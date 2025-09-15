Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman Day, catwoman, Gotham Sampler

A Different Bleeding Cool Preview Of Catwoman #79 From Gotham Sampler

A different Bleeding Cool preview of Catwoman #79 from the Gotham Sampler, ahead of its release on Wednesday

Article Summary Exclusive look at Catwoman #79's unique Gotham Sampler preview, now pulled from comic shops by DC Comics

Spotlight on Selina Kyle's latest heist, spying on Carmine Falcone with a mysterious new agenda in Gotham

Get ready for Catwoman #79 by Torunn Gronbekk and Danilo Beyruth, hitting shelves this Wednesday

Find out how Batman Day withdrawals led to a rare, never-before-seen Catwoman #79 preview reveal

Catwoman #79 by Torunn Gronbekk and Danilo Beyruth is published this Wednesday. A preview was released last week. But did you know that if you had been allowed to pick up the Gotham Sampler for Batman Day, which has now been withdrawn from comic book stores by DC Comics, you would have had a completely different preview? No? Well, you do now. And here, because we are so very Bleeding Cool, is that very missing preview, with Selina Kyle spying on Carmine Falcone with binoculars, but she is no peeping tom, or even peeping tom cat, she has something very much different in mind for the Gotham gangster, who has his own confrontation by someone getting a little close with a soul patch. I mean, I get that…

There you go, folks! Only two days to go until the rest of it in Catwoman #79 by Torunn Gronbekk and Danilo Beyruth. It's not quite "on sale now," but it would have been come Batman Day this Saturday. You can see the Detective Comics #1101 one from Gotham Sampler from earlier, and I'll see if I can get my arse in gear for Harley Quinn as well. I might as well do the triple.

CATWOMAN #79

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Danilo Beyruth (CA) Sebastian Fiumara

A THRILLING NEW YEAR OF CATWOMAN BEGINS HERE! Selina Kyle is on the hunt for a precious item from her childhood connected to her mother. But when she tracks down its whereabouts, it leads her to…a mysterious auction in Venice being held by a dangerous secret society! Will Catwoman successfully steal a piece of her history, or has the feline fatale finally bitten off more than she can chew? 9/24/2025

