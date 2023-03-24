A Very Savage Dragon Wedding in Image Comics June 2023 Solicits Savage Dragon gets its big wedding from Erik Larsen in Image Comics' June 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as new comics launches.

Savage Dragon gets its big wedding from Erik Larsen in Image Comics' June 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as launches for In Hell We Fight #1 by Jon Layman and Jok, Void Rivals #1 by Robert Kirkman, Matheus Lopes and Lorenzo De Felici. the return of Battlechasers #10 by Joe Madureira and Ludo Lullabi, Bone Orchard Mythos: Tenement #1 by Jeff Lemire, Dave Stewart and Andrea Sorrentino, Haunt You To The End #1 by Ryan Cady and Andrea Mutti, Klik Klik Boom #1 by Doug Wagner, Douglas Dabbs and Matt Wilson, and Tales of Syzpense #1 by Chris Ryall, T. P. Louise, Ashley Wood and Nelson Daniel.

SAVAGE DRAGON #267 CVR A LARSEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230009

APR230010 – SAVAGE DRAGON #267 CVR B RETRO 70S TRADE DRESS (MR) – 9.99

(W) Erik Larsen (A / CA) Erik Larsen

CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF THE ONGOING SAVAGE DRAGON SERIES!

Savage Dragon's adopted daughter Angel gets married to Frank Darling, Jr. at long last! Paul Dragon gives away the bride! Malcolm Dragon is the best man! Maxine is the maid of honor! But no superhero wedding is complete without a looming menace hellbent on making the happy occasion a living nightmare!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 9.99

IN HELL WE FIGHT #1 CVR A JOK

IMAGE COMICS

APR230017

APR230018 – IN HELL WE FIGHT #1 CVR B WARD – 3.99

APR230019 – IN HELL WE FIGHT #1 CVR C 20 COPY INCV JOK & BOSCH – 3.99

(W) John Layman (A / CA) Jok

SERIES PREMIERE

Life in hell ain't easy. Demons try to torture you for all eternity. Monsters want to eat you. There's a stunning lack of reliable indoor plumbing. And it's almost impossible to get ice cream. At least, until today, when three condemned teens and their annoying tagalong demon frenemy embark on a daring scheme to hijack a demon lord's delivery truck. What happens next will take them on an epic journey across the underworld, an infernal excursion of nonstop excitement, danger, and adventure.

Presenting a devilishly fun new series from multiple Eisner-winning writer/letterer JOHN LAYMAN (CHEW, Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum) and Argentinian superstar artist JOK.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VOID RIVALS #1

IMAGE COMICS

APR230038

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Matheus Lopes (A / CA) Lorenzo De Felici

SERIES PREMIERE

The blockbuster OBLIVION SONG team of ROBERT KIRKMAN & LORENZO DE FELICI debut the biggest new comic book series of 2023 with the launch of AN ALL-NEW SHARED UNIVERSE and a SURPRISE you won't see coming!

War rages around the Sacred Ring, where the last remnants of two worlds have collapsed around a black hole in a never-ending war.

However, when pilot Darak and his rival Solila both crash on a desolate planet, these two enemies must find a way to escape together. But are they alone on this strange planet? And what dark forces await that threaten the entire universe?

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BATTLE CHASERS #10 CVR A LULLABI (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230054

APR230055 – BATTLE CHASERS #10 CVR B MADUREIRA (MR) – 3.99

APR230056 – BATTLE CHASERS #10 CVR C CAMPBELL (MR) – 3.99

APR230057 – BATTLE CHASERS #10 CVR D RAMOS (MR) – 3.99

APR230058 – BATTLE CHASERS #10 CVR E BACHALO (MR) – 3.99

APR230059 – BATTLE CHASERS #10 CVR F YOUNG (MR) – 3.99

APR230060 – BATTLE CHASERS #10 CVR G ANDOLFO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Joe Madureira (A / CA) Ludo Lullabi

NEW STORY ARC

JOE MADUREIRA's beloved fantasy series returns in an action-packed new story, with art by game and comics sensation LUDO LULLABI! "Martial Law" tells the bloody tale of retired swordsman Garrison and the fugitive Red Monika as they face off against Maestro's gang of supernatural killers-the Martial Paladins! This long-awaited tenth issue is bursting at the seams with 36 pages of story and no ads!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BONE ORCHARD TENEMENT #1 (OF 10) CVR A SORRENTINO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230068

APR230069 – BONE ORCHARD TENEMENT #1 (OF 10) CVR B WARD (MR) – 3.99

APR230070 – BONE ORCHARD TENEMENT #1 (OF 10) CVR C SIMMONDS (MR) – 3.99

APR230071 – BONE ORCHARD TENEMENT #1 (OF 10) CVR D BLANK SKETCH CVR (MR) – 3.99

APR230072 – BONE ORCHARD TENEMENT #1 (OF 10) CVR E 25 COPY INCV SORRENTI – 3.99

APR230073 – BONE ORCHARD TENEMENT #1 (OF 10) CVR F 50 COPY INCV SORRENTI – 3.99

APR230074 – BONE ORCHARD TENEMENT #1 (OF 10) CVR G 100 COPY INCV MOORE ( – 3.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Dave Stewart (A / CA) Andrea Sorrentino

MINISERIES PREMIERE

From the Eisner-winning creative team behind GIDEON FALLS, PRIMORDIAL, and TEN THOUSAND BLACK FEATHERS comes the biggest and most essential project yet in the bold and ambitious new shared horror universe of THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS!!!

In this extra-length first issue, JEFF LEMIRE & ANDREA SORRENTINO bring you the story of seven residents in a building and the dark secrets that bind them together…beginning with a death that feels much more sinister than natural.

TENEMENT is the newest entry into THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS from LEMIRE & SORRENTINO. This universe features self-contained graphic novels and limited series about the horrors waiting to be discovered within the Bone Orchard.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HAUNT YOU TO THE END #1 CVR A MUTTI

IMAGE COMICS

APR230085

APR230086 – HAUNT YOU TO THE END #1 CVR B SOZO – 3.99

(W) Ryan Cady (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

SERIES PREMIERE

A GHOST STORY FOR THE END OF THE WORLD!

In a not-so-far future rife with climate disasters and worldwide instability, an eccentric billionaire and his crew-a disgraced journalist, a radical doctor, a TV demonologist, and a squad of hard-bitten military contractors-set out to prove the existence of life after death. But even if their mission is a success, the truth behind the "most haunted place on earth" may not be the comforting revelation the world is hoping for.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KLIK KLIK BOOM #1 (OF 5) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230087

(W) Doug Wagner (A / CA) Douglas Dabbs, Matt Wilson

Meet Sprout, a mute assassin who communicates exclusively through polaroid pictures.

Being raised by her doomsday-prepping grandfather in the rolling hills of Idaho, Sprout has never been around other people, watched TV, or seen clothes outside of Army fatigues. Now she's headed to the big lights of New York City to avenge her grandfather's murder, but will the city's mesmerizing glitz and glam help her succeed-or be the death of her?

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TALES OF SYZPENSE #1 CVR A WOOD (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230091

APR230092 – TALES OF SYZPENSE #1 CVR B DANIEL (MR) – 4.99

APR230093 – TALES OF SYZPENSE #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV DANIEL TRIBUTE (MR) – 4.99

APR230094 – TALES OF SYZPENSE #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV WOOD (MR) – 4.99

(W) Chris Ryall, T. P. Louise, Ashley Wood (A) Nelson Daniel (A / CA) Ashley Wood

SERIES PREMIERE

The split book revival is underway at Syzygy! Every month, TALES OF SYZPENSE presents two titanic 12-page tales of terror and turmoil! Up first, courtesy of Lore co-creators T.P. LOUISE & ASHLEY WOOD, the lead-off mystery of "Les Mort 13" plays out on the surreal and mysterious island of Southport after a run-in with Eris, the goddess of strife…

And then, proof that "power is wasted on the young"! CHRIS RYALL & NELSON DANIEL present "Dreamweaver," the story of an aging adventurer with a mystical secret who looks to pass on his abilities to the next generation of hero…until they have much greater success than he did, and he decides he wants those abilities back at any cost.

Each issue features two "Les Mort 13" covers by WOOD, a "Dreamweaver" cover by DANIEL, and a Syzpenseful tribute cover to famous split books of the past.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DEAD LUCKY #7 CVR A CARLOMAGNO MV

IMAGE COMICS

APR230095

APR230096 – DEAD LUCKY #7 CVR B CAPPUCCIO MV – 3.99

(W) Melissa Flores (A / CA) French Carlomagno

NEW STORY ARC

As new forces rise up to fill the power vacuum left after the Battle of San Francisco, newly minted corporate superhero Bibi takes the first steps to eradicate Morrow once and for all-but she's not ready for a new enemy that threatens to redefine everything she thinks she believes.

THE DEAD LUCKY is a Massive-Verse series.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 3.99

I HATE FAIRYLAND #6 CVR A BEAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230097

APR230098 – I HATE FAIRYLAND #6 CVR B BEAN (MR) – 3.99

APR230099 – I HATE FAIRYLAND #6 CVR C MOMOKO (MR) – 3.99

APR230100 – I HATE FAIRYLAND #6 CVR D POWELL (MR) – 3.99

APR230101 – I HATE FAIRYLAND #6 CVR E MAHFOOD (MR) – 3.99

(W) Skottie Young (A / CA) Brett Bean

NEW STORY ARC

AND WE'RE BACK! In Fairyland, that is. Oh fluff, how are we stuck here AGAIN?! A new king calls upon a familiar face to help Gert with a big problem…which is, uh, Gert.

Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel's Rocket and Groot) return to I HATE FAIRYLAND for the beginning of a brand-new story arc!

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NOCTERRA NEMESIS SPEC (ONE-SHOT) CVR A DANIEL & MAIOLO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230102

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Tony S. Daniel, Marcelo Maiolo

As Sundog Convoy fights to prevent the end of everything, a Ferryman is shown the beautiful, terrifying origin of light and darkness across all of space and time. This special one-shot will lead directly into the stunning conclusion of the "No Brakes" storyline!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NOCTERRA NEMESIS SPEC (ONE-SHOT) CVR B SHARP (MR)

NOCTERRA NEMESIS SPEC (ONE-SHOT) CVR C LUPACCHINO (MR)

ROGUE SUN #13 CVR A VECCHIO MV

IMAGE COMICS

APR230109

APR230110 – ROGUE SUN #13 CVR B SABBATINI MV – 3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Abel (CA) Luana Vecchio

NEW STORY ARC

In the wake of an unthinkable tragedy, Dylan struggles to adjust to his new life. But when a new threat arrives, he'll have to take back control-and fast -or risk losing everything important to him forever.

ROGUE SUN is a Massive-Verse series.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GOSPEL TP VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

APR230111

(W) Will Morris (A) Will Morris (CA) Ver

When opportunity refuses to knock for restless hero Matilde, the devil comes knocking instead. Thrust into action by the hellish arrival, Matilde and storyteller Pitt will quest for renown, the soul of their community, and answers to the toughest question of all: "Who am I?" Inspired by the work of Hayao Miyazaki and set in the chaos of King Henry VIII's reign, GOSPEL is a thrilling fantasy adventure that explores the truth behind the stories we tell.

Collects GOSPEL #1-5

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 14.99

INVINCIBLE TP VOL 01 NEW EDITION

IMAGE COMICS

APR230116

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Bill Crabtree (CA) Dave McCaig (A / CA) Cory Walker

THE BEST SUPERHERO COMIC IN THE UNIVERSE IS NOW A HIT ANIMATED SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO!

These all-new softcover editions collect the entire INVINCIBLE comic book series from the very beginning, with stunning new covers from CORY WALKER & DAVE McCAIG.

Mark Grayson is just like most everyone else his age. Except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet-Omni-Man. When Mark develops powers of his own, it's a dream come true. But living up to his father's legacy is only the beginning of Mark's problems…

Collects INVINCIBLE #1-7

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 16.99

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

APR230132

(W) Robert Kirkman, Benito Cereno, Phil Hester (A) Nate Bellegarde, Ransom Getty, Todd Nauck (CA) Ryan Ottley

THE BEST SUPERHERO UNIVERSE IN THE UNIVERSE!

By now, everyone in the world knows Invincible. But what about the rest of the INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE's heroes and villains?

Atom Eve! Rex Splode! Brit! Best Tiger!

This collection reveals the secret history of Invincible's closest allies, as well as the formation of a brand-new Guardians of the Globe team to fight the largest gathering of supervillains ever: The Order.

Collects INVINCIBLE PRESENTS: ATOM EVE #1-2, INVINCIBLE PRESENTS: ATOM EVE & REX SPLODE #1-3, GUARDING THE GLOBE, VOL. 1 #1-6, GUARDING THE GLOBE, VOL. 2 #1-6, and INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE #1-12

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 39.99

JUNKYARD JOE TP VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

APR230144

(W) Geoff Johns (A / CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

Throughout history, unlikely and strange heroes have risen and fallen, their identities and lives a secret. But for a Great Evil to be stopped, their stories must be told. They are The Unnamed fighting The Unknown War.

From the explosive pages of GEIGER comes JUNKYARD JOE! The world knows him from the comic strip by recently retired cartoonist Muddy Davis, but the truth stretches back to the Vietnam War. The tragedies of combat and visions of a strange robot soldier that saved Muddy's life there still haunt him. But dreams become reality when Joe mysteriously shows up on Muddy's doorstep, warning of a new impending war.

Collects JUNKYARD JOE #1-6

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 14.99

MEGATON ARCHIVES TP

IMAGE COMICS

APR230146

(W) Gary Carlson, Erik Larsen, Various (A) Erik Larsen, Rob Liefeld, Butch Guice, Mike Gustovich, Angel Medina, Frank Fosco, Daniel Reed, S. Clarke Hawbaker (CA) Jackson Guice

The black-and-white anthology MEGATON was at the forefront of the independent comics revolution, and from 1981 to 1987, publisher and writer GARY CARLSON helped rewrite comics history!

ERIK LARSEN's SAVAGE DRAGON and ROB LIEFELD's YOUNGBLOOD both debuted in MEGATON, prompting LIEFELD to later dub CARLSON "the Grandfather of Image Comics," and the series was notable for launching the careers of a veritable who's who of artists.

Now, celebrating MEGATON's 40th anniversary, the original eight issues are collected for the first time ever-in their entirety, in chronological order, and in glorious black and white, scanned from the art and film negatives used to publish the original comics!

Collects MEGATON #1-8 plus early ads for the series, unpublished art, preliminary character designs, commentary by CARLSON, and more!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 29.99

VOYAGIS TP

IMAGE COMICS

APR230147

(W) Sumeyye Kesgin (A) Ellie Wright (A / CA) Sumeyye Kesgin

In her comics writing debut, ELSEWHERE artist SUMEYYE KESGIN asks: What if one of the VOYAGER probes reached an uninhabitable planet laid to waste by a wandering black hole?

With her people's resources dwindling under the thumb of a relentless tyrant, Sen, a resident of the ailing planet Modia, will find adventure, friendship-and possibly salvation-in an unexpected relic from an alien planet called Earth.

Collects VOYAGIS #1-5

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 14.99

COPRA TP VOL 07

IMAGE COMICS

APR230148

(W) Michel Fiffe (A / CA) Michel Fiffe

MICHEL FIFFE's biggest book yet covers a lot of ground: COPRA's earliest adventure, a deep look at their rogues' gallery, and their latest mega arc that paves the way for the big finale! From brand-new issues and long-out-of-print rarities, to previously unseen comics and tons of extras by an army of guest cartoonists, COPRA ROUND SEVEN has it all!

Collects COPRA #25, COPRA #42-45, and COPRA VERSUS #1-5

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 24.99

I HATE FAIRYLAND TP VOL 05 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230155

(W) Skottie Young (A) Brett Bean (CA) Skottie Young

Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel's Rocket and Groot) bring back the hit comic I HATE FAIRYLAND! Everyone's favorite green-haired, axe-wielding, crazed maniac returns in this Deadpool-meets-Alice-in-Wonderland-style adventure! Gert is all grown up and living in the real world. Times are tough, and the only job she's qualified for has her trying to find her way back to the place she hates the most…Fairyland.

Collects I HATE FAIRYLAND (2022) #1-5

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 16.99

KILLADELPHIA TP VOL 05 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230162

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) German Erramouspe, Lee Loughridge (A / CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

Heroes will die, villains will rise, and the city of Philadelphia will prove to be a pivotal battleground in the war between the forces of Heaven and Hell. This shocking story arc is the perfect jumping-on point for new readers, setting up a bold new direction for the sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated horror series!

Vampire king and first president of the United States George Washington has unified the warring vampire factions, blurring the line between good and evil. Now, Washington and company must face one of the most formidable military leaders in history! General Toussaint Louverture and his Haitian army have been resurrected by the side of the light to do one thing and one thing only: exterminate all vampires!

From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.

Collects KILLADELPHIA #25-30

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 16.99

SAVAGE DRAGON ULTIMATE COLLECTION HC VOL 02 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230169

(W) Erik Larsen (A / CA) Erik Larsen

Savage Dragon's formative years collected at last! This MASSIVE hardcover collects a host of the Savage Dragon's most epic adventures! Featuring a slugfest with SuperPatriot! Jimbo Da Mighty Lobster! The Fiend! She-Dragon! Widow! Vanguard! Dragon possessed! And the final showdown with the villainous Overlord! SAVAGE DRAGON: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION, VOL. 2 is a can't-miss for any burgeoning Fin-Addict looking for an easy way to start this long-running series from the beginning. Also features an introduction by ERIK LARSEN.

Collects THE DRAGON #9-21, including relevant portions of WildC.A.T.S. #14, plus LOADS of extras!

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 39.99

SPAWN ORIGINS TP VOL 25

IMAGE COMICS

APR230172

(W) Todd McFarlane, Brian Holguin, David Hine (A) Angel Medina, Philip Tan (CA) Greg Capullo

With Spawn revitalized, it's time to take his pound of flesh from those who imprisoned and tortured him. Spawn's most vile villains wage a battle royale of classic proportions in the bowels of Hell itself!

Collects SPAWN #147-153

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 16.99

SPAWN ORIGINS DLX ED HC VOL 06

IMAGE COMICS

APR230173

APR230174 – SPAWN ORIGINS DLX ED S/N HC VOL 06 – 149.99

(W) Brian Holguin, Todd McFarlane, David Hine (A / CA) Angel Medina, Nat Jones, Philip Tan

This deluxe oversized and slipcase hardcover edition presents twenty-five previously released, sold-out issues of classic SPAWN stories in an all-new size and format. Additional material includes color and black-and-white cover galleries and never-before-seen art, plus all the bonus material from the original collected editions. The absolute top tier of the SPAWN ORIGINS family of books! It doesn't get any better than this!

Collects SPAWN #126-150

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 99.99

ALMIGHTY #5 (OF 5) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230215

(W) Edward Laroche (CA) Brad Simpson (A / CA) Edward Laroche

MINISERIES FINALE

Past DELPHION GATE and beyond the walls of ZONE ONE, there is a girl experiencing terror beyond comprehension and a killer who's fighting to bring her home.

The pulse-pounding first volume of the ALMIGHTY saga concludes here!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 4.99

AMBASSADORS #6 (OF 6) CVR A SCALERA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230216

APR230217 – AMBASSADORS #6 (OF 6) CVR B SCALERA B&W (MR) – 5.99

APR230218 – AMBASSADORS #6 (OF 6) CVR C PLUNKETT (MR) – 5.99

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Matteo Scalera

MINISERIES FINALE

The Ambassador for Mexico completes the team as they face their first major conflict together and find out the truth behind Choon-He Chung's husband's superhuman upgrade programme and the rich guys around the world who have paid him a fortune for it.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 5.99

ARCADE KINGS #2 (OF 5) CVR A BURNETT

IMAGE COMICS

APR230219

APR230220 – ARCADE KINGS #2 (OF 5) CVR B SUPERLOG – 7.99

APR230221 – ARCADE KINGS #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV GIBSON – 7.99

APR230222 – ARCADE KINGS #2 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV BURNETT – 7.99

(W) Dylan Burnett (A / CA) Dylan Burnett

ROUND TWO: FIGHT!

Joe's search for his missing brother brings him to the ghost town of Rockview. Too bad it's the home turf of Plum Khurana, who has a bone to pick with Joe's entire family!

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 7.99

BLACK CLOAK #6 CVR A MCCLAREN

IMAGE COMICS

APR230223

APR230224 – BLACK CLOAK #6 CVR B LOTAY – 3.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A / CA) Meredith McClaren

Anyone want to storm the castle? What about if, instead of an army, we just have an elf, a fairy, two Dracona, an ambitious young Taka, a wizard, and a couple motivated revolutionaries? Still wanna do it? GOOD. Then come with us…

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BLOOD TREE #5

IMAGE COMICS

APR230225

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A) Maxim Simic (CA) Christian Alamy, Brad Anderson

Detectives Azzaro and Diaz find themselves drowning in blood as the Angel Killer's plan expands and winged victims rain down all across New York City!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DARK RIDE #7 CVR A BRESSAN & LUCAS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230226

APR230227 – DARK RIDE #7 CVR B CITRIYA (MR) – 3.99

APR230228 – DARK RIDE #7 CVR C GANUCHEAU (MR) – 3.99

APR230229 – DARK RIDE #7 CVR D 25 COPY INCV FLEECS & MEBBERSON (MR) – 3.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A / CA) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas

Sam uncovers more of his family's dark history, which extends all the way into the beating heart of the park itself.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DEAD ROMANS #4 (OF 6) CVR A MARINKOVICH (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230230

APR230231 – DEAD ROMANS #4 (OF 6) CVR B MARINKOVICH (MR) – 3.99

APR230232 – DEAD ROMANS #4 (OF 6) CVR C LEVEL (MR) – 3.99

APR230233 – DEAD ROMANS #4 (OF 6) CVR D MARINKOVICH (MR) – 3.99

APR230234 – DEAD ROMANS #4 (OF 6) CVR E MARINKOVICH (MR) – 3.99

(W) Fred Kennedy (A / CA) Nick Marinkovich

Roman forces are withering from another vicious attack, confronting Honoria with the true extent of German brutality. In all this bloodshed, Arminius begins to wonder if his future kingdom will be worth the sacrifice without Honoria by his side.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DEEP CUTS #3 (OF 6)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230235

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Diego Greco (CA) Chris Brunner

Listen up, gumshoes. It's 1940, and Alice Leslie is home for the holidays and hot on the heels of her biggest mystery yet: why did her dad quit music? Can she crack the case before he flies the coop?

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 5.99

GIANT KOKJU #3 (OF 3) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230236

(W) Gerry Duggan (A / CA) Scott Koblish

MINISERIES FINALE

"I thought I was done hiding my comics under my bed, looks like I was wrong." -ZEB WELLS

The writer and artist that literally created Deadpool reunite to tell the hella screwed up story of a giant monster…with very physical needs. Frank's hands are firmly on the problem while he pilots the mech into its greatest battle against the horny Kokjü monster. With his family watching the fight, things get unexpectedly physical. The best way to safely describe our wrap is that it goes from the naked sauna fight from EASTERN PROMISES into kind of like…HANDS ON A HARD BODY.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #21 CVR A STEVENS

IMAGE COMICS

APR230237

APR230238 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #21 CVR B BOOTH – 2.99

APR230239 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #21 CVR C BOOTH VIRGIN – 2.99

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Chris Stevens

The sickness is still spreading through Gunslinger's body. The angelic power is starting to corrupt him, and his old friend Waya is the only hope he has.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 2.99

HELL TO PAY #5 (OF 6) CVR A JOHNSON

IMAGE COMICS

APR230240

(W) Charles Soule (A) Will Sliney (CA) Dave Johnson

The only thing that stands between the death of Sebastian Stone and the Poor Man's plan to hire the Devil himself using his thousands of cursed hellcoins is Sebastian's better half, Maia Stone. But Maia will need power beyond anything she's ever wielded to win this fight. One Faustian bargain…coming right up.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HELL TO PAY #6 (OF 6) CVR A JOHNSON

IMAGE COMICS

APR230242

APR230243 – HELL TO PAY #6 (OF 6) CVR B SLINEY – 3.99

(W) Charles Soule (A) Will Sliney (CA) Dave Johnson

MINISERIES FINALE

The bill has come due at last. The Devil has arrived, ready to collect what he is owed. The first chapter of the Shrouded College cycle comes to a close with an epic battle that sees Maia and Sebastian facing down all of Hell. There is no way out, not with this much on the line.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HEY KIDS COMICS VOL 03 SCHLOCK OF THE NEW #3 (OF 6) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230244

(W) Howard Chaykin (A) Howard Chaykin (CA) Don Cameron

Threatened by ginned-up moral outrage, the money-minting luster of a decade ago long gone, four-color micro-moguls shoot themselves in the foot to hold on to what's left.

Meanwhile, fandom takes hold hard in a generation of young enthusiasts-but with so much of what they love gone with the wind, what's left for them?

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 3.99

I HATE THIS PLACE #9 CVR A TOPILIN & LOUGHRIDGE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230245

APR230246 – I HATE THIS PLACE #9 CVR B EXPLICIT VAR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Kyle Starks (A / CA) Artyom Topilin, Lee Loughridge

Questions will be answered as Gabby and Trudy face terrors from their past, present, and future in the penultimate issue of I HATE THIS PLACE!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 3.99

IMMORTAL SERGEANT #6 (OF 9)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230247

(W) Joe Kelly (A / CA) Ken Niimura

Michael continues to be a fly in Sarge's proverbial ointment when he manages to derail his father's investigation. Punches are thrown, words are said that cannot be unsaid, the bigger stick is found. Will it be Michael's best birthday ever-or his last?

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 3.99

INDIGO CHILDREN #4 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230248

(W) Curt Pires, Rockwell White (A / CA) Alex Diotto, Dee Cunniffe

Kabul. The Indigo Children search for Ahmed in a city on the brink of collapse. Rand and his agents converge. Indigo Five goes hunting.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 3.99

JUNK RABBIT #3 (OF 5) CVR A ROBINSON (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230249

APR230250 – JUNK RABBIT #3 (OF 5) CVR B ROBINSON (MR) – 3.99

APR230251 – JUNK RABBIT #3 (OF 5) CVR C YOUNG (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jimmie Robinson (A / CA) Jimmie Robinson

Another failed attempt to catch the Junk Rabbit forces the ruler of Dome City to employ black market military hardware. The abuse of power alarms the city detective, who digs into the Ruler's past and finds a horrific connection to the Junk Rabbit.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KAYA #9 CVR A CRAIG

IMAGE COMICS

APR230252

APR230253 – KAYA #9 CVR B SCALERA – 3.99

(W) Wes Craig (A / CA) Wes Craig

Kaya's magic arm is GONE, and she is separated from her allies in the vast Poison Lands. Jin, nearly drowned, enters a strange, delirious nightmare he may not be able to return from.

Features a variant cover by cosmic art god MATTEO SCALERA!

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KING SPAWN #23 CVR A STEVENS

IMAGE COMICS

APR230254

APR230255 – KING SPAWN #23 CVR B TOMASELLI – 2.99

APR230256 – KING SPAWN #23 CVR C TOMASELLI VIRGIN – 2.99

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Javi Fernandez (CA) Chris Stevens

Spawn has returned to his old hunting grounds, but he is no longer the hunter-he is the hunted. A new threat from heaven has come bearing a familiar face!

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 2.99

LAST BARBARIANS #5 (OF 5) CVR A HABERLIN

IMAGE COMICS

APR230257

APR230258 – LAST BARBARIANS #5 (OF 5) CVR B HABERLIN – 3.99

APR230259 – LAST BARBARIANS #5 (OF 5) CVR C HABERLIN – 3.99

APR230260 – LAST BARBARIANS #5 (OF 5) CVR D HABERLIN – 3.99

APR230261 – LAST BARBARIANS #5 (OF 5) CVR E HABERLIN – 3.99

APR230262 – LAST BARBARIANS #5 (OF 5) CVR F HABERLIN – 3.99

(W) Brian Haberlin (A) Geirrod Van Dyke (A / CA) Brian Haberlin

MINISERIES FINALE

"THE BEGINNING OF THE END?"

With all the cards now on the table, it's either life or horrible nasty death…I mean really NASTY…I'll tell you when NOT to look…really. With an ancient doomsday artifact in motion, the world of Nith is officially screwed! That is, unless Sylv and Shadow-the Last Barbarians-can win the day. The only problem is, they don't usually do that…

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LOCAL MAN #5 CVR A FLEECS & SEELEY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230263

APR230264 – LOCAL MAN #5 CVR B BENITEZ & REBER (MR) – 3.99

(W) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs (A) Brad Simpson, Felipe Sobreiro (A / CA) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs

Half dead and all out of F# K$, LOCAL MAN is left brutally beaten by a man he once considered a father. Now, trapped in the 4th Gen Training Facility, he's stalked by the true killer of the Hodag, and THIRD GEN isn't coming to help him when he needs them most!

ON THE FLIP SIDE: Meet FOURTH GEN, the grungiest group of GEN X superhero slackers in the world with dark ties to Image's lost heroes: THE WILDC.A.T.S! WHAT?!?

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LOVE EVERLASTING #8 CVR A CHARRETIER

IMAGE COMICS

APR230265

APR230266 – LOVE EVERLASTING #8 CVR B CRAIG – 3.99

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Elsa Charretier

"TOO HIP FOR LOVE," Part Three

Nothing is as it seems. Joan is now trapped in the happiest of realities: she has children, a husband, friends, a life. And she has no idea if any of it is real. Take a mind-bending journey into the heart of the American Dream as Joan continues to explore the myths and terrors of being in love.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MAGIC ORDER 4 #6 (OF 6) CVR A RUAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230267

APR230268 – MAGIC ORDER 4 #6 (OF 6) CVR B RUAN B&W (MR) – 3.99

APR230269 – MAGIC ORDER 4 #6 (OF 6) CVR C FERNANDEZ (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Dike Ruan

MINISERIES FINALE

The conclusion to the last big arc before THE MAGIC ORDER Netflix show appears on screens! This ties together four volumes of stories and brings a shocking end to the wizard wars that have been raging in the shadows.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 5.99

MONARCH #5 CVR A LINS

IMAGE COMICS

APR230270

APR230271 – MONARCH #5 CVR B VISIONS – 3.99

(W) Rodney Barnes (A / CA) Alex Lins

"STRANGER FROM ABOVE," Part Five

The truth revealed! Travon's true nature comes out when an unexpected betrayal by a close friend leaves Daysha's life hanging in the balance! Now, Travon has to find a way to save the love of his life-if he still can-while battling relentless creatures from beyond the stars that are intent on destroying mankind!

From RODNEY BARNES, the star comics writer behind the Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA and the writer/executive producer of HBO's Winning Time, and up-and-coming Marvel artist ALEX LINS comes a tale of love, triumph, disaster, and defeat!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NO ONE #4 (OF 10) CVR A BORGES MV (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230272

APR230273 – NO ONE #4 (OF 10) CVR B REIS MV (MR) – 3.99

APR230274 – NO ONE #4 (OF 10) CVR C ENGLERT MV (MR) – 3.99

(W) Kyle Higgins, Brian Buccellato (A / CA) Geraldo Borges

Julia's quest for the truth gets personal as Ben gets closer to identifying the copycat killer-and maybe finally answering the question of NO/ONE's identity.

PLUS! The story continues in "Who is No/One," a monthly companion podcast starring RACHAEL LEIGH COOK (She's All That) and PATTON OSWALT (Netflix's The Sandman, Minor Threats, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.)!

NO/ONE is a Massive-Verse series.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 3.99

OLD DOG #5 CVR A SHALVEY (RES) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230275

APR230276 – OLD DOG #5 CVR B AZACETA (RES) (MR) – 3.99

APR230277 – OLD DOG #5 CVR C PALMER (MR) – 3.99

(W) Declan Shalvey (A / CA) Declan Shalvey

The exciting new action series by DECLAN SHALVEY continues with a brand new mission.

Some kind of freak accident has set a gruesome creature loose in the halls of Black Circle. Is this an attack? Can Retriever stop this creature before Black Circle is eaten from the inside?

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 3.99

PHANTOM ROAD #4 CVR A WALTA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230278

APR230279 – PHANTOM ROAD #4 CVR B HARREN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Jordie Bellaire (A / CA) Gabriel Hernandez Walta

Dom and Birdie attempt to deliver their mysterious cargo while discovering how powerful it truly is. Meanwhile, Agent Weaver finds herself on the other side of the interrogation desk, answering questions she didn't know that she should be asking herself.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SAGA #66 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230280

(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A / CA) Fiona Staples

Uh-oh.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SAVAGE STRENGTH OF STARSTORM #2 CVR A DREW CRAIG

IMAGE COMICS

APR230281

APR230282 – SAVAGE STRENGTH OF STARSTORM #2 CVR B WES CRAIG & WORDIE – 3.99

(W) Drew Craig (A) Jason Finestone (A / CA) Drew Craig

After a meteor destroys Grant Garrison's new school, he attends the funeral of his deceased classmates. Among the attendees are fellow survivors and a group of punk rockers known as Nikki and the Outcasts. When the dead start rising from their graves, it's up to Starstorm and the Outcasts to save the day and figure out what the hell is going on.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SPAWN SCORCHED #19 CVR A STEVENS

IMAGE COMICS

APR230283

APR230284 – SPAWN SCORCHED #19 CVR B KEANE – 2.99

APR230285 – SPAWN SCORCHED #19 CVR C KEANE VIRGIN – 2.99

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Chris Stevens

Jessica is rebuilding the Scorched team from the ground up. New members and new missions-what could possibly go wrong?

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 2.99

SOMETHING EPIC #2 CVR A KUDRANSKI

IMAGE COMICS

APR230286

APR230287 – SOMETHING EPIC #2 CVR B KUDRANSKI – 3.99

APR230288 – SOMETHING EPIC #2 CVR C KUDRANSKI – 3.99

APR230289 – SOMETHING EPIC #2 CVR D KUDRANSKI – 3.99

(W) Szymon Kudranski (A / CA) Szymon Kudranski

Danny dips further into the imaginary world. He believes he's unable to interact with its inhabitants, but he finds solace in the absurdity of creativity despite the solitude his power brings.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SPAWN #343 CVR A STEVENS

IMAGE COMICS

APR230290

APR230291 – SPAWN #343 CVR B KIBAR – 2.99

APR230292 – SPAWN #343 CVR C KIBAR VIRGIN – 2.99

(W) Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Chris Stevens

Spawn is forced to retreat, something he is not used to doing. But by going to ground, he may have just discovered a weakness in Downing and Nyx's plans!

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 2.99

STARSIGNS #2 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230293

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A / CA) Megan Levens, Kelly Fitzpatrick

Just as she begins to explore her new powers, Rana finds herself hunted by the vicious and mystically compelling Tatiana, who calls herself Leo. Rana's sole hope for escape? A mysterious new ally…

Superhuman astrological drama from Eisner winner SALADIN AHMED and sci-fi fave MEGAN LEVENS!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STONEHEART #4 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230294

(W) Emma Kubert (A / CA) Emma Kubert

Shayde Whisper was duped by Eve, Eldon, and the Black Orchid gang and is magically bonded to them. The voice in her head reveals her newfound destiny. She was chosen to save Athea with red magic and intense strength…but how can she wield what she can't control?

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SUMMONERS WAR AWAKENING #3 (OF 6)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230295

(W) Justin Jordan (A / CA) Luca Claretti, Igor Monti

Rai, Tomas, and Tatakana join Captain Eve's crew and set off to aid a war-ravaged village. But Eve's keeping a secret that will lead to salvation-or disaster.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TERRORWAR #3 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230296

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A / CA) Dave Acosta

In the aftermath of a devastating Terror attack, Muhammad and company are detained by Blue City's security forces. But when his low-rent crew is brought before a powerful politician, it's clear things aren't what they seem.

Eisner winner SALADIN AHMED and horror star DAVE ACOSTA up the sci-fi stakes!

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TIME BEFORE TIME #24 CVR A SHALVEY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230297

APR230298 – TIME BEFORE TIME #24 CVR B MORRIS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Declan Shalvey, Rory McConville (A) Jorge Coehlo, Chris O'Halloran (CA) Declan Shalvey

After her family perishes in a tragic accident, Verna Grace sets out to change the past-and she's not going to let anyone, not even The Syndicate, get in her way.

A special TIME BEFORE TIME one-shot drawn by acclaimed guest artist WILL MORRIS (GOSPEL).

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TORRENT #5 CVR A GREENWOOD & RENZI

IMAGE COMICS

APR230299

APR230300 – TORRENT #5 CVR B WOLF – 3.99

APR230301 – TORRENT #5 CVR C LEONARDI & RENZI – 3.99

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A / CA) Justin Greenwood, Rico Renzi

END OF STORY ARC

Michelle Metcalf has lost everything, including her powers. But a hero who has lost it all is a hero with nothing left to lose.

This climactic ending to TORRENT's critically acclaimed first arc ends in a way you won't expect and will be talking about for months to come!

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VANISH #8 CVR A STEGMAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230302

APR230303 – VANISH #8 CVR B JOHNSON (MR) – 3.99

APR230304 – VANISH #8 CVR C ROSSMO (MR) – 3.99

APR230305 – VANISH #8 CVR D 10 COPY INCV STEGMAN (MR) – 3.99

APR230306 – VANISH #8 CVR E 25 COPY INCV JOHNSON VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

APR230307 – VANISH #8 CVR F 50 COPY INCV ROSSMO VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

APR230308 – VANISH #8 CVR G 75 COPY INCV JOHNSON RAW (MR) – 3.99

APR230309 – VANISH #8 CVR H 100 COPY INCV ROSSMO RAW (MR) – 3.99

APR230310 – VANISH #8 CVR I 250 COPY INCV STEGMAN RAW (MR) – 3.99

APR230311 – VANISH #8 CVR J INCV STEGMAN FOIL (MR) – 3.99

(W) Donny Cates (A / CA) Ryan Stegman

END OF STORY ARC

The past, present, and future collide, and Oliver Harrison's life will forever be changed! Will the decades-long battle over the ashes of Everkeep end here, or have we only seen the beginning of an inferno? The cataclysmic extra-length conclusion to our first VANISH storyline is here!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #64 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230312

(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Charlie Adlard, Dave McCaig

Dale's abductors are revealed and learn a horrifying truth.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #65 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230315

APR230316 – WALKING DEAD DLX #65 CVR B ADLARD & MCCAIG (MR) – 3.99

APR230317 – WALKING DEAD DLX #65 CVR C HANS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

Rick leads a small group to get revenge on the Hunters.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 3.99

W0RLDTR33 #3 CVR E 100 COPY INCV SIMMONDS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR230322

(W) James TynionIV (A) Fernando Blanco, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Martin Simmonds

W0RLDTR33 holds the key to understanding why Ellison Lane's kid brother carried out such an unimaginable atrocity…but it may already be too late to stop the Undernet from destroying someone else Ellison loves.

The next horror must-read from multiple Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH) and FERNANDO BLANCO (Detective Comics) continues!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 3.99