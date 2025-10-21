Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: blind bags, ultimate, Ultimate Endgame

A Look Inside The Blind Bags Of Ultimate Endgame #1

Article Summary Marvel's Ultimate Endgame #1 launches with the first-ever True Believers Blind Bag variant cover event.

Lucky fans can score exclusive hand-drawn sketch covers and rare variants only inside the blind bags.

The series concludes the Ultimate Universe with a five-issue showdown against the Maker's final scheme.

Story impacts spill into the main Marvel Universe, setting up new arcs and heroes throughout 2026.

Marvel's first blind bag promotion will kick off the end of the Ultimate Universe, first revealed and then confirmed by Bleeding Cool, with Ultimate Endgame #1 from Deniz Camp, Jonas Scharf and Terry Dodson, out on New Year's Eve, the 31st of December. A day that, for some reason, DC Comics has chosen not to sell anything on. And they will be including original sketch art covers in those blind bags if you are lucky. Quite a lot of them…

"The five-issue event series by Ultimates writer Deniz Camp and superstar artists Jonas Scharf and Terry Dodson brings the Ultimate series together for the long-awaited showdown with the architect behind this twisted universe, the Maker. To mark the occasion, ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 will introduce True Belivers Blind Bags, Marvel's first-ever Blind Bag program, that give fans a chance to purchase the issue in special sealed bags containing one of the issue's variant covers, including rare covers exclusive to Blind Bags like the recently revealed hand-drawn, one-of-a-kind sketch covers. Today, check out all the available-to-order covers along with a sneak peek at some of the surprise covers that can only be found in True Believers Blind Bags."

"Fans are still in disbelief following New York Comic Con where Marvel Comics officially revealed that the Ultimate Universe would conclude next year with final issues of Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, Ultimate X-Men, Ultimates, and Ultimate Wolverine all centered around the events of ULTIMATE ENDGAME. Told in real time month to month, the ULTIMATE UNIVERSE was an ambitious storytelling venture that exceeded all expectations. Now, it ends on a definitive high point, delivering a complete, innovative saga that can be enjoyed by fans—beginning, middle, and end—for generations to come."

"Created by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch in Ultimate Invasion, the Ultimate Universe was built with a predetermined endpoint—the Maker's return from captivity! In ULTIMATE ENDGAME, two years have passed in the Ultimate Universe, but inside the City, the Maker has had thousands of years to prepare for his return! With the barrier around the City finally gone, heroes all across the Ultimate Universe must mobilize to defeat the Maker before it's game over. For everyone. Meanwhile, the rest of the world wages World War III…"

"The Ultimate Universe will leave its mark on the main Marvel Universe in the way of "Origin Boxes," the very devices the Maker used to rob legendary heroes of their powers. In ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #5, on sale later this month, Miles Morales will swing back to the 616 with a handful of these boxes, setting the stage for new heroes and storylines throughout 2026."

"ULTIMATE ENDGAME is the culmination of everything Jon [Hickman] began in Ultimate Invasion, and also what I've been doing with Juan [Frigeri] and Federico [Blee] in Ultimates," Camp told ComicBook in an interview last week. "I'm excited to bring these stories some resolution with the freedom that's only possible in the Ultimate Universe; I'm excited that I get to let each story develop naturally, according to what the stories and characters need. We want to pack every page with the beautiful, the tragic, the funny, the astonishing, the devastatingly quiet and the bombastically loud."

MAIN COVER BY MARK BROOKS

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLACK AND WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY

BLUE LINE BLANK VARIANT COVER

BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO*

BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS*

BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE *

* BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE SURPRISE VARIANT COVERS –INCLUDING ARTIST SKETCH VARIANTS BY

VARIOUS SURPRISE ARTISTS ONLY AVAILABLE IN TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS

True Believers Blind Bag – 75960621336800191

Foil Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW – 75960621336800121

Variant Cover by CAFU – 75960621336800141

Wraparound Variant Cover by STANFORD GREENE – 75960621336800151

Variant Cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO – 75960621336800118

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO – 75960621336800171

Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN – 75960621336800161

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN – 75960621336800117

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG – 75960621336800131

Black and White Virgin Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG – 75960621336800116

Variant Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY – 75960621336800119

Blue Line Blank Variant Cover – 75960621336800181

