Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Herbology Class Awaits with LEGO's Next Magical Harry Potter Set

LEGO is back with some brand new and impressive construction sets including the arrival of the Harry Potter Hogwarts Herbology Plants

Article Summary LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Herbology Plants brings Mandrake, Fanged Geranium, and Mimbulus Mimbletonia to life.

The 817-piece Harry Potter LEGO set includes interactive features like Mandrake root wiggles, bites, and pulsating action.

Buildable earmuffs and customizable display options turn these Hogwarts Herbology plants into magical room decor.

LEGO’s new Harry Potter Herbology Plants set launches June 1, 2027, for $99.99 and expands the Wizarding World line.

LEGO is returning to Hogwarts with a brand-new Herbology Plants set that features magical plants studied in Hogwarts Herbology classes. This new 817-piece set includes buildable versions of the Mandrake, Fanged Geranium, and Mimbulus Mimbletonia, with all three having interactive features. The Mandrake is a screaming root creature grown in Professor Sprout's Herbology class. In the set, it can be lifted out of its pot, and when you do, its roots wiggle, and its mouth opens.

LEGO even included buildable earmuffs as a nod to how dangerous its scream can be. The Fanged Geraniums are aggressive, magical plants that behave like snapping carnivorous flowers that can bite. Lastly, the Mimbulus Mimbletonia is a rare, magical, cactus-like plant that has the ability to pulsate. It is fun to see LEGO stepping deeper into the Wizarding World with sets like this, and it would be neat to see more magical LEGO Botanical sets come to life. Harry Potter fans can build this set of Herbology Plants for $99.99, and it is set for a June 1, 2027, release.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Herbology Plants

"Let young wizards, witches and Muggles™ discover the magic of Hogwarts™ Herbology Plants (76474) with this LEGO® Harry Potter™ building set. It features Mandrake, Fanged Geranium and Mimbulus Mimbletonia plant models that are designed for playful display. Pull the Mandrake plant up from its pot to make its roots shake and its mouth move as if screaming."

"Turn dials to make the Fanged Geraniums 'bite' and the Mimbulus Mimbletonia pulsate. Kids can arrange this nature toy in their own ways to create enchanting Harry Potter decor. Place up to 2 of the plants on the table and add the decorative vine and earmuffs accessory (because, as Hermione Granger™ once said: "The Mandrake's cry is fatal to anyone who hears it.") Set contains 817 pieces."

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