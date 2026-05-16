Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: games done quick, GDQ, Summer Games Done Quick

Summer Games Done Quick 2026 Reveals Its Full Schedule

Games Done Quick has confirmed the full schedule for the 2026 Summer event, taking place in early July live in Minneapolis

Article Summary Summer Games Done Quick 2026 runs July 5-11 in Minneapolis, streaming on Twitch and YouTube for Doctors Without Borders.

The full Games Done Quick schedule is live, featuring speedruns, special events, and major donation-driven showcases.

Highlights include Total Nuclear Annihilation, Balatro by adef, and the NES Tetris Tournament Finals with on-site qualifier.

Games Done Quick also adds a Super Mario 64 120 Star TAS showcase as part of the SGDQ 2026 event lineup.

Organizers for Games Done Quick have released the full schedule for Summer Games Done Quick 2026, set to take place this July. The event will be held live from July 5-11, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown, and will also be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube, with donations collected for Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders. Some of the highlights to the schedule include Total Nuclear Annihilation by Ryan McSquid, the NES Tetris Tournament Finals from GDQ Hotfix in June, with a last chance qualifier for attendees on-site, a run of Balatro from adef as he attempts to reach a score so high it breaks the game.

Plus, for the first time, something that might feel a tad controversial: a Super Mario 64 120 Star TAS (tool-assisted) run. Which, to us, defeats the purpose of GDQ, because if you're just going to let a program run the game instead of a human, then why are we watching it? You can see that on YouTube right now. The full schedule is available on their website.

About Games Done Quick

Games Done Quick is an organizer of video game speedrunning marathons. These events feature high-level gameplay by speedrunners raising money for charity. Games Done Quick has teamed up with several charities in its 15-year history, including Prevent Cancer Foundation and Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders). To date, Games Done Quick has raised more than $60 million for charity. For more information, please visit gamesdonequick.com and follow Games Done Quick on BlueSky, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is a private international association founded in 1971. The association is made up mainly of doctors and health sector workers and is also open to other professions, which might help in achieving its aims. Their mission is to provide lifesaving medical care to those most in need. MSF provides assistance to populations in distress, to victims of natural or man-made disasters, and to victims of armed conflict. They do so irrespective of race, religion, creed, or political convictions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!