Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Artgerm, blind bag, DNX, inyuk lee, jim lee, ken lashley

Marvel DNX Blind Bag Variants With Jim Lee, InHyuk Lee & Ken Lash-Lee

Marvel's DNX #1 True Believers Blind Bag Variants with Jim Lee, InHyuk Lee, Ken Lash-Lee and Stan-Lee Artgerm Lau. See what we did there?

Article Summary Marvel launches DNX #1 True Believers Blind Bags in September, packed with exclusive variant covers not sold separately.

DNX blind bag highlights include covers by Artgerm, InHyuk Lee, Ken Lashley and a Jim Lee Hidden Gem variant.

Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini team the X-Men and Fantastic Four against Hank McCoy’s horrific X-Virus plan.

DNX #1 blind bags may also feature rare surprise sketch covers, adding a chase element to Marvel’s new event debut.

DC Comics started doing blind bags, then stopped. Skybolund, who started the trend, is doing it with M.A.S.K., and that's it. Dynamite seems to still do it with every comic, but in a premium fashion./ And Marvel… It's now how they start an event. Queen In Black got one, and so will DNX…. with their "True Believers Blind Bag" offerings. Including InHyuk Lee, Ken Lashley, Artgerm and a photocopy of an old Jim Lee trading card spread. And kicking off on Saturday for Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day….

"DNX, a five-issue comic book event series from superstar writer Jed MacKay and acclaimed artist Federico Vicentini co-starring the X-MEN and FANTASTIC FOUR, arrives in September. The debut issue will be the latest Marvel comic available in TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS, each containing an exclusive cover not available for regular ordering. "Announced earlier this month, DNX, a five-issue event series from Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini, launches this September. MacKay's acclaimed X-Men run on X-Men, including the recent Age of Revelation crossover, has led to this monumental saga that sees the X-Men and Fantastic Four join forces to prevent the Chairman, the misguided original Hank McCoy, from unleashing a virus that forcibly—and horribly—transforms humanity into mutants! Adding even more excitement to this latest mutant milestone, DNX #1 will be the next Marvel Comics launch available in TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS, special sealed bags that contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering, including rare, one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn sketch covers from surprise contributors. Today, fans can check out all-new variant covers for DNX #1, both regular open-to-order covers and blind bag exclusives. "Covers revealed today include the latest piece by best-selling cover artist Artgerm, spotlighting TEMPER, the fiery young X-Man and one of the breakout stars of MacKay's run. Artgerm's cover will also be available as virgin variant cover. Both versions will be True Believers Blind Bag exclusives. Other variants revealed include a Hidden Gem Cover by the legendary Jim Lee; a terrifying vision of Magik by InHyuk Lee, also available as virgin variant cover; and an epic Blind Bag exclusive cover by Ken Lashley. "DNX #1 TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS will only contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering. The main cover and regular open-to-order variant covers cannot be found in True Believers Blind Bags. See below for a list of the exclusive blind bag variant covers. In addition to those listed, fans can once again look forward to super rare exclusive covers by surprise contributors, including hand-drawn, one-of-a-kind sketch covers."

EACH BLIND BAG CONTAINS ONE OF THESE VARIANT COVERS TO DNX #1

· DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER B BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

· DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER C BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

· DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER D BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

· BLACK AND WHITE X VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

· VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG

· VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

· VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

· ANIMATION VARIANT COVER

· NEGATIVE SPACE FOIL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

· MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

· BLANK VARIANT COVER

· WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS GIARRUSSO

· VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

· OR ONE OF SEVERAL RARE, HAND-DRAWN SKETCH COVERS BY SURPRISE CONTRIBUTORS!

DNX #1 (OF 5) – 75960621519500111

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Connecting Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI – 75960621519500151

Variant Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY – 75960621519500120

Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE – 75960621519500191

Virgin Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE – 75960621519500123

Negative Space Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER – 75960621519500181

DNX Collection Variant Cover A by SKOTTIE YOUNG – 75960621519500141

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by JIM LEE – 75960621519500122

Variant Cover by PUPPETEER LEE – 75960621519500116

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN – 75960621519500121

Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO – 75960621519500118

X Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU – 75960621519500161

Blank Variant Cover A – 75960621519500171

True Believers Blind Bag Also Available – 75960621519500123

THE X-VIRUS UNLEASHED! The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another's throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: The X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major population area! On Sale 9/2

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