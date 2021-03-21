A Darling New Comic Book In Source Point Press' June 2021 Solicits

Michael Fleizach, Todd Hunt and Dave Mims are launching a new comic book series from Source Point Press with a great title, Darling. That puts me in mind of Blackadder Goes Forth, with their "loveable anti-hero Francis Darling". It's part of Source Point Press' June 2021 solicits and solicitations, as well as a new Broken Garboyles series, Sin And Virtue, by Bob Salley, Christina Blanch, Mike Lilly, and Daniel Conde. While their Gloomhaven license gets a big Free Comic Book Day spotlight.

FCBD 2021 GLOOMHAVEN HOLE IN THE WALL ONESHOT

(W) Travis Mcintire (A) Tyler Sowles (CA) Nolan Nasser

The City of Gloomhaven isn't "safe" at the best of times, but lately, more folks

than usual seem to be disappearing. In a city paralyzed by an unknown menace,

only one adventuring crew will do: The Jaws of the Lion! Based on the hit

games, GLOOMHAVEN and JAWS OF THE LION from Cephalofair Games,

comes a fantasy adventure with humor and heart.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: PI

DARLING #1 CVR A MIMS (MR)

(W) Michael Fleizach, Todd Hunt (A/CA) Dave Mims

With all of New York City enveloped in the zeitgeist of a missing 8-year old girl, loveable anti-hero Francis Darling accidentally stumbles onto the machinations behind her kidnapping and the drug war that ensues. But has he really? A bit like chasing the Mad Hatter through a toxic chemical cloud, Francis' strange and inconceivable journey brings us uncomfortably close to NYC's most crooked… most deviant… most irredeemable characters; the kind that can only be extricated from the drug-addled guilty conscience of a failing brain.

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DARLING #1 CVR B RIEGEL (MR)

BROKEN GARGOYLES SIN AND VIRTUE #1 (MR)

(W) Bob Salley, Christina Blanch (A) Mike Lilly, Daniel Conde (CA) Francesco Francavilla

Prescott and his men seek out the widow of their fallen brother-in-arms as they find her fighting to keep her farmland, while Manco teams up with an aging US Marshall on her last assignment to capture Ben and the other escaped convicts.

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

FUHRER AND THE TRAMP TP

(W) Sean McArdle, Jon Judy (A) Dexter Wee

Charlie Chaplin – comic, filmmaker, and raconteur – didn't become the world's biggest star by courting controversy, but when he comes face-to-face with the horrors of Hitler, he feels compelled to get off the sidelines and get involved. And then Charlie is approached by FDR himself with a special assignment that will send Chaplin across the globe and bring him face-to-face with the Fuhrer himself!

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $19.99

THOMPSON HELLER DETECTIVE INTERSTELLAR TP

(W) Milton Lawson (A) Dave Chisolm

Thompson Heller is a private detective who travels the stars solving impossible cases steeped in moral intrigue! Heller encounters an old friend accused of murder, religious zealots, android civil rights activists, an invisible river, an astrophysics eccentric warping the fabric of space-time, electro-sword wielding assassins, and vanishing traffic control staffers, all delivered through the crazy, whacked-out art of the brilliant Dave Chisholm. It all adds up to one wild ride! Collects issues #1-3.

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $12.99

YUKI VS PANDA #2 (MR)

(W) Graham Misuriak (A) A. L. Jones

Even a simple thing like walking to school with her friends isn't without its share of insanity as Yuki continues to deal with Master Lee's "training" regime while attempting to be a normal teenager. Meanwhile, a fully-grown and short tempered Panda reflects on his tumultuous past, cursing his fate despite being closer to getting his revenge than he realizes.

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

20 FISTS #3 (OF 3) (MR)

(W) Frankee White (A) Kat Baumann

The sun's coming up and it's time for the final round. Two become one in this explosive conclusion!

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MONSTROUS HEARTBREAK BLOOD LOSS #2 (OF 3)

(W) Gregory Wright (A) Alexander Mortarion

Moonlight and darkness. Two robots from the Franken Squad are called to a rural Russian town to hunt werewolves that are tormenting the local population. But who can they trust in town, and just how will they tell the good guys from the bad guys? Since one of the robots keeps losing his memory, can they even trust themselves? What follows features plenty of action, fights, suspicions, betrayals, and shootouts as Hans the steampunk cyborg returns to battle good, evil, and everything monstrous!

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SEIS CUERDAS DEFENDER OF MEXICO #2 (OF 3) (MR)

(W) Anthony Rella (A) Gallego, Benito

Haunted by the revelation of the planned child sacrifice to Santa Muerte, Dantes (as Seis) tracks Daniel to Tepito, Mexico City's roughest barrio. With Daniel's hideout literally crumbling around them, Seis and Daniel square off in an epic confrontation that propels them into a battle not just for the lives of the kidnapped children, but also for the soul of the Mexican people.

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CULT OF DRACULA #4 (OF 6) CVR A NEMETH (MR)

(W) Rich Davis (A) Henry Martinez (CA) Gyula Nemeth

Parsley, sage, rosemary, thyme and blood… so much blood!

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CULT OF DRACULA #4 (OF 6) CVR B MAER (MR)

