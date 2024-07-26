Dynamite's Herculoids, Ben 10, Captain Planet, Dynomutt, Blue Falcon

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Dynamite | Tagged: Ben 10, blue falcon, captain planet, dynomutt, herculoids, sdcc, thundarr, warners

Dynamite announce licenses from Warners for Herculoids, Ben 10, Captain Planet, Dynomutt, Thundarr and Blue Falcon, at San Diego Comic-Con

Dynamite Entertainment has expanded its license with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) for new comic book series. I mentioned Thundarr the Barbarian before, but they are also signing up Ben 10, Captain Planet, The Herculoids, Dynomutt & Blue Falcon, with Tom Sniegoski on The Herculoids.

Tom Sniegoski, of Vampirella, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Hellboy, Bone, Star Trek, Punisher, and more says "I know this is gonna sound stupid, but ever since I was a little Sniegoski-ling, I've been in love with these characters forever. I can't tell you how excited I am for this project and can't wait to show the fans what I've got planned."

"The Herculoids is a unique mix of science fiction and fantasy, featuring a "space barbarian" family of father Zandor, mother Tara, and son Dorno alongside their eponymous giant pet Herculoids. These include Zok, a giant dragon able to shoot lasers; the rhinoceros Tundro; an ape formed of rocks named Igoo; and last but not least the shape-shifting Gloop and Gleep. Together this ragtag team fights off robots, evil scientists, and a stream of other foes who threaten their planet and way of life. The classic Hanna-Barbera show spotlights the boundless creative vision and unique character designs of legendary animation and comics artist Alex Toth. "Thundarr the Barbarian and Dynomutt, Dog Wonder (featuring Blue Falcon) also come from the prestigious vaults of the Hanna-Barbera and Ruby Spears animation masterpieces, a bit later than Space Ghost and Herculoids, as these two shows originally ran in the late 1970s and early 80s. "Thundarr is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland vision of Earth, which has devolved into a barbarian state. The principal creator of the series was Steve Gerber, known for many comics contributions over the years. "Though often giving Blue Falcon first billing from fans, Dynomutt is actually more focused on the titular robotic canine companion and his bumbling attempts to help his superhero master with his haphazard abilities and tools afforded by his mechanical body. "One of the most exciting new announcements in this lot is the first entry of the Ben 10 franchise in comic books. This is a full circle moment for Ben, as the beloved character and world were created and developed by the Man of Action Entertainment collective. This group was founded by four comic book luminaries in Joe Kelly, Joe Casey, Steven T. Seagle, and Duncan Rouleau. "Captain Planet and the Planeteers left an indelible mark on the imaginations and worldviews of children who grew up with it originally in the 1990s and those who have gone back to it via reruns. The show took an inclusive and trailblazing approach to its cast and premise, as five children from diverse backgrounds come together with the ability to summon Captain Planet in addressing crises facing the Earth such as environmental pollution, and so much more.

Previous Dynamite and WBDGCP titles have included ThunderCats from Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss. Space Ghostby David Pepose and Jonathan Lau and Jonny Quest by Joe Casey and Sebastian Piriz.

