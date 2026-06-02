Posted in: Archie, Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: Ben H Winters, Fabio Moon

Creator Of Tracker, Ben H. Winters, Writes The Oni Press Archie Reboot

Ben H. Winters, creator of Tracker for CBS, is the new writer on the Oni Press Archie Comics Reboot for September

Article Summary Ben H. Winters, creator of CBS’s Tracker, is the new writer of Oni Press’s Archie #1, replacing W. Maxwell Prince.

Archie #1 launches in September 2026 with art by Fábio Moon, kicking off Oni Press’s ambitious Archie Comics reboot.

Ben H. Winters brings a résumé spanning The Last Policeman, Underground Airlines, Tracker, EC anthologies and Benjamin.

Oni Press says Ben H. Winters and Fábio Moon will deliver a fresh Archie adventure tied to Riverdale’s biggest mystery.

Ben H. Winters is best known for creating the CBS show Tracker. But after award-winning novels, TV, stage musicals, punk bands and comedy troupes, he is turning his eye to comic books. And is the new writer for Archie #1, the launch title for the new Archie Comics line from Oni Press in September, replacing the previously announced W. Maxwell Prince on the book, with Fabio Moon still the artist, alongside Nick Cagnetti.

Ben H. Winters is also the writer of the classic mashup novel Sense and Sensibility and Sea Monsters, and Android Karenina. His YA novel, The Secret Life of Ms Finkleman, was Edgar-nominated. The Last Policeman, the first in a trilogy of detective novels set in a pre-apocalyptic United States won the Edgar Award and his second won the Philip K. Dick Award for Distinguished Science Fiction. He also wrote alternate history novels, such as Underground Airlines, in which the American Civil War never occurred, with a former slave and bounty hunter infiltrating an abolitionist organisation. And Golden State in a Southern California in which objective reality is fetishised, and lying is the greatest crime.

He has written the musicals Slut, The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere, Uncle Pirate, A (Tooth) Fairy Tale and Neil Sedaka juke-box musical, Breaking Up Is Hard to Do. Television included developing pilots and staffing on shows such as Legion and Manhunt as well as creating a show based on the Jeffery Deaver novel The Never Game, later retitled Tracker for CBS.

Comics came later; he previously co-created the comic book Benjamin from Oni Press with artist Leomacs in 2025, as well as contributing to their EC Comics anthology line in Cruel Universe, Cruel Kingdom and Shiver Suspenstories. Now it appears he is doing something very new indeed for the publisher with Archie… and is also currently working on his next creator-owned comics project for Oni Press, which will be published in 2027.

ARCHIE #1

Written by BEN H. WINTERS

Art by FÁBIO MOON

COVERS TO BE REVEALED!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | SEPTEMBER 2026

For his entire life, 17-year-old Archie Andrews has had it all: adoring friends, football glory, and a natural charm that always seems to make him the center of attention. Now, through his eyes, experience the warmth and wonder of Riverdale and its near-infinite roster of residents—the popular kids, the endearing oddballs, and everyone in between—as Archie embarks on a whirlwind, all-star adventure through his town's past, present, and future . . . beginning with a local film festival that's about to turn everything upside down! And, at the center of it all, lies an enigmatic paradox that only Archie's pal Jughead Jones can possibly unravel . . . Plus: Puzzles! Pin-ups! Bountiful bonus stories! And a veritable sweet shop of surprises that all link to the same inextricable mystery . . . Finally, your antidote for postmodern malaise has arrived. Welcome to the all-new ARCHIE #1!

"One year ago, we started work on what has quickly become one of the most significant and anticipated collaborations in Oni's 30-year history: our new and ambitious line of titles celebrating the greatness of Archie Comics," said Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson. "Now, we're proud to welcome a vital new member to that team: the phenomenally talented Ben H. Winters, who is teaming with the brilliant Fábio Moon to deliver an eye-popping, heartstring-pulling ode to what makes these some of the most celebrated characters in the history of comics. From ARCHIE to SABRINA and ARCHIE IN HELL, our new comics are brimming with pop and power – from content to design, each issue is intended to be a highly concentrated dose of pure entertainment and unadulterated bliss, propelled by the never-ending energy of Archie's 85-year legacy."

"What an extraordinary honor it is to write these stories," said writer Ben H. Winters. "And more importantly, what a total blast. Archie Andrews is an honest-to-goodness American icon, right up there with Mickey Mouse and Bart Simpson…and just like them, he's enterprising, curious, and kind, forever bouncing into some new adventure along with his loyal pals. I'm finding these characters delightful to write, for the same reason people have enjoyed reading Archie lo these many years — Riverdale's just a fun place to hang out.""

Timed to coincide with the 85th anniversary of Archie's first appearance in PEP COMICS #22 in 1941, the new partnership between Oni Press and Archie Comics will soon be followed by a new line of compact comic collections and deluxe graphic novels to be published by Oni this coming fall, in addition to Archie Comics' publishing and licensing collaborations, as well as a new live-action feature film written by Tom King and produced by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller for Universal Pictures in the years ahead.

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