What On Earth Happened To Free Comic Book Day 2026? A Timeline…

After long discussions over the last two weeks, here's a timeline of Free Comic Book Day from concept to clusterf-ck to maybe pulling something out of the fire for the first Saturday in May 2026, the second of May. With two versions of Free Comic Book Day happening on the same day with different publishers and available in different ways. More details to come in the new year.

2001: Californian comic book retailer , Joe Field, inspired by Free Ice Cream Scoop Day proposes something similar for comics in the August issue of Comics & Games Retailer magazine. It touched a nerve.

Californian comic book retailer inspired by Free Ice Cream Scoop Day proposes something similar for comics in the August issue of Comics & Games Retailer magazine. It touched a nerve. 2002-2019: Free Comic Book Day is launched in 2002, with four titles, coordinated by the industry's monopoly distributor, Diamond Comic Distributors. It does rather well. Over the next two decades, all major and many minor publishers will participate in intense competition for the fifty to seventy slots each year. Some publishers and retailers question how effective it has become at gaining news readers, but for others, it works out as their biggest sales day of the year, and a reliable way to launch a book and both get and gauge attention.

Free Comic Book Day is launched in 2002, with four titles, coordinated by the industry's monopoly distributor, Diamond Comic Distributors. It does rather well. Over the next two decades, all major and many minor publishers will participate in intense competition for the fifty to seventy slots each year. Some publishers and retailers question how effective it has become at gaining news readers, but for others, it works out as their biggest sales day of the year, and a reliable way to launch a book and both get and gauge attention. 2020: Diamond locked down over COVID, over what would have been Free Comic Book Day. This frees DC Comics from its exclusive contract with Diamond to seek alternative distribution. Lunar Distribution is created by Diamond and DC's biggest retailer. DCBS. Marvel also splits, to Penguin Random House, and others follow suit. Free Comic Book Day is delayed, though DC Comics chooses to entirely pulp their printed offering as their publishing plans have changed and they are no longer doing 5G. One copy escapes.

Diamond locked down over COVID, over what would have been Free Comic Book Day. This frees DC Comics from its exclusive contract with Diamond to seek alternative distribution. Lunar Distribution is created by Diamond and DC's biggest retailer. DCBS. Marvel also splits, to Penguin Random House, and others follow suit. Free Comic Book Day is delayed, though DC Comics chooses to entirely pulp their printed offering as their publishing plans have changed and they are no longer doing 5G. One copy escapes. 2020-2024: Free Comic Book Day continues, eventually. Diamond allows Lunar and Penguin Random House to distribute Free Comic Book Day-branded titles and part of the promotional listings from their exclusive comics publishers.

Free Comic Book Day continues, eventually. Diamond allows Lunar and Penguin Random House to distribute Free Comic Book Day-branded titles and part of the promotional listings from their exclusive comics publishers. Early 2025 : Diamond goes bankrupt. Free Comic Book Day goes ahead, but it is a stilted affair as some publishers drop out.

: Diamond goes bankrupt. Free Comic Book Day goes ahead, but it is a stilted affair as some publishers drop out. Mid-2025: The rights to Free Comic Book Day are sold by the business purchaser, Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop, to Canadian comics and games distributor Universal Distribution, which has acquired Alliance Games Distribution and will also distribute to US stores.

The rights to Free Comic Book Day are sold by the business purchaser, Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop, to Canadian comics and games distributor Universal Distribution, which has acquired Alliance Games Distribution and will also distribute to US stores. November 2025: There are considerable meetings and discussions regarding what will happen in 2026. Three separate events are proposed by different groups. Universal is expanding Free Comic Book Day to include games and hobby stores as well as comic book stores, but will limit participation to only brick-and-mortar stores and limit the number of titles being offered per publisher.

There are considerable meetings and discussions regarding what will happen in 2026. Three separate events are proposed by different groups. Universal is expanding Free Comic Book Day to include games and hobby stores as well as comic book stores, but will limit participation to only brick-and-mortar stores and limit the number of titles being offered per publisher. December 2025: A number of Lunar publishers in disagreement with Universal, Titan, Rekcah, AWA and Vault create something called First Saturday In May with a truly terrible logo, which hit the listings. Penguin Random House had been having discussions with Universal but had not come to an agreement on how to work together, despite Marvel Comics pushing Penguin to do a deal. PRH wanted something else, sticking to bookstores rather than gaming stores, including online stores and having more titles available per publisher. They plan their own rival event for Boom Studios, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, Ignition Press, Kodansha Comics, RH Children's Books, Ten Speed Graphic, Tokyopop, and Wattpad Webtoon Studios, initially called Comics-Free-For-All Day.

A number of Lunar publishers in disagreement with Universal, Titan, Rekcah, AWA and Vault create something called First Saturday In May with a truly terrible logo, which hit the listings. Penguin Random House had been having discussions with Universal but had not come to an agreement on how to work together, despite Marvel Comics pushing Penguin to do a deal. PRH wanted something else, sticking to bookstores rather than gaming stores, including online stores and having more titles available per publisher. They plan their own rival event for Boom Studios, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, Ignition Press, Kodansha Comics, RH Children's Books, Ten Speed Graphic, Tokyopop, and Wattpad Webtoon Studios, initially called Comics-Free-For-All Day. Mid December 2025: Oni Press, distributed through Universal and Lunar, goes rogue and announces it is going with Free Comic Book Day for its title, this forces people's hands and suddenly, the First Saturday in May titles become officially Free Comic Book Day. PRH changes the name of their event to Comics Giveaway Day and announces titles that will be available to online stores but not games and hobby stores.

So we are still getting a Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, the 2nd of May, 2026. And a Comcs Giveaway Day. Smaller than before, with less coordination. Odds are that others still do their own thing again, making it even more complex. DC, Boom and Dark Horse have yet to reveal their titles, as have Dynamite, Rebellion and others. So these are what we have so far… thirty-one titles in total. With more to come.

Free Comic Book Day: Oni Press:

MIND MGMT FORT PSYCHO SPECIAL FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25

(W) Matt Kindt (A/CA) Brian Hurtt, Matt Kindt

"From the mind of New York Times best-selling, Eisner Award-nominated creative powerhouse Matt Kindt (BRZRKR), welcome to FLUX HOUSE – the first and only comics imprint designed to conjoin directly with your nervous system to deliver controlled bursts of paranoia, anxiety, and adrenaline as designated by our mysterious benefactors at Oni Press. Before the arrival of Kindt's first two shrapnel-laced new series under the FLUX HOUSE banner – MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED in June, and FORT PSYCHO with co-creator/artist Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun) in August – experience the psychotropic effects of FLUX HOUSE firsthand with this EXCLUSIVE DOUBLE FEATURE … featuring TWO BRAND-NEW SHORT STORIES debuting first right here, ONLY ON FREE COMIC BOOK DAY! First: Congratulations! You have been selected to join the ranks of MIND MGMT – the secretive agency rumored to influence global affairs from the shadows through assassination, sabotage, and psychic espionage. In the hands of our elite instructors, you will be schooled in the exotic arts of mental manipulation, information warfare, subliminal conditioning, and more. This comic book is part of your training. Read on to discover who we are, who we are fighting, and why our lives are no longer our own in this self-contained, educational introduction to the vast underground network we call MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #1, as written and drawn by Matt Kindt. Then: BOOM! BANG! DUCK! For the international commandos codenamed SHIV, LYCAN, and DRAGONFLY, a routine mission to catch-and-kill a fugitive from the world's most wanted terror sect is about to go very, very wrong. Who are THE SEVEN SEALS? And what terrible price will the men and women of FORT PSYCHO pay to bring them to justice? Master storytellers Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt present an all-new, high-octane prelude to the events of FORT PSYCHO #1 – the action comic so extreme, it might just catch on fire."

Mad Cave Studios:

FLASH GORDON #1 FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) Will Conrad

THE BEST-SELLING SCI-FI SPECTACULAR RETURNS IN AN ALL-NEW BLACK & WHITE EDITION! Flash awakes on a secret prison planet somewhere in the galaxy. Upon learning that Dale Arden is the subject of an assassination plot, he's forced to break out and make his way across the galaxy to save her. Along the way, he encounters old friends, new threats, and a greater mystery surrounding WHO is pulling the strings of this universe. The first exciting issue in an all-new ongoing series! (Previously solicited)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) Will Conrad THE BEST-SELLING SCI-FI SPECTACULAR RETURNS IN AN ALL-NEW BLACK & WHITE EDITION! Flash awakes on a secret prison planet somewhere in the galaxy. Upon learning that Dale Arden is the subject of an assassination plot, he's forced to break out and make his way across the galaxy to save her. Along the way, he encounters old friends, new threats, and a greater mystery surrounding WHO is pulling the strings of this universe. The first exciting issue in an all-new ongoing series! (Previously solicited) TERRORBYTES #1 FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25

(W) Mark Russell (A) Felix Ruiz (CA) Juan Doe

RELIVE THE TERROR IN AN ALL-NEW BLACK & WHITE EDITION! In an age where technology intertwines seamlessly with our everyday lives, TERRORBYTES delves deeper into the shadows of our digital existence, exploring the uncharted territories of human consciousness shaped by technological evolution. This new series pushes the boundaries of speculative fiction, presenting stories that challenge the very essence of identity, morality, and reality in a hyper-connected world. In the first issue, a headset that lets users relive their greatest memories at the moment of their death extracts a brutal price. (Previously solicited)

AWA

AWA SNEAK PREVIEW FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 10 –

(W/A/CA) TBA

SOMETHING MAGICAL IS COMING… during this year's First Saturday in May event, AWA invites readers into the first glimpse of a bold new graphic novel from Eisner-winning creators. This free preview offers a first look at an upcoming project that will launch in 2026 — we're not ready to reveal everything just yet… but trust us, you'll want to be here when the secrets start to unravel.

Rekcah Comics

FUTURE IS ****** ANNUAL 2026 #1 (ONE SHOT) FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 10

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Paul Pope

The ultimate STAND ALONE INTRODUCTORY ONE-SHOT to the GREATEST HACKER COMIC BOOK OF ALL TIME is here! Witness guest artist JUAN GEDEON (Marvel's Venom and DC's Jurassic League) draw an absolutely killer story by series regular writer Fred Van Lente (Deadpool vs. The Punisher), which can introduce anyone to the SIXTY-ISSUE ONGOING SERIES! Look, this comic book rules, and it's FREE! Get on the bandwagon, buddy! This issue even has giant guns and monsters! What more do you want!? TWENTY-FOUR PAGES OF STORY FOR, THAT'S RIGHT, FREE! KEY SELLING POINTS An ABSOLUTELY FREE self-contained introduction to our SIXTY-ISSUE series! New York Times Bestseller FRED VAN LENTE (Deadpool vs. The Punisher, Marvel Zombies) knocked it out of the park with an issue anyone can read and enjoy! Interior Artist JUAN GEDEON joins THE FUTURE IS ****** fresh off his acclaimed runs at MARVEL (Venom) and DC COMICS (Jurassic League)! Cover by … HOLY CRAP! IS THAT PAUL POPE?! You bet it is! The sci-fi master craftsman of Batman: Year 100, THB, Heavy Liquid, and so many more books drew this amazing cover that readers get for FREE! Learn to be a hacker with even more Capture the Flag challenges!

Vault Comics

DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL #0 FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25

(W) Matt Dinniman, Tevagah (A/CA) Laurel Pursuit Studio

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: You can read the first chapter for FREE! Wow, you can read?! The LitRPG smash hit phenomenon and New York Times bestseller, DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL, is now a graphic novel for the very first time and this Free Comic Book Day is your chance to read the first chapter early. You know what's worse than breaking up with your girlfriend? Getting stuck on a sadistic alien game show with her cat. This FCBD special collects the first episode (and more!) of the WEBTOON series with over 3 Million Reads and 175,000 subscribers.

(W) Matt Dinniman, Tevagah (A/CA) Laurel Pursuit Studio NEW ACHIEVEMENT: You can read the first chapter for FREE! Wow, you can read?! The LitRPG smash hit phenomenon and New York Times bestseller, DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL, is now a graphic novel for the very first time and this Free Comic Book Day is your chance to read the first chapter early. You know what's worse than breaking up with your girlfriend? Getting stuck on a sadistic alien game show with her cat. This FCBD special collects the first episode (and more!) of the WEBTOON series with over 3 Million Reads and 175,000 subscribers. INANNA THE NAME SHE LOST #0 FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25

(W) Inanna Sarkis, Tim Seeley (A/CA) Ademir Leal

From writer, director, and actress, Inanna Sarkis, and Eisner-nominated and New York Times bestselling writer Tim Seeley comes the complete first chapter of a modern reimagining of the ancient Assyrian goddess of love and war… Inanna: The Name She Lost — FCBD Special! Once the home of the love and peace movement, San Francisco is now a city at war with itself. Mayor and presidential hopeful Tim Teller promises to fix the problems, but he has a new issue. On a brisk September evening, Inanna emerges from the Bay, wearing nothing but a lapis necklace. She remembers little save her name…and that she's pissed. Possessed of immense strength and unwavering charisma, Inanna becomes a champion of the people. But her immortal life as a goddess of love and war is coming back to haunt her. Ancient enemies and modern monsters collide as love and war clash in a battle for the soul of humanity—and Inanna herself.

Titan Comics

CONAN THE BARBARIAN TIDES OF THE TYRANT KING #0 FCBD – BUNDLE OF 25 (MR)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Jesus Marino (CA) Rob De La Torre

CONAN OF CIMMERIA believed that THULSA DOOM's evil had been banished forever, but the Atlantean necromancer's dark power stirs once more and, if it cannot be stopped, the dead shall overtake the living! The Tyrant-King of Atlantis returns and all shall suffer, unless Conan and his brave allies can turn back the tide!

(W) Jim Zub (A) Jesus Marino (CA) Rob De La Torre CONAN OF CIMMERIA believed that THULSA DOOM's evil had been banished forever, but the Atlantean necromancer's dark power stirs once more and, if it cannot be stopped, the dead shall overtake the living! The Tyrant-King of Atlantis returns and all shall suffer, unless Conan and his brave allies can turn back the tide! GUN HONEY DOUBLES DOWN #0 FCBD – BUNDLE OF 25 (MR)

(W) Charles Ardai (A/CA) Ace Continuado

Offered $10 million to smuggle a gun into the Kremlin, Gun Honey Joanna Tan enlists the aid of a beautiful former lover in this thrilling lead-up to the events of the summer's big event, GUN HONEY: DOUBLES DOWN.

Comics Giveaway Day 2026: Marvel Comics

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/QUEEN IN BLACK #1 CGD 2026

Written by JOE KELLY , AL EWING & PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR. , IBAN COELLO & NIC KLEIN

Cover by DIKE RUAN

The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish!

Written by , & Art by , & Cover by The road to AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 takes a big turn here as fate bears down on Peter Parker! The Queen in Black has been coronated, and Mary Jane Watson as Venom is not ready for her! The Eldest has taken control of the Hulk, and what happens next will make every past Hulk battle look like a skirmish! ARMAGEDDON/X-MEN #1 CGD 2026

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY , JED MACKAY & RYAN NORTH

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI , FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

The heroes of the Marvel Universe assemble to take on the Red Hulk in a critical story by Chip Zdarsky that sets the stage for this summer's Marvel event…ARMAGEDDON! Armageddon is here, and no one is safe from the coming end.

PLUS: Your first look at this summer's big X-MEN event…and DOOM!

Written by , & Art by , & Cover by The heroes of the Marvel Universe assemble to take on the Red Hulk in a critical story by Chip Zdarsky that sets the stage for this summer's Marvel event…ARMAGEDDON! Armageddon is here, and no one is safe from the coming end. PLUS: Your first look at this summer's big X-MEN event…and DOOM! ALIEN, PREDATOR & PLANET OF THE APES #1 CGD 2026

Written by SALADIN AHMED , JORDAN MORRIS & MORE

Art by ROLAND BOSCHI AND MORE!

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

In this issue, you'll find stories from across 20th Century Studios – from ALIEN to PREDATOR to PLANET OF THE APES! Saladin Ahmed presents a tale set on a planet that's already succumbed to Xenomorphs! And in Jordan Morris ' story, a Yautja warrior stalks one of Earth's greatest fighters.

All this and a return to the Planet of the Apes!

Written by , & MORE Art by AND MORE! Cover by In this issue, you'll find stories from across 20th Century Studios – from ALIEN to PREDATOR to PLANET OF THE APES! Saladin Ahmed presents a tale set on a planet that's already succumbed to Xenomorphs! And in ' story, a Yautja warrior stalks one of Earth's greatest fighters. All this and a return to the Planet of the Apes! SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1 CGD 2026

Written by DANIELLE KREGER

Art by GOODMAN YAMADA

Cover by PACO MEDINA

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS, Spin and Ghost-Spider, think they have their web-shooting hands full when JEFF THE LAND SHARK pays them a visit! But they haven't seen anything yet – because shapeshifting alien SYMBIE is here to turn Jeff's world upside down!

WEBTOON Unscrolled Preview CGD 2026 (Bundle of 20)

Created by: WEBTOON Unscrolled

32 pages 24 per carton, Age 13-17 years|5 Oz

Wattpad Webtoon Studios $4.00

Step into worlds of magic, mischief, and irresistible romance with WEBTOON Unscrolled's graphic novel sampler for PRH's Comics Giveaway Day™!

This sampler gives you a front-row seat to the beginnings of three captivating teen graphic novel series, perfect for readers who love rich storytelling, gorgeous artwork, and worlds that pull you in from the first panel. Whether you're a fan of magical adventures, epic quests, or swoony supernatural romance, there's something here for everyone.

In this sampler you'll get a taste of three thrilling stories that will sweep you off your feet:

Cursed Princess Club, Volume 1 – Gwendolyn, the youngest and 'least perfect' princess of the Pastel Kingdom, is rejected by a prince, runs away and discovers the darkly magical world of the Cursed Princess Club, where nothing will ever be the same.

Morgana and Oz, Volume 1 – When Morgana, a struggling witch, crosses paths with Oz, an angsty vampire from a rival clan, sparks fly—and they must find a way to work together or risk all-out war.

Love Bites, Volume 1 (coming August 8th 2026!) – Vampire Kieran falls for Mason, the Alpha's son, and their forbidden love sparks secret kisses, dangerous challenges, and a fight against their warring worlds to be together.

Kodansha

Kodansha Blue Lock Full Color Selection & Dragon Circus CGD 2026 (Bundle of 20)

Author: Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Eiichi Shimizu

Illustrated by: Yusuke Nomura, Tomohiro Shimoguchi

32 pages|10 per carton, 5 Oz|Rated T+ Kodansha Comics $4.40

Blue Lock's most thrilling soccer moments in brilliant color! Plus: Preview of the modern-day fantasy action manga Dragon Circus.

Seven of the greatest chapters centered on fan-favorite Yoichi Isagi from the global smash hit soccer manga Blue Lock, meticulously colorized and coming to you in a comics trade–sized paperback! Get a free preview of this must-have for fans six months before its release in Fall 2026, just in time for the World Cup. Also includes a free preview of Dragon Circus, the modern-day fantasy epic that pits a team made up of a vampire, an android, the animated remains of a legendary ogre, and a little girl against an army of dragons.

IDW Publishing

LOCKE & KEY #1: COMICS GIVEAWAY DAY 2026 (BUNDLE OF 20)

COVER A: GABRIEL RODRÍGUEZ

STORY: JOE HILL ART: GABRIEL RODRÍGUEZ

Named a "modern masterpiece" by The A.V. Club, Locke & Key (first released in 2008) tells a sprawling tale of magic and family, legacy and grief, good and evil. Now is the chance for a whole new generation of readers to get lost in Keyhouse! Acclaimed suspense novelist and New York Times best-selling author Joe Hill (King Sorrow, The Black Phone) has created a gripping story of dark fantasy and wonder—with astounding artwork from Gabriel Rodriguez—that, like the doors of Keyhouse, will transform all who open it. The epic begins here! 32 Pages • MAY 2026 UPC 82771403515500111

COVER A: GABRIEL RODRÍGUEZ STORY: JOE HILL ART: GABRIEL RODRÍGUEZ Named a "modern masterpiece" by The A.V. Club, Locke & Key (first released in 2008) tells a sprawling tale of magic and family, legacy and grief, good and evil. Now is the chance for a whole new generation of readers to get lost in Keyhouse! Acclaimed suspense novelist and New York Times best-selling author Joe Hill (King Sorrow, The Black Phone) has created a gripping story of dark fantasy and wonder—with astounding artwork from Gabriel Rodriguez—that, like the doors of Keyhouse, will transform all who open it. The epic begins here! 32 Pages • MAY 2026 UPC 82771403515500111 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #1: COMICS GIVEAWAY DAY 2026 (BUNDLE OF 20)

COVER A: MILES ARQ

STORY: IAN FLYNN

ART: JIM AMASH, COREY BREEN, MATT HERMS, BOB SMITH, TRACY YARDLEY

Sonic's racing into a new adventure! After defeating the evil Dr. Eggman's latest plot, Sonic is racing around the world to shut down the robotic Badnik forces that are still attacking villages. But it's a big job for one hedgehog—even Sonic! Fortunately, he'll have some help from his best friend: Tails! This fan-favorite issue is being reissued with a brand-new cover from Miles Arq, making it the perfect starting point for new and old readers alike! 32 Pages • MAY 2026 UPC 82771403516200111

Boom Studios

Jem and the Holograms/My Little Pony Flipbook CGD 2026

Garfield CGD 2o26

Power Rangers #0 CGD 2026

Something is Killing the Children: Road to Slaughter CGD 2026

Dark Horse Comics

Avatar: The Last Airbender-Legends/Minecraft: Heart of Cobblestone CGD 2026 by David M Booher, Bailie Rosenlund, Andrew Clemson, Jeremy Lawson

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe/Dungeons & Dragons CGD 2026 by Tim Seeley, Andrew Krahnke, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Alessandro Miracolo

RH Childrens Books

Pizza and Taco CGD 2026 by Stephen Shaskan

School Bus Graveyard CGD 2026 by Red

Ten Speed Graphic

Mister Magic: The Graphic Novel Sampler CGD 2026 by Kiersten White and Scott Peterson

The British Are Coming: The Graphic Edition, Volume 1 Sampler CGD 2026 by Nora Neus and Federico Pietrobon

Ignition Press

Minotaur The Cold Open Cover A Michael Dowling CGD 2026

Tokyopop

Disney Manga: Stitch! Best Food Forever! CGD 2026 by Nao Jodaka and Tom Mason

Penguin Random House

The Last Kids on Earth and the Zombie Parade: The Graphic Novel Sampler CGD 2026 by Max Brallier and Brian Churilla

by and The Whole Wide World of Mabel Mulligan: A Graphic Novel Sampler CGD 2026 by Victoria Jamieson

