Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Star Morris Drops Season 2 Teases

With TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter returning on August 2nd, Olivia Morris had some interesting "questions" to ask about Season 2.

Article Summary The Librarians: The Next Chapter returns to TNT on August 2, with Season 2 already building mystery and fan buzz.

Olivia Morris shared a behind-the-scenes tease, raising big Season 2 questions about gloves, tension, and Dominic Monaghan.

Dominic Monaghan joins The Librarians: The Next Chapter as TNT spotlights the new season with a social media reveal.

Dean Devlin’s fantasy adventure heads into Season 2 with fresh clues that hint at major twists still under wraps.

Earlier this month, fans of TNT and Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter were hit with a double dose of good news. During Warner Bros. Discovery's Upfronts 2026 presentation, it was announced that the second season would make its debut on August 2nd and that Dominic Monaghan (Lost, The Lord of the Rings) has joined the cast. Earlier today, Olivia Morris checked in via social media to share a look at the team during filming – and to ask some very loaded questions that vibe more like rhetorical ten-ton Season 2 teases. We have to admit it: the gloves have us curious…

"Why are we all wearing gloves? Why is [Dominic Monaghan] on a table?? And why do we look annoyed??? Well, you'll just have to watch to find out," Morris wrote as the caption to her Instagram post, which includes that behind-the-scenes look and more:

Here's a look at the social media post that went out earlier this month, announcing that the hit series's return date and the big casting update:

Last summer, ahead of the first-season finale, we learned who we could expect to see in the second season. From the original series, Lindy Booth returns as Cassandra Cillian and Christian Kane reprises his role as Jacob Stone. In addition, the second season will star Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), Josh Gates (Discovery Channel's Expedition Unknown), Stephan Kapičić (Deadpool), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Pandora), Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon, War of the Worlds), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, The Rookie), Alan Emrys (Translations, Host), Malcolm Sinclair (Casino Royale, Andor), Reece Ritchie (The Lovely Bones, The Ark), Cat White (Ten Percent), Gledisa Arthur (Everyone Is Going to Die), Jack Cunningham-Nuttall (Loki, The Crown), Danny Rea (Kingdom), Luka Divac (Boys and Girls), and Alex Henry (Shenanigans, Serial Dater).

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a "Librarian" from the past who time-traveled from 1847 and now finds himself stuck in the present. When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia, and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. With the help of a new team of eclectic heroes, including a savant in world history, a scientific genius, and a highly skilled Guardian, Vikram has only six months to clean up the mess he made. Joining McGowan are Jessica Green (The Outpost), Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino), and Bluey Robinson (Britannia).

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Noah Wyle serves as producer, with Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also producing.

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