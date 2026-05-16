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James Cameron: Avatar 4 & 5 — Half the Time, Two-Thirds the Cost

Director James Cameron reveals it will take time to get Avatar 4 and 5 off the ground because he wants "to do them in half the time for two-thirds of the cost."

Article Summary James Cameron says Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 remain in play, but he wants a smarter, faster production plan first.

Cameron aims to make Avatar 4 and 5 in half the time and for two-thirds of the cost using new technology.

Avatar: Fire and Ash was designed to offer closure, while still leaving the door open for Avatar 4 and 5.

Avatar 4 is currently dated for December 21, 2029, with Avatar 5 set to follow on December 19, 2031.

When the credits rolled on Avatar: Fire and Ash, it very much felt like this whole thing was coming to an end. It turned out to be intentional because this was not one story told over five movies, but rather a trilogy and a duology that are deeply connected. It also meant that everyone involved with the projects and the fans could have some level of closure with the Fire and Ash while knowing there could be more on the way with Avatar 4 and 5.

At the moment, there are two more films on the docket, but the way people have been talking about them is nebulous at best. Producer Rae Sanchini was the last to give us an update, and that was last month. It sounded like things were gearing up for Avatar 4 and 5. However, this whole has always and will always rely on director James Cameron. He was recently on The Empire Film Podcast (via Variety) and revealed that he does want to do the films, but he wants to do them much more efficiently, both budget and timeline-wise.

"You know, I'll be doing some writing. I've got a number of projects that I'm cooking," Cameron explained. "And 'Avatar 4' and '5' are still floating out there. We're going to be looking at some new technologies to try to do them more efficiently. Because they're hideously expensive and take a long time. I want to do them in half the time for two-thirds of the cost. That's my metric. And so it's going to take us a year or so to figure out how to do that."

It's good that he's looking for a cheaper, more efficient way to make these movies. The Avatar movies needed to do well to make back the years of pre-production costs and their massive budgets. Cameron figured out this tech the first time around; now it's time to refine it even more before jumping in for two more films. At the time of writing, Avatar 4 has a release date of December 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 has a release date of December 19. 2031. That is plenty of time for everyone to get their ducks in a row and even give Cameron a bit of a break from this film series, specifically.

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