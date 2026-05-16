Posted in: Games, Strictly Limited Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gentle Troll Entertainment, Tavern Talk, Tavern Talk: Complete Edition

Tavern Talk: Complete Edition Arrives On Switch With Physical Edition

Tavern Talk: Complete Edition will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this July, along with a physical edition for those interested in one

Article Summary Tavern Talk: Complete Edition launches on Nintendo Switch in July 2026, bringing the full cozy fantasy adventure to console.

The Switch release includes the base game, Pirate Palooza, and Tempest Tantrum DLC with updates and improvements in one package.

Tavern Talk lets you run the Wayfarer’s Inn, brew magical drinks, shape quests, and influence the fates of Asteria’s adventurers.

Physical editions of Tavern Talk: Complete Edition are up for pre-order now through Strictly Limited Games for collectors and fans.

Gentle Troll Entertainment has teamed up with Strictly Limited Games to release Tavern Talk: Complete Edition on Nintendo Switch, along with a physical edition of the game. As you might suspect from the name, this includes teh full game with all of the updates ever made to it over the past two years, along with the DLC content, and some additional improvements to the title. The game will launch for the Switch on July 14, 2026, as pre-orders are available now for the physical editions.

Tavern Talk: Complete Edition Arrives On Nintendo Switch This July

Discover the cozy fantasy world of Tavern Talk: Complete Edition, the first-ever physical Nintendo Switch release of the beloved visual novel adventure. This Deluxe Edition includes the full base game along with both the Pirate Palooza and Tempest Tantrum DLC on cartridge, delivering the complete Wayfarer's Inn experience in one definitive package. Inspired by Coffee Talk, VA-11 HALL-A, and classic tabletop RPG adventures, Tavern Talk places you behind the counter of the Wayfarer's Inn, a lively tavern in the fantasy land of Asteria. As the innkeeper, you will listen to adventurers' stories, gather rumors, create quests, and serve magical drinks that can influence your patrons' destinies.

Meet a colorful cast of characters inspired by Pen & Paper adventures, build meaningful relationships, and uncover the mystery of an ancient evil threatening the land. Every conversation, choice, and potion you brew helps shape both the lives of your guests and the future of Asteria itself. Beyond its heartfelt storytelling and charming atmosphere, Tavern Talk also allows you to customize the Wayfarer's Inn with trinkets and decorations brought back by returning adventurers, turning your tavern into a true home for weary travelers.

The Complete Edition includes previously released additional content on the cartridge. Pirate Palooza adds stylish pirate-themed outfits for fan-favorite characters Melli and Zephir, perfect for new adventures across the seas of Asteria. Tempest Tantrum expands the story with roughly three hours of new content, new quests, multiple endings, a brand-new character, additional recipes and ingredients, and a new magical threat unleashed after the events of the main game.

Cozy fantasy visual novel inspired by tabletop RPG adventures

Play as the owner of the Wayfarer's Inn in the magical world of Asteria

Brew magical drinks that influence your patrons' fates

Gather rumors and turn them into quests for adventurers

LGBTQ+ positive world and diverse cast of characters

Build relationships with a diverse cast of memorable characters

Meaningful choices and branching story elements

Decorate and personalize your tavern over time

Includes all previously released DLC content on cartridge

First-ever physical Nintendo Switch release of the game

Limited physical edition for collectors and fans

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