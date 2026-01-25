Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: jeph loeb, jim cheung, wonder woman

A First Look Inside Batman/Wonder Woman: The Truth by Jim Cheung

A First Look Inside Batman/Wonder Woman: The Truth by Jim Cheung and Jeph Loeb for April 2026

Article Summary Batman and Wonder Woman team up in an all-new DC Comics series, written by Jeph Loeb and drawn by Jim Cheung

The Lasso of Truth is stolen by Joker and Harley Quinn, setting the stage for a high-stakes superhero caper

Wonder Woman debuts a new cape, with Catwoman looking to get involved in the exciting storyline

The series launches April 29, 2026, featuring variant covers from Jim Lee, Gabriele Dell’Otto, and more

A first look at Jim Cheung's artwork for Batman/Wonder Woman: The Truth written by Jeph Loeb out from DC Comics in April 2026. In which Wonder Woman gets a cape, Harley Quinn and The Joker get back together to steal Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth, and Catwoman also seems to want to have a look in. And I also just realised that this is a Bleeding Cool scoop realised from last summer, that there were "Batman Comics In The Works From Jim Cheung And Olivier Coipel". So there we go, a new Batman comic from Jim Cheung, and the promise that we'll be be getting something for Olivier Coipel sometime soon as well.

But while she might not be on the artwork, the news that Harley Quinn will be working with The Joker again may not sit easily with everyone, given Harley Quinn has been portrayed as a survivor of The Joker's abuse.

And hey, at least we get a smile out of Batman… and he's not alone.

Gotta love that Jim Cheung, right? Batman/Wonder Woman: The Truth is published from DC Comics on the 29th of April, 2026.

BATMAN / WONDER WOMAN: TRUTH #1

Writer: JEPH LOEB

Artist: JIM CHEUNG

Cover Artist: JIM CHEUNG

Variant covers by JIM LEE, GABRIELE DELL'OTTO, and PABLO VILLALOBOS

Foil variant cover by JIM CHEUNG

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/29/26

Batman and Wonder Woman team up for a classic caper brought to you by superstar talent writer Jeph Loeb (Batman, Superman/Batman) and artist Jim Cheung (Justice League)! The Lasso of Truth has been stolen, and the Caped Crusader and Amazon Princess race to ensure a safe return before it falls into the wrong hands. You won't want to miss the aftermath of Batman: HUSH featuring the devious duo foolish enough to steal from Wonder Woman…The Joker and Harley Quinn!

