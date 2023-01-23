A Serbian Comic Book – Soko #1 in Sumerian April 2023 Solicits Vanja Miskovic, Steve Ekstrom and Antonio Fuso bring Sumerian Comics a new Serbian police and crime-thriller, Soko, out in April 2023.

SOKO #1 (OF 4) CVR A TOMASELLI (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

(W) Vanja Miskovic, Steve Ekstrom (A) Antonio Fuso (CA) Francesco Tomaselli

A routine traffic stop for two Serbian beat cops quickly descends into corruption and betrayal as a dark trail of evidence leads to the discovery of unimaginable depravity. Mark Waid says SOKO is "Energetic and kinetic as hell, it gripped me from page one and wouldn't let go."

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FIRSTBORNS #5 (OF 5) CVR A VASSALLO (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

(W) Plissken E & E (A / CA) Luca Vassallo

Connor Hardy's gang meet their violent and inevitable fate upon encountering The Firstborns, who will put them face to face with their alien master. Still, possessed by the invader force, Stan and his friends return to the small town of Marcott, bringing along a mortal danger from outer space.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NEVERENDER FINAL DUEL #2 (OF 9) CVR A (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

(W) Devin Kraft (A / CA) Devin Kraft

Neverender and Radio are on a collision course with Jihye as he barrels towards Blackstar, the number one fighter's station. This one-way trip signals the end as Merrick learns more about Blackstar, a former monk who destroyed his own temple to serve the Colonial Republic. Ideologies clash in the penultimate issue of Neverender!

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

POPSCARS #2 (OF 6) CVR A GUILLEN (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

(W) Pat O'Malley (A / CA) Santi Guillen

Pinky's kill mission on Harry takes a 180 as she joins his "Freak Team" team, posing as an ally to assist in Harry's own revenge plan on ex-production partner Vincent. As Pinky tries to stay cool undercover, Harry's first assignment sends her right into the dark, violent corners of Hollywood.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99