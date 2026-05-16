Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Sonic the Hedgehog 4

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Has Officially Wrapped Production

Director Jeff Fowler has confirmed that filming has wrapped on Sonic the Hedgehog 4, calling it the "BEST Sonic Movie yet" and that he "can't wait to share."

Article Summary Sonic the Hedgehog 4 has officially wrapped production, with director Jeff Fowler confirming the milestone on social media.

Fowler called Sonic the Hedgehog 4 the best Sonic movie yet, signaling major confidence as post-production begins.

The fast production timeline gives Sonic the Hedgehog 4 extra time for visual effects, a crucial step for the franchise.

Paramount announced Sonic the Hedgehog 4 before part three opened, and the sequel is set to hit theaters March 19, 2027.

Well, that didn't take long. If it seems like production on Sonic the Hedgehog 4 just started, it's because it only kicked off at the beginning of March, and here we are, in the middle of May, with director Jeff Fowler confirming on his official social media channels that filming has wrapped. Or, in this case, filming has wrapped on anything involving live-action characters. This is a series that lives and dies by its post-production, as we saw with the redesign and the first film. So, knocking out the live-action aspects of this film quickly so they have plenty of time to get the post-production stuff right isn't a bad idea. Fowler thanked the cast and crew and said the fourth movie is "the BEST Sonic Movie yet and can't wait to share

And that's a wrap on #SonicMovie4 !!! On behalf of this amazing cast/crew, we have filmed the BEST Sonic Movie yet and can't wait to share 💙🩷 pic.twitter.com/L07xTZoO7N — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 15, 2026 Show Full Tweet

The image that Fowler shared also gives a look at a practical version of Mecha Sonic, and if there was a practical version of these characters, they could do it; it's the robot. If there is any franchise that has seen what happens if you make the wrong decisions in post-production, it's the Sonic movies, and while this is Sonic the Hedgehog 4, never underestimate a movie studio's ability to step on the metaphorical rake.

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Was Pretty Much Guaranteed

Going into December 2024, we all knew that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was going to do well, and anyone who thought otherwise was not paying attention to crowd reactions during that Shadow reveal at the end of the second film. It's apparent that there is a thriving fanbase here eager for more movies from Paramount and ready and willing to keep them well fed. We love that for them, even if we didn't love the film. The fourth movie was announced the day before the third movie was released, and we heard they were targeting a spring 2027 release date, which was eventually confirmed to be March 19, 2027. The first two films in the franchise were late-winter or early-spring releases and did exceptionally well, so this release date isn't really surprising. The film started production at the beginning of March 2026 and wrapped halfway through May 2026.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4, directed by Jeff Fowler, stars Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Kristen Bell, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Ben Kingsley, Matt Berry, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, Nick Offerman, and Richard Ayoade. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, and Toru Nakahara will serve as producers, and the film will be released in theaters on March 19, 2027.

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