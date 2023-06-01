A Thunderbolts Red Omnibus From Marvel In February 2024, And More A new previously unnannounced title from Marvel Comics for the next year is the Thunderbolts Red Omnibus, by Daniel Way and Steve Dillon.

A new previously unnannounced title from Marvel Comics for the next year is the Thunderbolts Red Omnibus, 760 pages worth for the 13th of Feb 2024. What is in it? Not sure, but it may tie in with the Thunderbolts and Captain America; New World Order movies coming from Marvel, involving Harrison Ford as General Thunderbolt Ross, also known as the Red Hulk. If so it could include Red Hulk in the Avengers comics from 2011 to 2013 and is definitely likely to include the 2012 Thunderbolts series by Daniel Way and Steve Dillon in which the Red Hulk led the team. And they all dressed in red, Punisher, Elektra, Venom and Deadpool. I am sure details will emerge soon.

I'm sure the Near Mint YouTube channel will get the official news from David Gabriel first. They also have details of the following.

STAR WARS BY GILLEN & PAK OMNIBUS Collects: Star Wars (2015) 38-75, Star Wars Annual (2016) 4, Star Wars: Empire Ascendant (2019) 1

X-FACTOR: THE ORIGINAL X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 Collects: Avengers (1963) 263; Fantastic Four (1961) 286; X-Factor (1986) 1-26; X-Factor Annual (1986) 1-2; Iron Man Annual (1970) 8; Amazing Spider-Man (1963) 282; Thor (1966) 373-374, 377-378; Power Pack (1984) 27, 35; Mephisto Vs. (1987) 2; Incredible Hulk (1968) 336-337; Classic X-Men (1986) 8, 43; Secret Wars II (1985) 5; material from Marvel Fanfare (1982) 40

CAPTAIN MARVEL BY KELLY THOMPSON OMNIBUS VOL. 2 Collects: Captain Marvel (2019) 27-50, Captain Marvel Annual (2022) 1

MOON KNIGHT: MARC SPECTOR OMNIBUS VOL. 2 Collects: Marc Spector: Moon Knight (1989) 35-60, Moon Knight Special (1992) 1, Web of Spider-Man (1985) 93-94, Moon Knight (1998) 1-4, Moon Knight (1999) 1-4, Black Panther (1998) 20-22, material from Marvel Comics Presents (1988) 152-154

We will see the next of the temporal Omnibuses, with all the comics published by Marvel Comics in February 1964 collected in the February 1964 Omnibus to be published for its 60th anniversary on the 7th of February 2024.

The House of Ideas is proud to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Daredevil with an Omnibus collecting every Marvel comic released during the month of his debut! DAREDEVIL presented a rougher, grittier take on the super hero concept, with young Matt Murdock growing up on the wrong side of the tracks with a father on the hook with the mob. Stan Lee and Bill Everett crafted a brilliant blend of crime, action and heroics that built the foundation for one of Marvel's greatest characters. But what else was happening that historic month? Marvel boasted a wonderfully engaging mix of romance, teen humor, Westerns and, of course, a growing stable of increasingly interconnected super heroes! Take a trip back to the spinner rack and relive them all! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #1, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #12, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #26, JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #103, KID COLT OUTLAW #116, MILLIE THE MODEL #120, MODELING WITH MILLIE #30, PATSY WALKER #114, STRANGE TALES (1951) #120, TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #53, TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #55, TWO-GUN KID #69, AVENGERS (1963) #5, PATSY AND HEDY #94, RAWHIDE KID (1955) #40, SGT. FURY #7 and X-MEN (1963) #5.

OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE: MASTER EDITION OMNIBUS VOL. 1 Collects: Material from Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe: Master Edition (1991) 1-36

And we have a new date for X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 3, now the 12th of March, 2024

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by VALENTINE DE LANDRO, MARCO SANTUCCI, BING CANSINO, KARL MOLINE,

SEBASTIÁN FIUMARA, EMA LUPACCHINO,

PAUL DAVIDSON, DENNIS CALERO & LEONARD KIRK

Covers by DAVID YARDIN AND NICK BRADSHAW

ON SALE AUGUST 2023

As the world's only mutant detective agency, X-Factor Investigations welcomes all cases — the stranger, the better! And their latest gigs involve gods, vampires, the disappearance of the Invisible Woman and the ever-volatile state of mutant politics — lurching from a literal Utopia to a damaging Schism! But in the wake of a heartbreaking loss, the team has splintered — and Jamie Madrox begins a quest for the answers he needs to feel whole again. What does his future have in store? Meanwhile, Siryn faces the fight of her life, and a traumatized Wolfsbane returns with a baby on the way — only to learn that her ex-boyfriend, Rictor, has a new love! And will a member of X-Factor fall? It's an X-book like no other! Collecting X-FACTOR (2005) #40-50, #200-232 and #224.1; and NATION X: X-FACTOR.

