A Bleeding Cool Preview Of Detective Comics #1101 From Gotham Sampler

A Bleeding Cool Preview of Detective Comics #1101 by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin from a certain Gotham Sampler... as we hit the waves

Article Summary Get an early look at Detective Comics #1101 by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin before its official release.

The preview, originally from the Gotham Sampler, features Batman on a daring ocean rescue in the Batsub.

Explore new storyline “The Courage That Kills,” which questions what Gotham would be like without fear.

Detective Comics #1101 launches September 24, 2025, promising a thrilling new arc for Batman fans.

Detective Comics #1101 by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin is published in one-and-a-bit weeks on the 24th of September. A preview would have run in the Gotham Sampler for Batman Day. However, that has now been withdrawn by comic book stores by DC Comics. So… maybe Bleeding Cool can jump in? Here is that preview in full… as Batman takes the Batsub on a rescue mission into the ocean. Demarcation for Aquaman there? We know he's been a bit jumpy of late. As in, jumping all the way from the Justice League Watchtower to the ocean for a start…

There you go folks! Only nine days to go until the rest of it. As for Catwoman and Harley Quinn previews from the same Gotham Sampler… well, okay, maybe, let's see what we can do later today.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1101

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Mikel Janin

A NEW ARC, THE COURAGE THAT KILLS, BEGINS HERE! Criminals are a superstitious and cowardly lot. Batman has long depended on this mantra to uphold justice in Gotham City. But what if Gotham was a city devoid of fear? Would this lead to a city free of inhibitions or a populace driven suicidal by an inability to process mortal terror? To answer this question, the Dark Knight will embark on a harrowing adventure that must be seen to be believed! Join the powerhouse team of Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín for a brand-new arc that teams Batman and the DCU's most iconic heroes to unravel the mystery of a terrifying world without fear. $4.99 9/24/2025

