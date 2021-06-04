DC Comics Group Editor Jamie S Rich Quits For New Opportunity

It's Jamie S Rich time… Bleeding Cool has heard of several high-level departures at DC Comics in recent days. But rather than the top-down decimations of last year, this is closer to the exits at the beginning of last year. A mixture of those who have had enough, those who have new opportunities, and those who have decided that as DC Comics folk come back to the Warner Bros offices, that now would be the best time.

And the only one so far confirmed is Jamie S Rich, publicly confirmed by Batman/Catwoman, Strange Adventures and Rorschach writer Tom King who tweeted a couple of days ago that "Today is the last day at DC for my pal, editor extraordinary, Jamie Rich, who is moving on to other awesome adventures. He edited Sheriff and Mister Miracle and Batman and SA, and so many others. If they were good, it's because Jamie fought to make them good. What a wonderful nerd." With other folk adding:

Alex Segura: All the good luck to Jamie! One of the absolute best!

All the good luck to Jamie! One of the absolute best! Tony Lee: Damn, one of the good ones. DC's loss.

Damn, one of the good ones. DC's loss. Cully Hamner: That nerd will be missed at DC, but I'm sure he'll have great stuff cooking at the new gig.

That nerd will be missed at DC, but I'm sure he'll have great stuff cooking at the new gig. Trish Mulvihill: I had no idea! Just did a cover for him. Oh man, he will be sorely missed at DC. Terrific editor.

I had no idea! Just did a cover for him. Oh man, he will be sorely missed at DC. Terrific editor. Rich Douek: Will be forever grateful to him for giving me a shot with Superman… and wishing him the best in his new gig.

Will be forever grateful to him for giving me a shot with Superman… and wishing him the best in his new gig. Chuck Patton: Just got to work with Jaime & had a blast.. Best of luck to him on his next gig!

Jamie S Rich was an editor at Dark Horse Comics, EIC at Oni Press, and was a Group Editor in charge of Batman, Wonder Woman, and Green Arrow at DC Comics. After a falling out between Tom King and former Batman editor Mark Doyle, he famously got the Batman gig over the Batman/Catwoman proposal that saw Jamie S. Rich promoted.

Jamie S Rich is also a multiple Eisner-winning comic book creator, working with Joëlle Jones on the graphic novels 12 Reasons Why I Love Her, You Have Killed Me, and Lady Killer, which Netflix recently picked up for a series starring Blake Lively.