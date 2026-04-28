Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: DNX, free comic book day

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: X-Men, 3K And DNX

Free Comic Book Day Spoilers: The Uncanny X-Men, 3K and Hydra as the X-Virus comes to town for DNX...

Article Summary DNX reveals Marvel’s 2026 X-Men event: 3K moves to unleash the X-Virus and shape the Age of Revelation future.

Cyclops and the White Beast return from Age of Revelation with opposing missions: stop the X-Virus or weaponize it.

3K targets Hydra bioweapons labs as Cassandra Nova and Beast push a terrifying plan to spread mutation at scale.

DNX #1 by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini pits the X-Men and Fantastic Four against 3K in a deadly mutant crisis.

DNX is the new X-Men/Fantastic Four event of 2026 from Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini getting teased on Free Comic Book Day, as it deals with the spread of the X-Virus. Remember that from Age Of Revelation?

The original X-Virus, when released in the Age of Revelation, killed most of the population….

… and those who survived became mutants.

3K were blamed for the release, even though it was engineered by Doug Ramsey, as the Revelation, the Heir Of Apocalypse, And it changed the world.

This future is now known by Scott Summers, Cyclops, leader of the X-Men, and the Krakoan Hank McCoy, the mad scientist version of The Beast, the Chairman of the mutant terrorist group, 3K.

And this has been shared with their teams… who are all acting on its… revelations.

And now 3K actually want to release the X-Virus for real this time, but use it for their own ends, rather than be blindsided. "The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another's throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: The X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major population area!"

And while we have no news about even getting Franklin Richards back as a mutant in time for Avengers Doomsday – we now have a better idea what is going on. As DNX will see 3K taking over Hydra bioweapons labs…

…to create the X-Virus, using Hydra's own men to produce their own destruction, courtesy of Cassandra Nova's Xavier-like powers to bind them to her will. With X-Men now knowing a version of the future when some of them become monsters working for Revelation, fighting against a Beast who is already a monster. And that a 3K version of the X-Virus future will be even worse than Revelation's. And 3K ahead of the X-Men at every step. And the future? Well, over in Avengers Armageddon, it looks like the Red Hulk has that covered too…

ARMAGEDDON/X-MEN #1 CGD 2026

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, JED MACKAY & RYAN NORTH

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI, FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

The heroes of the Marvel Universe assemble to take on the Red Hulk in a critical story by CHIP ZDARSKY that sets the stage for this summer's Marvel event…ARMAGEDDON! Armageddon is here, and no one is safe from the coming end. PLUS: Your first look at this summer's big X-MEN event…and DOOM!

DNX #1 (OF 5)

Written by JED MACKAY Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

THE X-VIRUS UNLEASHED! The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another's throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: The X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major population area! .On Sale 9/2

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