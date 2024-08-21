Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Aabria Iyengar, mari costa, The Fade

Aabria Iyengar & Mari Costa's The Fade from Boom Studios in November

The Fade by Aabria Iyengar and Mari Costa from Boom Studios in November... a magical coming-of-age story around a viral challenge.

@boomstudios A viral internet sensation unveils a realm of enchantment for college freshman Jeannie and her best friend Arno. Royal quests, ancient prophecies, and so much more are suddenly real as they too cross the threshold. But beyond the glamour, is there more danger to this place than meets the eye? Find out in 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗔𝗗𝗘, a brand new coming-of-age tale by webseries and TTRPG star @Aabria Iyengar ♬ original sound – BOOM! Studios

"A once fearless highschooler, Jeannie wasn't prepared for the aimless feeling of being a college freshman, but that's all about to change! Mirror myths take on new life in the modern age, as countless have claimed to have passed into a realm called "The Fade" in their dreams via a viral internet sensation, but what awaits Jeannie and her best friend Arno on the other side? Royale quests, ancient prophecies, or something far more dangerous…?"

Former Chief Marketing Officer for the dice-maker Dice Envy, Aabria Iyengar, is a web series actress known primarily for tabletop role-playing game anthologies, streams and podcasts. She was the Dungeon Master for the first season of Exandria Unlimited, and both a player and a Game Master for multiple seasons of Dimension 20 and a guest DM on The Adventure Zone. In 2023l Iyengar starred in the creator-owned actual play podcast Worlds Beyond Number and joined the third campaign of Critical Role as guest star gnome cleric Deanna and got a figurine out of it. Iyengar contributed to the Critical Role sourcebook Tal'Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn and had written a short story in the upcoming anthology Critical Role: Vox Machina–Stories Untold. Mari Costa is a cartoonist and 2D animator, and creator of comic books Peritale, Life of Melody, The Well by the House on the Hill, The Demon of Beausoleil, and Belle of the Ball. The Fade #1 will be published on the 6th of November. Remember, remember…

