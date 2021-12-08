A Few DC Comics Editorial Moves Of Late

There have been a few DC Comics editorial moves of late, Bleeding Cool has rounded a few up… but I get the feeling there are more out there.

Graduate of the School of Visual Arts, Paul Kaminski worked as a cartoonist for the South Brunswick Post, before taking a position at Archie Comics from 2007 to 2015 as Executive Director of Editorial. He left to become an Associate Editor for DC Comics with the Superman group, before becoming a Batman Editor in 2017, And now he is Senior Editor of the Superman Group of books, replacing Jamie S Rich.

With a BA in Writing, Literature, and Publishing from Emerson College, Andrea Shea worked as an Assistant Editor at Aspen Comics from 2014 to 2015, before being appointed as an Executive Assistant at DC Comics, where she has been for the last 6 years. And now she has been promoted to Editor in the Multiverse group at DC Comics. First… DC has a Multiverse group? And secondly, she tweeted out the news, saying "Usually when this kind of thing happens I just quietly change my Twitter bio and carry on BUT today feels like a milestone. So this is me saying out loud that I've been promoted to Editor in the Multiverse group at DC Comics. I am DELIGHTED, it's an honor just to be Asian, etc."

In 2020, Bleeding Cool reported on Kate Henning and Spencer Simpson both getting promoted in Sales and Operations at Boom Studios. Well, they have both jumped to DC Comics, Spencer Simpson joining back in June as Director Of Sales.

With an English & Theatre degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Spencer Simpson worked at Books A Million for nine years, before being hired a Sales Manager at Boom Studios in 2018, being promoted to Sales Director in 2020 and taking the DC Comics job over the summer.

While Kate Henning joined Boom! Studios in September 2016 as Manager of Operations after working as Sales & Operations Manager for IDW Publishing for 3 years and, prior to that, at Diamond Comic Distributors where she was a Brand Manager for several years. And now she has joined DC Comics working alongside Spencer Simpson.

There look to be other changes happening or coming, Anyone else noted any changes in twitter bios out there?