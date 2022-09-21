A Final Judgment For Captain America (Judgment Day Spoilers)

Today sees three AXE: Judgement Day comic books from Marvel's current Avengers/X-Men/Eternals crossover events. Avengers and Fantastic Four have tie-in issues that, ironically, move away from the major cosmic battle issues of recent months. While Judgment Day #5 ramps it up more than ever.

So in Avengers #60, the Progenitor Celestial God appears to Hawkeye to judge him, in the form of his ex-girlfriend. But then again, don't they all? But somehow Hawkeye has missed that everyone in the world is being judged. While in Fantastic Four #47, Mister Fantastic has gone away to have a think about it all. And, as the rest of the Fantastic Four are then under assault, does have one worthwhile thought,

Doing his best Secret Wars Hulk impression. But yes, if the Celestials wasn't to destroy humanity wouldn't they have done so already?

Comparing Hawkeye to mailbox in terms of morality might come close. But everyone else seems to be acting as if they aren't being judged by a huge Celestial God. Or maybe Hawkeye is just so obsessed that he can't see it.

Captain America, in Judgment Day, gives the Celestial the Big Speech that is always well known for.

While Hawkeye gets a look at the Celestial motivation for all of this.

So what happens after Captain America gets his audience?

Okay, so that's not great.

Cyclops isn't the only one whose head is exploding it seems, Spider-Man is about to be killed by a super-migraine of a Spider-Sense. And that's Ms Marvel down as well, and the Thing just crumbles apart…

While the 1% of the 1% can't run away from this judgment either. The Celestial is, if nothing else, a stickler for fairness…

