Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, zatanna

No That's Not Absolute Zatanna In Absolute Batman Ark-M Special

No, that is not Absolute Zatanna on the cover of next year's Absolute Batman Ark-M Special?

Article Summary Speculation grows over Absolute Zatanna's appearance in Absolute Batman Ark-M Special's cover reveal.

Comparisons drawn between Zatanna’s looks in recent Absolute Wonder Woman issues and the Ark-M cover.

Artist Javier Rodriguez confirms the Ark-M Special cover figure is not Absolute Zatanna.

Absolute Batman Ark-M Special #1 explores Ark M’s origins, releasing in January 2026 with major anticipation.

This is how Absolute Zatanna appeared in Absolute Wonder Woman #12 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman, published by DC Comics two months ago.

And this is how she looked today in Absolute Wonder Woman #14 by Kelly Thompson and Matias Bergara.

And this is how some folk presumed was Absolute Zatanna on the cover to the upcoming Absolute Batman: Ark-M Special #1.

Thanks mainly to the top hat… no sign of the fishnets. But daggers, guns, chains, blueprints, teddy bears, bricks and blood, blood, plenty of blood… might Absolute Zatanna switched from a government-funded prison to one from the private sector, perhaps? Will no, it seems not, Artist Javier Rodriguez, when asked on social media, said "Noo! He is a kid. But you should read the book…" Absolute Mad Hatter perhaps Absolute Batman: Ark-M Special One Shot is published on the first week of January 2026…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JOSHUA HIXSON

(W) Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A/CA) Joshua Hixson

INTO ARK-M! The origins of the enigmatic Ark M are explored! What terrible secrets lie within its walls, and just who is assigned to protect it from discovery?! $4.99 1/7/2026

(W) Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A/CA) Joshua Hixson INTO ARK-M! The origins of the enigmatic Ark M are explored! What terrible secrets lie within its walls, and just who is assigned to protect it from discovery?! $4.99 1/7/2026 ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #14

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Matias Bergara (CA) Hayden Sherman

WONDER WOMAN BATTLES…THE EARTH ITSELF? To save the world from an all-new supernatural threat that Diana is uniquely unqualified to solve, she will have to reach back to the oldest and deepest of gods for their assistance. But they may not agree with her position. In the midst of this struggle, a new player makes their presence known, but are they friend or foe? Concluding a two-part guest arc from visionary artist Matías Bergara! $4.99 11/26/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!