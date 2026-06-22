Posted in: AWA, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: axel alonso, beast mode, Beast Mode 510, Denys Cowan, Greg Widen, highlander, Laci, marshawn lynch, sheldon allen, The Rising

AWA September 2026 Solicits: Sheldon Allen, Denys Cowan & Greg Widen

AWA official full September 2026 Solicits with Marshawn Lynch, Sheldon Allen, Denys Cowan, Dexter Vines, Greg Widen and Laci...

Article Summary AWA September 2026 solicits lead with Sheldon Allen’s Beast Mode 510, starring Marshawn Lynch and art by Denys Cowan.

Sheldon Allen delivers a Blaxploitation-inspired Oakland thriller packed with conspiracies, comedy, action and heart.

Beast Mode 510 follows Lynch’s fixer hero into a wild case involving missing women, Yakuza assassins and billionaires.

Also featured is The Rising, a new Greg Widen one-shot about coma patients, missile base glitches and buried evil.

AWA Studios has dropped its official full September 2026 Solicits and Solicitations, leading with the graphic novel Beast Mode 510, starring Marshawn Lynch, and written by Sheldon Allen, based on a story by AWA EIC Axel Alonso, and drawn by Denys Cowan, inked by Dexter Vines, coloured by Chris Sotomayor and a cover by Rahzzah. As well as The Rising by Highlander creator Greg Widen, drawn by Laci, coloured by Miroslav Mrva and a cover from Tim Bradstreet… And catch up with more solicits from more comic book publishers with this Bleeding Cool Solicits tag….

BEAST MODE 510 TP (MR)

(W) Sheldon Allen (A) Denys Cowan, Dexter Vines (CA) Rahzzah

Beastmode 510 is a 21st-century Blaxploitation-inspired, action-packed comedy set in Oakland, CA, starring former NFL running back, Marshawn Lynch, a.k.a. Beastmode. Beastmode is Oakland's legendary fixer. He's a freelance sleuth whose rough demeanor conceals a heart of gold. If you're from the 510 and have a problem that the authorities won't deal with — or if, like, they are the problem — Beastmode will fix it with his thoroughly unique blend of brains and brawn. But, when Beastmode tries to pull off a super-secret surprise birthday party for his mother, he finds himself dragged deeper into a spiraling, interconnected global conspiracy involving — in no short order — three missing young women, a Silicon Valley slavery ring, Yakuza assassins, reptilian billionaires, a million-dollar bounty on his head, a world economy-shattering takedown, and so much more. Beastmode is a true man of the people who stands ten toes down for four things only: his family, his city, his kush, and his Henny. But, cotdang , buddy just can't catch a break this week! $19.99 10/7/2026

RISING (ONE SHOT) (MR)

(W) Greg Widen (A) Laci (CA) Tim Bradstreet

Ray and his daughter, Atty, live in a dying industry town set deep in the Badlands. But this is an industry town like no other. Their industry is intercontinental ballistic missiles, and with the missile base closing down, it is time for everyone to move on. But for six coma patients, asleep for forty years after a mysterious accident on the base, things are just getting started. As Ray begins to notice strange glitches in the missile system and Atty finds grass stains on the coma patients' feet, they soon realize that something evil is lurking in the base and that the fate of the planet itself is on the line.

$9.99 9/23/2026

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