Marvel Announces Their Ultimate Universe Will End In April 2026

Last month, Bleeding Cool asked "Is This The End Of The Ultimate Universe Or What?" Turns out that it's not… What. Marvel Comics announced at New York Comic Con's Retailer Day that they will be bringing their Ultimate Universe line to a close in April 2026 with the publication of Ultimate Endgame.

Bleeding Cool previously stated that "Ultimate Endgame #1 published on the 31st of December 2025, will indeed begin the end of the current Ultimate Universe. And that's how it was contractually agreed three years ago with Jonathan Hickman when he took the project over from Donny Cates. Which, yes, is hard to square with its sales success against other Marvel titles."

The current Ultimate Universe comic book titles from Marvel Comics are taking place in real time, and have seen the new Ultimate world, as created by the Ultimate Reed Richards, The Maker. He removed many of the superheroes' origins from the timeline and rallied the rest to his cause of power and control. He established a version of The City at Latveria and became known as the Imperator of this world, reshaping international politics and creating a new world order. He even killed the Fantastic Four, aside from Reed Richards, who he turned into his own pet Doctor Doom. Howard Stark trapped the Maker inside the City for two years after realising his true intentions, and those two years are almost up as The Maker prepares to re-emerge.

Ultimate Endgame #1 will be published on New Year's Eve, and will come with an enforced blind bag option as well… take a look at some options below. And keep clicking for more from Retailer Day today.

Ultimate Endgame (2025-2026) #1 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

ENDGAME HAS ARRIVED! The moment that has been building since the beginning of the new Ultimate Universe! Spinning out of Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's ULTIMATES comes the culmination of ULTIMATE INVASION… Two (thousand) years have passed in the Ultimate Universe, but inside the City, the Maker has had thousands of years to prepare for his return! With the barrier around the City finally gone, heroes all across the Ultimate Universe must mobilize to defeat the Maker before it's game over. For everyone. Meanwhile, the rest of the world wages World War III… 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

