Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision Preview: Darby and Willow Defend Their Titles Tonight

Comrades, your El Presidente previews tonight's AEW Collision! Darby Allin defends vs. Sammy Guevara, Willow battles Red Velvet, plus trios action and more!

Article Summary Comrades, AEW Collision erupts tonight as Darby Allin defends the AEW World Title against Sammy Guevara in Salisbury.

TBS Champion Willow Nightingale battles Red Velvet on AEW Collision, where overlooked challengers can spark revolution.

The Conglomeration faces Shane Taylor Promotions in a trios eliminator, while The Opps clash with The Lethal Twist.

Divine Dominion issues a five-minute eliminator challenge on AEW Collision, and I await capitalist collapse from my sub.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your beloved El Presidente, reporting to you live from the captain's quarters of my newly acquired luxury submarine, currently submerged in international waters somewhere the CIA cannot reach me (probably)! My loyal capybara Esteban is sipping a martini next to me as we prepare to enjoy tonight's episode of AEW Collision, broadcasting LIVE at 8 p.m. ET from the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland. With Double or Nothing just eight days away, AEW Collision is bringing the heat with two title matches and two eliminators! Let us dive in, comrades!

AEW World Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Sammy Guevara

Darby Allin has defended the AEW World Title against "Psycho Killer" Tommaso Ciampa, Brody King, TNT Champion "The Jet" Kevin Knight, PAC and "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita since winning the championship, and he's survived every challenge. But tonight in Salisbury, another challenge awaits from Guevara. Following his win over Action Andretti on Supercard of Honor Zero Hour last night, Guevara reminded Allin and everyone else that he's beaten the AEW World Champion multiple times, which includes their last four encounters. Now, Guevara wants more gold, and he'll have his chance tonight in what might be the biggest match of his career!

Comrades, Darby Allin is the kind of fighting champion who reminds me of my own approach to leadership – constantly putting myself in danger to prove a point! Why just last week I personally led a parade through the capital wearing nothing but a sash and bulletproof vest, daring the CIA to try something! They did not, because they are cowards. Sammy Guevara claiming he has Allin's number reminds me of when Manuel Noriega kept beating me at dominoes back in 1989. He bragged so much about it that I had to switch to backgammon, where I dominated him until the Americans came and ruined our weekly game night. Tonight on AEW Collision, can Allin survive to keep his date with MJF at Double or Nothing? I will be watching with great interest!

TBS Championship Match: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Red Velvet

Willow Nightingale has made no secret of the fact that she'll defend her TBS Championship against anyone willing to face her. ROH Women's World TV Champion Red Velvet demanded just such an opportunity, and she gets it tonight! Velvet made her feelings known at Supercard of Honor last night following an impressive win over Viva Van. She feels overlooked and pointed to the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament bracket, which she did not make this year.

Willow Nightingale is a champion of the people, comrades! She defends against anyone, much like how I defend my palace against anyone – usually rebels funded by Langley, Virginia. Red Velvet feeling overlooked for the Owen Cup hits me right in the heart. I know how it feels to be excluded! In 2003, I was not invited to Kim Jong-il's annual Pyongyang film festival, and I was DEVASTATED. I had even brought a screener of Bad Santa to share! I sulked for weeks until Kim sent me a personal apology gift basket containing kimchi and a small tank. The lesson? Sometimes feeling snubbed fuels the fire to greatness, and I expect Red Velvet to bring that fire tonight on AEW Collision!

AEW World Trios Championship Eliminator: The Conglomeration vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Shane Taylor Promotions did not have the night they wanted at Supercard of Honor, although they'll have a chance to turn it around tonight. STP's open challenge for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles was answered by Dalton Castle and the Outrunners, who went on to become the new champions! STP didn't take the loss well and attacked the new champions after the match until Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe arrived to make the save.

Ah, Mark Briscoe wrestling in his backyard of Salisbury, Maryland! Comrades, there is nothing like fighting on home soil. When the CIA tried to install a puppet government in my country in 1987, I rallied my forces from the very mango tree where I was born and personally drove them back into the sea! Well, my generals did. I supervised from a hammock. Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Briscoe defending against the capitalist bullies of Shane Taylor Promotions warms my socialist heart. Seize those trios titles, comrades – or rather, retain them! AEW Collision is the place to be tonight!

The Opps vs. The Lethal Twist

Lethal and Johnson called out Joe and Bowens last night at Supercard of Honor, claiming that when Lethal takes on a protégé, he makes things happen. He said Joe wasn't a good mentor for him back in the day, so he doesn't understand why Bowens would want to be in the same spot as part of The Opps.

Anthony Bowens joining Samoa Joe's Opps is the kind of mentorship I respect! Joe is a terrifying leader, the kind who could run a small banana republic with an iron fist. I once tried to recruit him as my Minister of Defense, but he said the commute was too long. Jay Lethal questioning Joe's mentorship skills is bold, comrades. It is like that time Muammar Gaddafi questioned my taste in palace drapery at a dictator mixer in 2008. I had David Hasselhoff there as my entertainment for the evening, and even The Hoff agreed my drapes were exquisite! Lethal will learn his lesson tonight on AEW Collision!

Divine Dominion's Five-Minute Eliminator Challenge

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross have stated their message loud and clear: There is no worthy competition for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions. At Fairway to Hell, they proved their point by making quick work of their opponents in a Five-Minute Eliminator Challenge. They've issued the same challenge tonight – can any pair survive five to earn a title shot?

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross sound like the kind of dominant force I would deploy to crush a rebellion! Five minutes is a very short time, comrades. It is approximately how long it took me to flee my palace during the coup of 1994, with Esteban tucked under one arm and a bottle of fine cognac under the other. We made it to my secret volcano lair with seconds to spare! Will any team survive Divine Dominion's onslaught tonight on AEW Collision? Your El Presidente is skeptical, but I do love an underdog story almost as much as I love crushing them in real life!

Big thanks to AEW's website for the preview materials, comrades. You can read the original preview right here.

So tune in to AEW Collision tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max, comrades! Your El Presidente will be watching from the periscope room of my luxury submarine, where my chef is preparing a seven-course meal of caviar, wagyu beef, and fine Venezuelan chocolates. Esteban has his own throne pillow and a chilled bowl of cucumber slices ready. If the CIA tries to torpedo us mid-show, they will pay dearly – I have ordered the crew NOT to surface until the main event concludes! Viva la Collision! ¡Hasta luego, comrades!

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