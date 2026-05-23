Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: daredevil, lee garbett, stephanie phillips

Daredevil #3 by Stephanie Phillips & Lee Garbett Outsells Daredevil #2

Daredevil #3 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett gets more orders from comic book stores than Daredevil #2

Article Summary Daredevil #3 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett is set to outsell Daredevil #2, a rare sales jump for issue three.

After Daredevil #1’s Blind Bag boost and #2’s strong performance, Marvel’s new Daredevil run keeps gaining momentum.

Daredevil #3 hits June 10, with Matt Murdock facing a conspiracy, rising paranoia, and the return of Ben Urich.

Lee Garbett signs Daredevil #1 and #2 at MCM London Comic Con, where Forbidden Planet also debuts an exclusive cover.

This is not a common thing. Bleeding Cool noted the extraordinary sales of the recent Daredevil #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett, but much of those sales were courtesy of Marvel's True Believers Blind Bag, seeing the comic outsell the most Absolute, Ultimate and Amazing titles. And then issue 2 hit and…. Did really well. Very strong sales, beaten only by an Absolute comic in its week of release. So what of issue #3? Well, I understand that its sales, while not quite as strong as issue #1 naturally, are higher than issue #2. And honestly? That's the kind of thing that doesn't happen. That's the kind of thing that only happened to certain Absolute titles later in their run, helped along by exclusive retailer covers. Daredevil #3 does not have that, its only boost is a mid-level received TV series and an enormously well-received TikTok channel from Stephanie Phillips… and also being really good. That's always the best boost, isn't it? Daredevil #3 is out on the 10th of June. I wonder how issue 4 is going to do? And if you want to get Lee Garbett to sign your Daredevil #1 or #2, including the Forbidden Planet MCM London Comic Con exclusive, he is signing at the show this weekend. Check below for more on that…

Daredevil #3 by Stephanie Phillips, Lee Garbett

A DANGEROUS OMEN! The paranoia and fear marking the all-new era of Daredevil reached horrifying new heights! Alone and targeted by a villain he doesn't fully understand, Matt Murdock and Daredevil are at the dead center of a calamitous conspiracy! PLUS! The return of Ben Urich! How will his path intersect with Daredevil's this time?! Is he on the side of the angels?10th of June 2026

More comic books at MCM London Comic Con from earlier. Previously, I ran a bunch of TikTok videos being led around pop culture booths. But I also broke cover and talked to comics publishers and retailers. I popped by Panini UK for their Marvel and manga, as well as Rebellion for Complete Alan Moore, Silver and Rex Power. And Forbidden Planet has a strong presence at the show, debuting their exclusive Ben 10 #1 cover and Daredevil #1 cover by Lee Garbett…

… and Lee Garbett is signing copies at the show, and I bumped into him with Becky Cloonan and Declan Shalvey along the way, and made sure everyone was okay after last night…

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