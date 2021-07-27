A Thunderous End in The Other History of the DC Universe #5 [Preview]

The Other History of the DC Universe wraps up with The Other History of the DC Universe #5, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. In this preview, we see Anissa Pierce grapple with her parents divorce, blaming her dad even though she will ultimately follow in his footsteps. But as we know, all the best superheroes have Daddy Issues. Check out the preview below.

OTHER HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #5 (OF 5)

DC Comics

(W) John Ridley (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Andrea Cucchi (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Marco Mastrazzo

Being a superhero runs in Anissa Pierce's family. It's been a part of her life in one way or another since her father, Jefferson Pierce, first started to fight crime as Black Lightning. Despite what her parents tell her, despite what the world tells her, Anissa knows that she has the same calling as her father. But as Anissa takes on the mantle of Thunder, she must grapple with a very different world than the one that her father first patrolled. The critically acclaimed creative team of Academy Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley (12 Years a Slave, Let It Fall) and artists Giuseppe Camuncoli and Andrea Cucchi bring The Other History of the DC Universe to a close.

