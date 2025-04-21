Posted in: Batman, Comics, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: H2SH, jim lee

A New Role For Old Rogues in Batman #159 H2SH (Spoilers)

A new role for old rogues in Batman #159 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb, out this Wednesday as part of Batman Hush 2 or H2SH (Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman #159 brings iconic rogues into bold new roles in the explosive H2SH storyline.

Batman faces the dilemma of saving Joker's life, leading to tensions with familiar allies.

The upcoming issues hint at fierce battles with Hush, Silence, and even the Bat-Family.

Batman #159 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair is published on Wednesday from DC Comics, and is following up on the preview issues last month, with Batman rescuing the Joker and saving his life from Hush, with a certain visitor pressing a gun against Bruce Wayne's Batcowl.

No one is going to pretend they're surprised by who is holding said gun, and who is rather annoyed that Batman has chosen to save the Joker's life.

After the Joker had the temerity to murder Jason Todd way back then, and he was brought back a little differently. But we do at least get a chance to pore over the Joker's body and work out what's what.

A confirmed chemical bleaching of the skin and a lack of fingerprints and toeprints. But no word as to whether or not those nails are painted or not. Of course, H2SH will also be full of other Batman rogues… You may look to the end of Chip Zdarsky's run on the book before Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb jumped on board.

Well it looks like Edward Nygma may have not only bought his way out but may have grabbed some Venom juice while he was there.

Previously in Hush, Riddler was the maestro behind it all. In the sequel, he may be playing second fiddle to someone else. Batman #159 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair is published on Wednesday from DC Comics.

BATMAN #159

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE CONTINUES! After the shocking events of the last issue, Batman must make the hardest decision of his life! Guest-starring Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 04/23/2025

BATMAN #160 CVR A JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 3! The gentleman's name is Silence, and his alliance with Hush will destroy Batman!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/28/2025

BATMAN #161 CVR A JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 4! Batman's battle with Hush takes a dark turn when Damian (Robin) and Bane team up!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/25/2025

BATMAN #162 CVR A JIM LEE

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 5! Batman versus the Bat-Family! Whose side are you on?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/23/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!