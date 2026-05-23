Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Unveils New Transformers: Age of the Primes Sentinel Prime

Unleash some more Energon into your collection as Hasbro has unveiled a new set of Transformers: Age of the Primes figures

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Transformers: Age of the Primes Voyager Class Sentinel Prime to complete The Thirteen Primes lineup.

The 7.25-inch Transformers figure features fiery deco and converts from robot to Cybertronian tank in 25 steps.

Sentinel Prime includes blaster and cannon accessories plus The Conduit, which stores Prime artifacts and works as a shield.

Transformers collectors can preorder Sentinel Prime on Hasbro Pulse now for $67.99 ahead of its November 2026 release.

Hasbro Pulse continues its deep dive into Cybertron's mythos with a brand new Transformers: Age of the Primes release. The Voyager Class Sentinel Prime is back and here to finish off the mighty The Thirteen Primes collection. Standing at 7.25" tall, Sentinel arrives as a key bearer of The Conduit, a legendary Transformers artifact that is tied to the opening of the Well of Sparks. Sentinel Prime is featured in some bright, fiery colors and can convert from robot to his Cybertronian tank in just 25 steps.

Sentinel Prime will also include blaster and cannon attachments that integrate into both robot and tank modes. This new Transformers Voyager Class release will get a special accessory, and Sentinel comes equipped with The Conduit. This vessel has the ability to hold all of the artifacts of Hasbro's Thirteen Primes (each sold separately), and it also functions as a shield. Pre-orders for Sentinel Prime are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $67.99 with a November 2026 release date.

Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Sentinel Prime

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates its epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. You've collected The Thirteen, now wield the immense power of their artifacts with Sentinel Prime and The Conduit."

Rendered in bright, fiery colors, this 7.25-inch (18 cm) Transformers figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe.

Converts from robot to Cybertronian tank mode in 25 steps.

Comes with The Conduit, a vessel that can hold the artifacts of the Thirteen Primes (each sold separately, subject to availability) to open the Well of Sparks. Accessory piece doubles as a shield.

Includes blaster and cannon accessories that attach in both modes.

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