alliance must react quickly. The Soldiers Under Command are on the move; will it be possible to stop them before the destruction of the world as we know it?

Containing everything from epic fights to the most heartbreaking drama, The Breaker: New Waves continues the captivating story of Si-woon Lee and the martial arts underworld. The much-anticipated sequel to the best-selling manhwa action series has arrived!

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

ABLAZE SPOTLIGHT FABLES COLL SET

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

OCT240998

(W) Clayton Junior, Xavier Dorison, Hubert (A) Clayton Junior, Felix Delep, Zanzim (CA) VARIOUS

ABLAZE is shining the spotlight on the wide variety of genres and fantastic works within our catalogue! Our Spotlight on Fables includes three comic titles – Wild Thing, Animal Castle Vol. 1, A Man's Skin – bundled together under a specially discounted price.

In Wild Thing: One night, Silver meets a trio of hungry wolves. Attracted by their unhindered life-as enticing as it is dangerous-he decides to follow them, and learns to live the wild life with the pack, which is rough and exhilarating at the same time. Along the way he discovers love, and the ravages of human civilization that are reducing the living space of animals, threatening their very existence.

In Animal Castle: Nestled in the heart of a farm forgotten by men, the Animal Castle is ruled with an iron hoof by President Silvio. The bull and its dog militia savor their power, while the other animals are exhausted by work, until the arrival of the mysterious Azelar, a traveling rat who will teach them the secrets of civil disobedience.

In A Man's Skin: Bianca, a young woman in Renaissance Italy, is engaged via her parents' wishes to Giovanni, a young man from a prosperous merchant family. While he is young and seems pleasant, Bianca can't hide her disappointment in having to marry a man she knows nothing about. However, before the wedding she is bequeathed a family heirloom: A Man's Skin. Donning the skin, Bianca becomes "Lorenzo," afforded all the benefits of being a young man in the world, including the opportunity to get to know Giovanni.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

ABLAZE SPOTLIGHT MANGA COLL SET

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

OCT240999

(W) Kashou Hashimoto, Ryo Sumiyoshi, Masaaki Ninomiya (A) Kashou Hashimoto, Ryo Sumiyoshi, Masaaki Ninomiya

: ABLAZE is shining the spotlight on the wide variety of genres and fantastic works within our catalogue! Our Spotlight on Manga includes three first-volume manga titles – Cagaster Vol. 1, Centaurs Vol. 1, and Gannibal Vol. 1 – a great intro to our manga lineup, bundled together under a specially discounted price.

In Cagaster Vol. 1 – In the year 2125, and a strange plague called "Cagaster" appears. Humans affected by the disease transform into monstrous, cannibalistic insects, and two-thirds of humanity is decimated. Thirty years later, a young exterminator and mercenary named Kidou, alongside his new friend Ilie, struggles to survive in this brutal new world while delving into the mysteries of the plague and its causes.

In Centaurs Vol. 1 – In a fantastic version of medieval Japan, humans and centaurs coexist. Once able to live in harmony, humans now subjugate centaurs, using them as tools and as weapons of war through cruel means. Matsukaze, a free centaur from the mountains, finds himself captured by humans while trying to save his young son. There, he meets Kohibari, a forced amputee who's been captive since childhood. Together, they plot their escape…

In Gannibal Vol. 1 – Daigo Agawa is the new resident police office in the tiny village of Kuge. He finds the remote village quaint, and he looks forward to an easygoing post among the warm and welcoming citizenry. But something dark is lurking under the idyllic facade of the charming mountain village, and rumors begin to swirl about the villagers' unusual eating habits. Do the citizens of Kuge Village really eat people?

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SRP: 0

PARLIAMENT OF ROOKS #3 CVR A ABIGAIL JILL HARDING (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

OCT241000

OCT241001 – PARLIAMENT OF ROOKS #3 CVR B ABIGAIL JILL HARDING B&W (MR)

(W) Abigail Jill Harding, Richard Starkings (A / CA) Abigail Jill Harding

Seeking answers of her own, Seraphina arrives at the Ravenscar residence. Reminiscing on the past and the tormenting words of a demon, Darius loses sight of himself, threatening all those closest to him.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!