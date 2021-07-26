A World Without Love in Wonder Woman Black & Gold #2 [Preview]

Wonder Woman Black & Gold #2 is in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics, continuing the recent tradition of saving money on ink costs and claiming it's actually an artistic choice. In this preview, we find Wonder Woman facing a world without love, thanks to Eros ripping his own heart out. Can she restore love to the world? Find out on Tuesday and check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN BLACK & GOLD #2 (OF 6)

DC Comics

$5.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Terry Dodson

stories by MARIKO TAMAKI, CHE GRAYSON, TILLIE WALDEN, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, AND RACHEL SMYTHE

art by JAMIE MCKELVIE, CORIN HOWELL, TILLIE WALDEN, ASHLEY A. WOODS, AND RACHEL SMYTHE

This new, visually stunning, and all-star-packed celebration of Wonder Woman continues! Some of comics' greatest storytellers present five beautifully bombastic tales that take Diana all over the DC Universe. First stop…the very depths of hell! Both friend and foe come along for the ride of a lifetime with guest appearances by Steve Trevor, Nubia, and the First Born. The issue concludes with a journey to a place never seen before—Wonder Woman's dreams—as the celebration of her 80th anniversary continues!

In Shops: 7/27/2021

SRP: $5.99