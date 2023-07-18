Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: doom patrol, Hex And Violence, Knight Terrors, robot man, sdcc, zatanna

A Zatanna & Robot Man Series From DC Comics, Hex And Violence?

Early San Diego Comic-Con bar gossip has DC Comics planning a Zatanna & Robot Man comic series called Hex And Violence for later this year.

Spinning out of early bar gossip at the Machester Hyatt lobby bars in San Diego, just ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, comes the word that DC Comics is looking at publishing a Zatanna comic book series, co-starring Cliff Steele, Robot Man. This will follow The Unstoppable Doom Patrol six-issue mini-series after it comes to a conclusion. It's the reason Zatanna was given her own two-issue mini-series from DC during the Knight Terrors line-wide event, as a backdoor pilot, and co-starring Robot Man, as one of the few humans who was not put to sleep by the increasingly-poorly-named Insomnia. Though at the end of issue 1, he had been transformed into the Sleepless Knight known as Rustbringer which presumably won't last.

No creative team was mentioned, though I would naturally look to the Knight Terrors: Zatanna creative team of Dennis Culver, David Baldeon and Rain Beredo or the Unstoppable Doom Patrol team of Culver, Chris Burnham and Brian Reber. Either way, odds are that if it happens, Dennis Culver will be writing it.

As for the title of the comic, not the more obvious Zatanna & Robot Man, but the more playful Hex And Violence. Look for discussion, if not announcement, throughout this week's San Diego Comic-Con.

KNIGHT TERRORS ZATANNA #1 (OF 2) CVR A DAVID BALDEON

(W) Dennis Culver (A/CA) David Baldeon

ANNATAZ SI KCAB! Zatanna, one of the last people awake on Earth, must defend her unconscious allies Wonder Woman and Detective Chimp from Insomnia's Sleepless Knights–led by their horrifying Sleepless Queen! But the outnumbered Zatanna can't do it alone. She uses her magic to summon any champion that is still awake, which puts her in an unlikely team-up with one of the world's strangest superheroes: the Unstoppable Doom Patrol's Robotman! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/11/2023

